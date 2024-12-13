Astro Bot è il Game of the Year dei The Game Awards 2024, ecco tutti i vincitori

Astro Bot è il Game of the Year dei The Game Awards 2024: lo straordinario platform sviluppato da Team Asobi si è portato a casa il premio più importante e ambito dell'evento condotto da Geoff Keighley, che con questo annuncio si è concluso.

Dopo aver ricevuto i riconoscimenti anche come Best Game Direction, Best Action Adventure Game e Best Family Game, l'esclusiva PlayStation ha dunque fatto il colpaccio, battendo nella categoria dei GOTY avversari come Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Visibilmente emozionato per il premio, il game director Nicolas Doucet ha voluto ringraziare... Nintendo per aver ispirato Team Asobi grazie alla straordinaria qualità dei suoi platform, a partire naturalmente dal classico Super Mario Bros.