Assassin's Creed Shadows debutta primo nelle classifiche inglesi, seguito da Xenoblade Chronicles X

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono in prima posizione, senza grande sorpresa, Assassin's Creed Shadows, seguito da Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition per Nintendo Switch. Le vendite dell'esclusiva di Nintendo sono state definite ottime, ma non hanno retto contro il nuovo capitolo della celebre serie di Ubisoft, che ha agguantato con sicurezza la prima posizione.

WWE 2K25, primo la scorsa settimana, è sceso in sesta posizione, mentre Monster Hunter Wilds si è fermato in decima posizione. Sempre ottimi i piazzamenti di EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Minecraft, mentre Split Fiction ha raggiunto la quinta posizione, scendendo di una rispetto alla scorsa settimana. Ottimo anche il risultato di Astro Bot, in terza posizione.