Batman: Arkham Collection e FIFA 20 guidano i nuovi Xbox Deals With Gold 0

Anche questa settimana ci sono una valanga di sconti targati Xbox Deals With Gold. Da Batman: Arkham Collection a FIFA 20, ecco tutte le promozioni.

NOTIZIA di Luca Forte   —   28/01/2020

Nuova valanga di sconti targati Xbox Deals With Gold. Microsoft ha messo in saldo in gran quantitativo di giochi, dai più blasonati, come Batman: Arkham Collection e FIFA 20 a quelli dedicati ai giocatori più esigenti, come Sine Mora EX.

Tra le diverse occasioni per Xbox One segnaliamo Batman: Arkham Collection col 67% di sconto, Blood Bowl 2 al 75% in meno, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tagliato del 35%, FIFA 50 alla metà del costo di base e così come Injustice 2. Sine Mora Ex è scontato addirittura dell'80%. Le promozioni sono davvero tante e ve le riportiamo qui sotto. Mi raccomando: collegatevi col vostro account italiano per essere reindirizzati verso l'offerta corretta per il nostro paese.

Buoni acquisti.

Xbox One Deals

2DarkXbox One Game80%DWG
Aces Of The Luftwaffe - SquadronXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Agatha KnifeXbox One Game40%DWG
AngerForce:ReloadedXbox One Game40%DWG
Baja: Edge of Control HDXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox Game Pass67%Spotlight
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox Game Pass60%Spotlight
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox Game Pass60%Spotlight
Battle Chasers: NightwarXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Battle Worlds: KronosXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
Black MirrorXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Blood Bowl 2Xbox One Game75%DWG
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Digital Standard EditionXbox One Game35%DWG
Cast of the Seven Godsends - ReduxXbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Crazy Sports BundleXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders 3 DLC BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Darksiders Fury's Collection - War and DeathXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders II Deathinitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders IIIXbox Game Pass67%Publisher Sale
Darksiders III - Blades & Whip EditionXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Darksiders III - Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Darksiders Warmastered EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
de BlobXbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
de Blob 2Xbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1Xbox One Game80%DWG
Dynamite Fishing - World GamesXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
ElexXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Fade To SilenceXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Gekido Kintaro's RevengeXbox One Game50%Spotlight
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's CutXbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
Horse Racing 2016Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight
Industry Giant 2Xbox One Game70%Spotlight
Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020Add-On70%Spotlight
Inferno 2+Xbox One Game30%Spotlight
Initial2: New StageXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Injustice 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Injustice 2 - Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Injustice 2 - Ultimate PackAdd-On50%Spotlight
JackQuestXbox One Game50%DWG
Jagged Alliance: Rage!Xbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Knee DeepXbox One Game70%Spotlight
Lock's QuestXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
LOST ORBIT: Terminal VelocityXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%DWG
Lost SeaXbox One Game80%DWG
Madden NFL 20Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Madden NFL 20: Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Monster Jam Steel TitansXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Mordheim: City of the DamnedXbox One Game75%DWG
Mortal Kombat 11Xbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat PackAdd-On60%Spotlight
Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE - Premier FighterXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Mortal Kombat 11 Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Honda Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Husqvarna Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Kawasaki Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 KTM Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Suzuki Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 1Add-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 2Add-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 3Add-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 4Add-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Rad RodgersXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Rebel CopsXbox One X Enhanced25%Publisher Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One Game60%DWG
Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-teredXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Rento Fortune - Monolit TycoonXbox One Game30%Spotlight
Seasons after FallXbox One Game75%DWG
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's DaughterXbox One Game80%DWG
Shiness: The Lightning KingdomXbox One Game75%DWG
Sine Mora EXXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Songbringer BundleXbox Play Anywhere70%DWG
Splash Blast PanicXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG
Stunt Kite PartyXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Sublevel Zero ReduxXbox One Game75%Spotlight
Sudden Strike 4 - European BattlefieldsXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
Sudden Strike 4: Africa - Desert WarAdd-On50%Spotlight
Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific WarAdd-On50%Spotlight
Super Party Sports: FootballXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Tennis World TourXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight
Tennis World Tour - Roland-Garros EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2Xbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
The Church in the DarknessXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
The DwarvesXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
The Forbidden ArtsXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight
The Raven RemasteredXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
The TechnomancerXbox One Game75%DWG
This Is the PoliceXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
This Is The Police 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Titan QuestXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
V-Rally 4Xbox One X Enhanced65%DWG
V-Rally 4 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG
We Sing PopXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
WorbitalXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
World to the WestXbox One Game70%DWG
WRC 5 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One Game90%Spotlight
WRC 6 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One Game85%Spotlight
WreckfestXbox One Game w/ Free Trial20%Publisher Sale
Wreckfest DeluxeXbox One Game20%Publisher Sale
Wreckfest Season PassAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Wreckfest - Backwoods Bangers Car PackAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Wreckfest - Goofy Roofs PackAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Wreckfest - Retro Rammers Car PackAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo BundleXbox One Game50%DWG
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One Game40%Spotlight

