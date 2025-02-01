0

La classifica dell'eShop vede Donkey Kong Country Returns HD cedere la vetta a una delle hit di Switch del 2024

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD ha ceduto la vetta della classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch a un'altra grande esclusiva uscita lo scorso anno.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   01/02/2025
Come ogni weekend è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop, il negozio digitale di Nintendo Switch. Dopo aver conquistato la vetta la scorsa settimana, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD ha dovuto cedere il passo a Super Mario Party Jamboree, con il party game che continua a gravitare nelle posizioni più alte sin dal suo debutto a ottobre dello scorso anno.

Proseguendo troviamo sullo scalino più basso del podio Hello Kitty: Island Adventure, che tra l'altro occupa anche la quinta posizione con la Deluxe Edition. Il resto delle prime 10 posizioni non includono particolari sorprese e ancora una volta sono occupate dalle esclusive e i giochi di terze parti di maggior richiamo degli ultimi anni, come ad esempio Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft e Stardew Valley.

La classifica al completo

Di seguito la top 30 dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch tra il 26 gennaio e l'1 febbraio:

  1. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  2. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
  3. Hello Kitty: Island Adventure
  4. Minecraft
  5. Hello Kitty: Island Adventure Deluxe Edition
  6. Stardew Valley
  7. Overcooked 2
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  10. Among Us
  11. Nintendo Switch Sports
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  13. My Cozy Room Deluxe Edition
  14. It Takes Two
  15. Hole io
  16. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  17. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  19. Balatro
  20. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  21. Hunting Simulator 2
  22. Big Buck Hunter Arcade
  23. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  24. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  25. Hot Wheels Unleashed
  26. Little Strays
  27. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Turbo Edition
  28. LEGO Jurassic World
  29. MySims: Cozy Bundle
  30. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Dei seguito invece la top 30 dei giochi dispoinibili solo in formato digitale.

  1. Hello Kitty: Island Adventure
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Among Us
  4. Hole io
  5. Balatro
  6. Little Strays
  7. The Game of Life 2
  8. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  9. Hollow Knight
  10. SpongeBob SquarePants: Krusty Cook-Off
  11. Clue
  12. Paper io 2
  13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  14. Sonic x Shadow Generations
  15. Stick Fight: The Game
  16. Pico Park
  17. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
  18. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  19. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  20. Poppy Playtime
  21. Pico Park 2
  22. Hungry Shark World
  23. A Little to the Left
  24. Ender Magnolia
  25. Isolation Instinct: Farming, Craft, Survival
  26. Backrooms: Inside the Escape
  27. Figment 2
  28. Blasphemous
  29. Amaze
  30. TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator
