Batman: Arkham Collection e FIFA 20 guidano i nuovi Xbox Deals With Gold

Nuova valanga di sconti targati Xbox Deals With Gold. Microsoft ha messo in saldo in gran quantitativo di giochi, dai più blasonati, come Batman: Arkham Collection e FIFA 20 a quelli dedicati ai giocatori più esigenti, come Sine Mora EX.



Tra le diverse occasioni per Xbox One segnaliamo Batman: Arkham Collection col 67% di sconto, Blood Bowl 2 al 75% in meno, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tagliato del 35%, FIFA 50 alla metà del costo di base e così come Injustice 2. Sine Mora Ex è scontato addirittura dell'80%. Le promozioni sono davvero tante e ve le riportiamo qui sotto. Mi raccomando: collegatevi col vostro account italiano per essere reindirizzati verso l'offerta corretta per il nostro paese.



Buoni acquisti.

