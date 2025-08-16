La classifica dell'eShop vede al primo posto una novità per Nintendo Switch

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop per Nintendo Switch 1. Per la terza volta di fila, c'è stato un cambio ai vertici, con l'indie Tiny Bookshop che ha conquistato il primo posto.

Lanciato lo scorso 7 agosto su PC e la console portatile di Nintendo, si tratta di un gioco gestionale narrativo ambientato in una pittoresca cittadina costiera chiamata Bookstonbury-by-the-Sea. Il giocatore gestisce una libreria itinerante, interagisce con clienti dai gusti e dalle storie uniche, e scopre segreti locali. Un gioco rilassante e che per certi versi può sposarsi benissimo al giocare in modalità portatile.