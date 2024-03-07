0

BAFTA Games Awards 2024, le nomination: vediamo tutti i finalisti

Dopo la "long list" di dicembre, arrivano le nomination ufficiali per i BAFTA Games Awards 2024: vediamo tutti i giochi finalisti.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   07/03/2024

Sono state annunciate le nomination ufficiali per i BAFTA Games Awards 2024: una lista dei finalisti scremata rispetto al lungo elenco pubblicato lo scorso dicembre, che ci accompagnerà fino alla cerimonia di premiazione del prossimo 11 aprile.

ANIMATION

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hi-Fi RUSH

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

BEST GAME

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

BRITISH GAME

  • Cassette Beasts
  • Dead Island 2
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Football Manager 2024
  • Viewfinder
  • Warhammer: Age of Sigmar - Realms of Ruin

DEBUT GAME

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Stray Gods
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

EVOLVING GAME

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Genshin Impact
  • No Man's Sky

FAMILY

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

GAME DESIGN

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Viewfinder

MULTIPLAYER

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Party Animals
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

MUSIC

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

NARRATIVE

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Dredge
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Jusant
  • Viewfinder

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Amelia Tyler - Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Samantha Beart - Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Andrew Winscott - Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Debra Wilson - Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
  • Sam Lake - Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
  • Tony Todd - Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Tracy Wiles - Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Starfield

EE PLAYERS' CHOICE

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fortnite
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Lethal Company
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Baldur's Gate 3 domina

Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate 3

Come si può vedere, Baldur's Gate 3 domina la lista con ben dieci nomination, seguito però a ruota da Marvel's Spider-Man 2 che di nomination ne ha ricevute nove e da Alan Wake 2, che si ferma in questo caso a otto.

Seguono quindi The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom e Star Wars Jedi: Survivor con sei nomination, Dave the Diver e Hi-Fi RUSH con cinque nomination, quindi i vari Cocoon, Dredge, Final Fantasy XVI, Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Viewfinder con quattro nomination ciascuno.

