BAFTA Games Awards 2024, le nomination: vediamo tutti i finalisti

Sono state annunciate le nomination ufficiali per i BAFTA Games Awards 2024: una lista dei finalisti scremata rispetto al lungo elenco pubblicato lo scorso dicembre, che ci accompagnerà fino alla cerimonia di premiazione del prossimo 11 aprile.
ANIMATION
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
BEST GAME
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
BRITISH GAME
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer: Age of Sigmar - Realms of Ruin
DEBUT GAME
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Stray Gods
- Venba
- Viewfinder
EVOLVING GAME
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man's Sky
FAMILY
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
GAME DESIGN
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
MULTIPLAYER
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
MUSIC
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
NARRATIVE
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- Amelia Tyler - Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
- Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
- Samantha Beart - Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Andrew Winscott - Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3
- Debra Wilson - Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
- Sam Lake - Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd - Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Tracy Wiles - Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
EE PLAYERS' CHOICE
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lethal Company
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Baldur's Gate 3 domina
Come si può vedere, Baldur's Gate 3 domina la lista con ben dieci nomination, seguito però a ruota da Marvel's Spider-Man 2 che di nomination ne ha ricevute nove e da Alan Wake 2, che si ferma in questo caso a otto.
Seguono quindi The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom e Star Wars Jedi: Survivor con sei nomination, Dave the Diver e Hi-Fi RUSH con cinque nomination, quindi i vari Cocoon, Dredge, Final Fantasy XVI, Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Viewfinder con quattro nomination ciascuno.