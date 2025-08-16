La classifica dell'eShop vede al primo posto una novità per Nintendo Switch

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop per Nintendo Switch 1. Per la terza volta di fila, c'è stato un cambio ai vertici, con l'indie Tiny Bookshop che ha conquistato il primo posto.
Lanciato lo scorso 7 agosto su PC e la console portatile di Nintendo, si tratta di un gioco gestionale narrativo ambientato in una pittoresca cittadina costiera chiamata Bookstonbury-by-the-Sea. Il giocatore gestisce una libreria itinerante, interagisce con clienti dai gusti e dalle storie uniche, e scopre segreti locali. Un gioco rilassante e che per certi versi può sposarsi benissimo al giocare in modalità portatile.
Il resto della classifica
Super Mario Party Jamboree segue al secondo posto, mentre Mario Kart 8 Deluxe completa il podio. Il resto delle prime posizioni, invece, è composto perlopiù da nomi noti, come Hogwarts Legacy, Animal Crossing: New Horizons e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Di seguito la top 20 generale dell'eShop:
- Tiny Bookshop
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Golf: World Tour
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- UFO 50
- Pokemon Violet
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity + Expansion Pass
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game
- Pokemon Scarlet
- Deltarune
Di seguito la classifica dei giochi venduti solo in formato digitale:
- Tiny Book Shop
- UFO 50
- Deltarune
- Stardew Valley
- Date Everything
- Grounded
- Is This Seat Taken
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- The House of the Dead 2: Remake
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
- Wobbly Life
- The Oregon Trail
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
- Hollow Knight
- Heretic + Hexen
- The House of the Dead: Remake
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection