Assassin's Creed Shadows debutta primo nelle classifiche inglesi, seguito da Xenoblade Chronicles X

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono un grande debutto di Assassin's Creed: Shadows, seguito da Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   24/03/2025
I protagonisti di Assassin's Creed Shadows

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono in prima posizione, senza grande sorpresa, Assassin's Creed Shadows, seguito da Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition per Nintendo Switch. Le vendite dell'esclusiva di Nintendo sono state definite ottime, ma non hanno retto contro il nuovo capitolo della celebre serie di Ubisoft, che ha agguantato con sicurezza la prima posizione.

WWE 2K25, primo la scorsa settimana, è sceso in sesta posizione, mentre Monster Hunter Wilds si è fermato in decima posizione. Sempre ottimi i piazzamenti di EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Minecraft, mentre Split Fiction ha raggiunto la quinta posizione, scendendo di una rispetto alla scorsa settimana. Ottimo anche il risultato di Astro Bot, in terza posizione.

La top 40

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo la top 40 della settimana:

Naoe, la protagonista di Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Classifica Vendite Giochi

Nuovo Settimana Scorsa Questa Settimana Gioco Ripartizione Piattaforme
SI - 1 Assassin's Creed Shadows
SI - 2 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
5 3 Astro Bot
3 4 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 42%, PS5 34%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 5%
4 5 Split Fiction
1 6 WWE 2K25
6 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7 8 Minecraft
9 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
2 10 Monster Hunter Wilds
10 11 Super Mario Party Jamboree
- 12 It Takes Two Switch 73%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 0%
11 13 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
SI - 14 Bleach: Rebirth of Souls
- 15 F1 24
13 16 Grand Theft Auto V
12 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons
15 18 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 48%, PS5 23%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 9%
- 19 Nintendo Switch Sports
10 20 Top Spin 2K25
16 21 MySims Cozy Bundle
23 22 Red Dead Redemption PS4 70%, Switch 30%
26 23 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
SI - 24 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- 25 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, PS4 0%
35 26 Sonic Superstars Switch 67%, PS5 21%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 4%
SI - 27 The Sims 4: Life & Death
21 28 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
SI - 29 EA Sports UFC 5
19 30 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
30 31 Suikoden I & II Remaster: Gate Ruin & Dunan Unification Wars Switch 51%, PS5 42%, Xbox Series 7%
SI - 32 The Messenger Switch 79%, PS5 21%
25 33 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 72%, Switch 22%, Xbox Series 3%, PS4 3%
22 34 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 99%, PS5 1%
24 35 Pokémon Violet
27 36 Super Mario Odyssey
SI - 37 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 45%, Ps5 39%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 8%
SI - 38 Marvel's Spider-Man 2
SI - 39 The Sims 4: Lovestruck
32 40 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
#Dati di Vendita
