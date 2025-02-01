La classifica dell'eShop vede Donkey Kong Country Returns HD cedere la vetta a una delle hit di Switch del 2024

Come ogni weekend è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop, il negozio digitale di Nintendo Switch. Dopo aver conquistato la vetta la scorsa settimana, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD ha dovuto cedere il passo a Super Mario Party Jamboree, con il party game che continua a gravitare nelle posizioni più alte sin dal suo debutto a ottobre dello scorso anno.

Proseguendo troviamo sullo scalino più basso del podio Hello Kitty: Island Adventure, che tra l'altro occupa anche la quinta posizione con la Deluxe Edition. Il resto delle prime 10 posizioni non includono particolari sorprese e ancora una volta sono occupate dalle esclusive e i giochi di terze parti di maggior richiamo degli ultimi anni, come ad esempio Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft e Stardew Valley.