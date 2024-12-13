2

Astro Bot è il Game of the Year dei The Game Awards 2024, ecco tutti i vincitori

Astro Bot ha vinto il premio più prestigioso dei The Game Awards 2024, quello di Game of the Year: vediamo l'elenco completo dei vincitori di questa edizione dell'evento.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   13/12/2024
Astro Bot è il Game of the Year dei The Game Awards 2024: lo straordinario platform sviluppato da Team Asobi si è portato a casa il premio più importante e ambito dell'evento condotto da Geoff Keighley, che con questo annuncio si è concluso.

Dopo aver ricevuto i riconoscimenti anche come Best Game Direction, Best Action Adventure Game e Best Family Game, l'esclusiva PlayStation ha dunque fatto il colpaccio, battendo nella categoria dei GOTY avversari come Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Visibilmente emozionato per il premio, il game director Nicolas Doucet ha voluto ringraziare... Nintendo per aver ispirato Team Asobi grazie alla straordinaria qualità dei suoi platform, a partire naturalmente dal classico Super Mario Bros.

Tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2024

Fresco di aggiornamento natalizio, Astro Bot è dunque il Gioco dell'Anno per l'edizione 2024 dei The Game Awards, ma la cerimonia ha visto anche tanti altri premi assegnati a svariate produzioni: ecco la lista completa dei vincitori.

  • Game of the Year: ASTRO BOT
    • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
    • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
    • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
    • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Best Game Direction: ASTRO BOT
    • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
    • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
    • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
    • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantanzio
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
    • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
    • Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
    • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
  • Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio
    • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
    • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
    • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
    • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
    • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
    • Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
  • Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
    • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
    • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
  • Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
    • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
    • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
    • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
    • Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
    • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
    • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
    • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
    • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
  • Games for Impact: Neva
    • Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
    • Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
    • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
    • Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
    • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)
  • Best Ongoing Game: Helldivers 2
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
    • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3
    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
    • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
  • Best Independent Game: Balatro
    • Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
    • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
    • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
    • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
    • UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
  • Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro
    • Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
    • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
    • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
    • Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
    • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
  • Best Mobile Game: Balatro
    • AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
    • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
    • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)
    • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
    • Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
  • Best VR/AR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow
    • Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
    • Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
    • Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
    • Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
    • Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)
  • Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong
    • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
    • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
    • Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
    • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
  • Best Action/Adventure Game: ASTRO BOT
    • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
    • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
    • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
    • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
  • Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio
    • Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom)
    • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
    • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8
    • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
    • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
    • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
    • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
    • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
  • Best Family Game: ASTRO BOT
    • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
    • Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
    • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
    • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
  • Best Sim/Strategy Game: Frostpunk 2
    • Age of Mythology: Retold (World's Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
    • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
    • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
    • Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)
  • Best Sports/Racing Game: EA Sports FC 25
    • F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
    • EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
    • NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
    • Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
    • WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)
  • Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
    • Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)
    • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
    • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
    • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
  • Best Adaptation: Fallout
    • Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
    • Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
    • Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
    • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
    • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)
  • Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto VI
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
    • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
    • Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
    • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
    • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
  • Content Creator of the Year: CaseOh
    • CaseOh
    • IlloJuan
    • Techno Gamerz
    • TypicalGamer
    • Usada Pekora
  • Best Esports Game: League of Legends
    • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
    • DOTA 2 (Valve)
    • League of Legends (Riot Games)
    • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
    • Valorant (Riot Games)
  • Best Esports Athlete: Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok
    • 33 - Neta Shapira
    • Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen
    • Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon
    • Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok
    • ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut
    • ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang
  • Best Esports Team: T1 (League of Legends)
    • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
    • Gen.G (League of Legends)
    • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
    • T1 (League of Legends)
    • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
  • TGA Game Changer: Amir Satvat
  • Players' Voice: Black Myth: Wukong
    • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
    • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
    • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
    • Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
Astro Bot è il Game of the Year dei The Game Awards 2024, ecco tutti i vincitori