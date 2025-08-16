0

La classifica dell'eShop vede al primo posto una novità per Nintendo Switch

La classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch di questa settimana è dominata da Tiny Bookshop, un gioco rilassante in cui gestiamo un piccolo negozio di libri usati.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   16/08/2025
Un artwork di Tiny Bookshop

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop per Nintendo Switch 1. Per la terza volta di fila, c'è stato un cambio ai vertici, con l'indie Tiny Bookshop che ha conquistato il primo posto.

Lanciato lo scorso 7 agosto su PC e la console portatile di Nintendo, si tratta di un gioco gestionale narrativo ambientato in una pittoresca cittadina costiera chiamata Bookstonbury-by-the-Sea. Il giocatore gestisce una libreria itinerante, interagisce con clienti dai gusti e dalle storie uniche, e scopre segreti locali. Un gioco rilassante e che per certi versi può sposarsi benissimo al giocare in modalità portatile.

Il resto della classifica

Super Mario Party Jamboree segue al secondo posto, mentre Mario Kart 8 Deluxe completa il podio. Il resto delle prime posizioni, invece, è composto perlopiù da nomi noti, come Hogwarts Legacy, Animal Crossing: New Horizons e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Di seguito la top 20 generale dell'eShop:

  1. Tiny Bookshop
  2. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Hogwarts Legacy
  5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  6. Minecraft
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Nintendo Switch Sports
  9. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  10. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  11. Mario Golf: World Tour
  12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  13. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  14. UFO 50
  15. Pokemon Violet
  16. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity + Expansion Pass
  17. Super Mario Odyssey
  18. Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game
  19. Pokemon Scarlet
  20. Deltarune

Di seguito la classifica dei giochi venduti solo in formato digitale:

  1. Tiny Book Shop
  2. UFO 50
  3. Deltarune
  4. Stardew Valley
  5. Date Everything
  6. Grounded
  7. Is This Seat Taken
  8. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  10. The House of the Dead 2: Remake
  11. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
  12. Wobbly Life
  13. The Oregon Trail
  14. Castle Crashers Remastered
  15. Tetris Effect: Connected
  16. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
  17. Hollow Knight
  18. Heretic + Hexen
  19. The House of the Dead: Remake
  20. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
La classifica dell'eShop vede al primo posto una novità per Nintendo Switch