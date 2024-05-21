La classifica dei 40 giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito non dà spazio alle novità

GfK ha reso disponibile la nuova classifica dei giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito e possiamo vedere che la lista dei titoli non è particolarmente interessante. La Top 40 dal 12 al 18 maggio è composta come segue:

Analizziamo la Top 40 dei giochi più venduti

Hogwarts Legacy continua a vendere dopo lungo tempo

La classifica è fondamentalmente un insieme di nomi noti che ritornano, in una settimana povera di novità. Abbiamo i classici sempreverdi come EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy, Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e GTA 5. Continua a fare bene anche Super Mario Bros. Wonder dopo mesi e risalgono alcuni giochi, probabilmente grazie a promozioni varie, come Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate che, secondo i dati, ha venduto unicamente su PlayStation questa settimana.

Stellar Blade continua a calare di posizione e passa dalla tredicesima della scorsa settimana alla posizione ventidue. Spuntano poi in classifica anche Unicorn Overlord, Digimon Survive, Sonic Superstars, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition e It Takes Two. Tutti non erano nella Top 40 la scorsa settimana.