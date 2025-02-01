La classifica dell'eShop vede Donkey Kong Country Returns HD cedere la vetta a una delle hit di Switch del 2024

Come ogni weekend è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop, il negozio digitale di Nintendo Switch. Dopo aver conquistato la vetta la scorsa settimana, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD ha dovuto cedere il passo a Super Mario Party Jamboree, con il party game che continua a gravitare nelle posizioni più alte sin dal suo debutto a ottobre dello scorso anno.
Proseguendo troviamo sullo scalino più basso del podio Hello Kitty: Island Adventure, che tra l'altro occupa anche la quinta posizione con la Deluxe Edition. Il resto delle prime 10 posizioni non includono particolari sorprese e ancora una volta sono occupate dalle esclusive e i giochi di terze parti di maggior richiamo degli ultimi anni, come ad esempio Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft e Stardew Valley.
La classifica al completo
Di seguito la top 30 dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch tra il 26 gennaio e l'1 febbraio:
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Hello Kitty: Island Adventure
- Minecraft
- Hello Kitty: Island Adventure Deluxe Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Overcooked 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Among Us
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- My Cozy Room Deluxe Edition
- It Takes Two
- Hole io
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Balatro
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Little Strays
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Turbo Edition
- LEGO Jurassic World
- MySims: Cozy Bundle
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Dei seguito invece la top 30 dei giochi dispoinibili solo in formato digitale.
- Hello Kitty: Island Adventure
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Hole io
- Balatro
- Little Strays
- The Game of Life 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hollow Knight
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Krusty Cook-Off
- Clue
- Paper io 2
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Pico Park
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Poppy Playtime
- Pico Park 2
- Hungry Shark World
- A Little to the Left
- Ender Magnolia
- Isolation Instinct: Farming, Craft, Survival
- Backrooms: Inside the Escape
- Figment 2
- Blasphemous
- Amaze
- TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator