Call of Duty: Vanguard PS5 e PS4 è il gioco più venduto su PS Store a novembre

Call of Duty: Vanguard è stato il gioco per PS5 e PS4 più venduto su PlayStation Store nel mese di novembre 2021 negli USA e in Europa, superando in tutti i casi Battlefield 2042, secondo.
Pur essendo stato accolto da voti buoni ma non eccezionali, Call of Duty: Vanguard ha insomma convinto i possessori delle piattaforme Sony, in particolare quelli che acquistano i giochi in formato digitale e hanno appunto premiato il nuovo episodio della serie Activision.
Il confronto fra i due sparatutto bellici è ovviamente interessante, visto che Call of Duty: Vanguard (qui la recensione) ha avuto a disposizione due settimane di tempo in più per macinare vendite, mentre Battlefield 2042 (qui la recensione) è arrivato dopo.
PS Store, classifica PS5 di novembre 2021 - USA
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- GTA Trilogy
- NBA 2K22
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Madden NFL 22
- Far Cry 6
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- FIFA 22
PS Store, classifica PS5 di novembre 2021 - Europa
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- GTA Trilogy
- FIFA 22
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Farming Simulator 22
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Far Cry 6
- NBA 2K22
- Deathloop
PS Store, classifica PS4 di novembre 2021 - USA
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- GTA V
- GTA Trilogy
- FIFA 22
- Jump Force
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft
PS Store, classifica PS4 di novembre 2021 - Europa
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Battlefield 2042
- GTA V
- Farming Simulator 22
- The Last of Us 2
- The Crew 2
- GTA Trilogy
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2