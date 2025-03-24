Assassin's Creed Shadows debutta primo nelle classifiche inglesi, seguito da Xenoblade Chronicles X

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono in prima posizione, senza grande sorpresa, Assassin's Creed Shadows, seguito da Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition per Nintendo Switch. Le vendite dell'esclusiva di Nintendo sono state definite ottime, ma non hanno retto contro il nuovo capitolo della celebre serie di Ubisoft, che ha agguantato con sicurezza la prima posizione.
WWE 2K25, primo la scorsa settimana, è sceso in sesta posizione, mentre Monster Hunter Wilds si è fermato in decima posizione. Sempre ottimi i piazzamenti di EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Minecraft, mentre Split Fiction ha raggiunto la quinta posizione, scendendo di una rispetto alla scorsa settimana. Ottimo anche il risultato di Astro Bot, in terza posizione.
La top 40
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo la top 40 della settimana:
Classifica Vendite Giochi
|Nuovo
|Settimana Scorsa
|Questa Settimana
|Gioco
|Ripartizione Piattaforme
|SI
|-
|1
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|SI
|-
|2
|Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
|5
|3
|Astro Bot
|3
|4
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 42%, PS5 34%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 5%
|4
|5
|Split Fiction
|1
|6
|WWE 2K25
|6
|7
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|7
|8
|Minecraft
|9
|9
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|2
|10
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|10
|11
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|-
|12
|It Takes Two
|Switch 73%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 0%
|11
|13
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|SI
|-
|14
|Bleach: Rebirth of Souls
|-
|15
|F1 24
|13
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|12
|17
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|15
|18
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 48%, PS5 23%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 9%
|-
|19
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|10
|20
|Top Spin 2K25
|16
|21
|MySims Cozy Bundle
|23
|22
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 70%, Switch 30%
|26
|23
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|SI
|-
|24
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|-
|25
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|35
|26
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 67%, PS5 21%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 4%
|SI
|-
|27
|The Sims 4: Life & Death
|21
|28
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|SI
|-
|29
|EA Sports UFC 5
|19
|30
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|30
|31
|Suikoden I & II Remaster: Gate Ruin & Dunan Unification Wars
|Switch 51%, PS5 42%, Xbox Series 7%
|SI
|-
|32
|The Messenger
|Switch 79%, PS5 21%
|25
|33
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 72%, Switch 22%, Xbox Series 3%, PS4 3%
|22
|34
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 99%, PS5 1%
|24
|35
|Pokémon Violet
|27
|36
|Super Mario Odyssey
|SI
|-
|37
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 45%, Ps5 39%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 8%
|SI
|-
|38
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|SI
|-
|39
|The Sims 4: Lovestruck
|32
|40
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom