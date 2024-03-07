BAFTA Games Awards 2024, le nomination: vediamo tutti i finalisti

Baldur's Gate 3 domina

Baldur's Gate 3

Come si può vedere, Baldur's Gate 3 domina la lista con ben dieci nomination, seguito però a ruota da Marvel's Spider-Man 2 che di nomination ne ha ricevute nove e da Alan Wake 2, che si ferma in questo caso a otto.

Seguono quindi The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom e Star Wars Jedi: Survivor con sei nomination, Dave the Diver e Hi-Fi RUSH con cinque nomination, quindi i vari Cocoon, Dredge, Final Fantasy XVI, Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Viewfinder con quattro nomination ciascuno.