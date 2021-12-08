Call of Duty: Vanguard PS5 e PS4 è il gioco più venduto su PS Store a novembre

Call of Duty: Vanguard è stato il gioco per PS5 e PS4 più venduto su PlayStation Store nel mese di novembre 2021 negli USA e in Europa, superando in tutti i casi Battlefield 2042, secondo.

Pur essendo stato accolto da voti buoni ma non eccezionali, Call of Duty: Vanguard ha insomma convinto i possessori delle piattaforme Sony, in particolare quelli che acquistano i giochi in formato digitale e hanno appunto premiato il nuovo episodio della serie Activision.

Il confronto fra i due sparatutto bellici è ovviamente interessante, visto che Call of Duty: Vanguard (qui la recensione) ha avuto a disposizione due settimane di tempo in più per macinare vendite, mentre Battlefield 2042 (qui la recensione) è arrivato dopo.

PS Store, classifica PS5 di novembre 2021 - USA



Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 GTA Trilogy NBA 2K22 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Madden NFL 22 Far Cry 6 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim FIFA 22

PS Store, classifica PS5 di novembre 2021 - Europa



Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 GTA Trilogy FIFA 22 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Farming Simulator 22 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 Deathloop

Battlefield 2042, un'irruzione spettacolare

PS Store, classifica PS4 di novembre 2021 - USA



Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 GTA V GTA Trilogy FIFA 22 Jump Force Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft

FIFA 22 sempre nelle posizioni migliori in Europa

PS Store, classifica PS4 di novembre 2021 - Europa

