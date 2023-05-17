0

La classifica GQ dei 100 giochi migliori di sempre stilata da sviluppatori, giornalisti e analisti

GQ ha pubblicato la classifica dei 100 giochi migliori di sempre, stilata con il contributo di sviluppatori, giornalisti e analisti dell'industria videoludica.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   17/05/2023

GQ ha pubblicato la classifica dei 100 giochi migliori di sempre, stilata in collaborazione con sviluppatori, giornalisti e analisti dell'industria videoludica: l'elenco delle persone che hanno contribuito alla top 100 è davvero corposo e include diversi nomi illustri.

Come scoprirete scorrendo la lunga lista, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom non è il vincitore né è presente nell'elenco in quanto, evidentemente, la classifica è stata creata raccogliendo voti e informazioni prima che il gioco uscisse.

Dunque, chi sarà stato eletto miglior gioco di sempre? E quali titoli saranno riusciti a entrare nella top 10? Scopriamolo insieme.

  • 100. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2004)
  • 99. Rez (2001)
  • 98. Age Of Empires II: The Age of Kings (1999)
  • 97. The Return of the Obra Dinn (2018)
  • 96. Super Mario Bros (1985)
  • 95. Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss (1992)
  • 94. Okami (2006)
  • 93. Fable II (2008)
  • 92. Mass Effect (2007)
  • 91. Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)
  • 90. Super Mario Kart (1992)
  • 89. Hitman: World of Assassination (2016 - 2021)
  • 88. The Last Guardian (2016)
  • 87. Super Mario Odyssey (2017)
  • 86. Civilization V (2010)
  • 85. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013)
  • 84. Shenmue (1999)
  • 83. Bioshock Infinite (2013)
  • 82. Dragon Age: Origins (2009)
  • 81. Fortnite (2017)
  • 80. Firewatch (2016)
  • 79. Tetris Effect (2018)
  • 78. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 (2000)
  • 77. The Secret of Monkey Island (1990)
  • 76. Pokémon Gold and Silver (1999)
  • 75. Metroid Prime (2002)
  • 74. Undertale (2015)
  • 73. Final Fantasy VI (1994)
  • 72. Yakuza 0 (2015)
  • 71. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
  • 70. Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)
  • 69. The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (2000)
  • 68. Thief: The Dark Project (1998)
  • 67. The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker (2002)
  • 66. Fallout New Vegas (2010)
  • 65. GoldenEye 007 (1997)
  • 64. Persona 5 (2016)
  • 63. The Sims 2 (2004)
  • 62. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997)
  • 61. Grand Theft Auto III (2001)
  • 60. Super Metroid (1994)
  • 59. Fallout 3 (2008)
  • 58. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (2006)
  • 57. Final Fantasy IX (2000)
  • 56. Inside (2016)
  • 55. Hollow Knight (2016)
  • 54. Ico (2001)
  • 53. Dishonored 2 (2016)
  • 52. Half-Life (1998)
  • 51. Final Fantasy X (2001)
  • 50. Spelunky (2008)
  • 49. Stardew Valley (2016)
  • 48. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)
  • 47. God of War (2018)
  • 46. Destiny (2014)
  • 45. Halo 3 (2007)
  • 44. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (2003)
  • 43. Nier Automata (2017)
  • 42. Chrono Trigger (1995)
  • 41. The Sims (2000)
  • 40. Super Mario Galaxy (2007)
  • 39. What Remains of Edith Finch (2017)
  • 38. Hades (2020)
  • 37. Silent Hill 2 (2001)
  • 36. Super Mario Bros 3 (1991)
  • 35. Portal (2007)
  • 34. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)
  • 33. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)
  • 32. Deus Ex (2000)
  • 31. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)
  • 30. Outer Wilds (2019)
  • 29. Journey (2012)
  • 28. The Last of Us Part II (2020)
  • 27. Street Fighter II (1991)
  • 26. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991)
  • 25. Pokémon Red & Blue (1996)
  • 24. Minecraft (2011)
  • 23. Bioshock (2007)
  • 22. World of Warcraft (2004)
  • 21. Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)
  • 20. Elden Ring (2022)
  • 19. Doom (1993)
  • 18. Super Mario 64 (1996)
  • 17. Final Fantasy VII (1997)
  • 16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)
  • 15. Red Dead Redemption II (2018)
  • 14. Super Mario World (1990)
  • 13. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)
  • 12. Disco Elysium (2019)
  • 11. Resident Evil 4 (2005)
  • 10. Half-Life 2 (2004)
  • 9. Dark Souls (2011)
  • 8. Portal 2 (2011)
  • 7. Metal Gear Solid (1998)
  • 6. Mass Effect 2
  • 5. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (2015)
  • 4. Bloodborne (2015)
  • 3. Tetris (1985)
  • 2. The Last of Us (2013)
  • 1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

