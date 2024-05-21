La classifica dei 40 giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito non dà spazio alle novità

GfK ha reso disponibile la nuova classifica dei giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito e possiamo vedere che la lista dei titoli non è particolarmente interessante. La Top 40 dal 12 al 18 maggio è composta come segue:
- EA Sports FC 24
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- The Sims 4: For Rent
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Minecraft
- Football Manager 2024
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports UFC 5
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- WWE 2K24
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Dark Souls Trilogy
- Unicorn Overlord
- Stellar Blade
- Minecraft Legends
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Wreckfest
- F1 23
- Digimon Survive
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Sonic Superstars
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition
- Madden NFL 24
- Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition
- Helldivers II
- It Takes Two
- Elden Ring
- Red Dead Redemption
- Batman Arkham Collection
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Analizziamo la Top 40 dei giochi più venduti
La classifica è fondamentalmente un insieme di nomi noti che ritornano, in una settimana povera di novità. Abbiamo i classici sempreverdi come EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy, Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e GTA 5. Continua a fare bene anche Super Mario Bros. Wonder dopo mesi e risalgono alcuni giochi, probabilmente grazie a promozioni varie, come Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate che, secondo i dati, ha venduto unicamente su PlayStation questa settimana.
Stellar Blade continua a calare di posizione e passa dalla tredicesima della scorsa settimana alla posizione ventidue. Spuntano poi in classifica anche Unicorn Overlord, Digimon Survive, Sonic Superstars, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition e It Takes Two. Tutti non erano nella Top 40 la scorsa settimana.