La classifica dei 40 giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito non dà spazio alle novità

Vediamo la classifica dei 40 giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito nell'ultima settimana, che purtroppo non dà particolare spazio alle novità del periodo.

Un giocatore della Juventus in EA Sports FC 24
NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   21/05/2024

GfK ha reso disponibile la nuova classifica dei giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito e possiamo vedere che la lista dei titoli non è particolarmente interessante. La Top 40 dal 12 al 18 maggio è composta come segue:

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
  4. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  5. The Sims 4: For Rent
  6. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  7. Minecraft
  8. Football Manager 2024
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  10. Grand Theft Auto V
  11. EA Sports UFC 5
  12. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
  13. Princess Peach: Showtime!
  14. WWE 2K24
  15. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
  16. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  18. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  19. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  20. Dark Souls Trilogy
  21. Unicorn Overlord
  22. Stellar Blade
  23. Minecraft Legends
  24. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
  25. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  26. Nintendo Switch Sports
  27. Wreckfest
  28. F1 23
  29. Digimon Survive
  30. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  31. Sonic Superstars
  32. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition
  33. Madden NFL 24
  34. Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition
  35. Helldivers II
  36. It Takes Two
  37. Elden Ring
  38. Red Dead Redemption
  39. Batman Arkham Collection
  40. Red Dead Redemption 2

Analizziamo la Top 40 dei giochi più venduti

Hogwarts Legacy continua a vendere dopo lungo tempo
Hogwarts Legacy continua a vendere dopo lungo tempo

La classifica è fondamentalmente un insieme di nomi noti che ritornano, in una settimana povera di novità. Abbiamo i classici sempreverdi come EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy, Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e GTA 5. Continua a fare bene anche Super Mario Bros. Wonder dopo mesi e risalgono alcuni giochi, probabilmente grazie a promozioni varie, come Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate che, secondo i dati, ha venduto unicamente su PlayStation questa settimana.

Stellar Blade continua a calare di posizione e passa dalla tredicesima della scorsa settimana alla posizione ventidue. Spuntano poi in classifica anche Unicorn Overlord, Digimon Survive, Sonic Superstars, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition e It Takes Two. Tutti non erano nella Top 40 la scorsa settimana.

Segnalazione Errore
