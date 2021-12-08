Call of Duty: Vanguard PS5 e PS4 è il gioco più venduto su PS Store a novembre

Call of Duty: Vanguard è stato il gioco per PS5 e PS4 più venduto su PlayStation Store negli USA e in Europa nel mese di novembre 2021: ecco la classifica.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   08/12/2021
3

Call of Duty: Vanguard è stato il gioco per PS5 e PS4 più venduto su PlayStation Store nel mese di novembre 2021 negli USA e in Europa, superando in tutti i casi Battlefield 2042, secondo.

Pur essendo stato accolto da voti buoni ma non eccezionali, Call of Duty: Vanguard ha insomma convinto i possessori delle piattaforme Sony, in particolare quelli che acquistano i giochi in formato digitale e hanno appunto premiato il nuovo episodio della serie Activision.

Il confronto fra i due sparatutto bellici è ovviamente interessante, visto che Call of Duty: Vanguard (qui la recensione) ha avuto a disposizione due settimane di tempo in più per macinare vendite, mentre Battlefield 2042 (qui la recensione) è arrivato dopo.

PS Store, classifica PS5 di novembre 2021 - USA

  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  2. Battlefield 2042
  3. GTA Trilogy
  4. NBA 2K22
  5. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  7. Madden NFL 22
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  10. FIFA 22

PS Store, classifica PS5 di novembre 2021 - Europa

  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  2. Battlefield 2042
  3. GTA Trilogy
  4. FIFA 22
  5. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  6. Farming Simulator 22
  7. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. NBA 2K22
  10. Deathloop

Battlefield 2042, un'irruzione spettacolare
PS Store, classifica PS4 di novembre 2021 - USA

  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  2. Battlefield 2042
  3. NBA 2K22
  4. Madden NFL 22
  5. GTA V
  6. GTA Trilogy
  7. FIFA 22
  8. Jump Force
  9. Red Dead Redemption 2
  10. Minecraft

FIFA 22 sempre nelle posizioni migliori in Europa
PS Store, classifica PS4 di novembre 2021 - Europa

  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Battlefield 2042
  4. GTA V
  5. Farming Simulator 22
  6. The Last of Us 2
  7. The Crew 2
  8. GTA Trilogy
  9. Minecraft
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2

