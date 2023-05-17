La classifica GQ dei 100 giochi migliori di sempre stilata da sviluppatori, giornalisti e analisti

GQ ha pubblicato la classifica dei 100 giochi migliori di sempre, stilata in collaborazione con sviluppatori, giornalisti e analisti dell'industria videoludica: l'elenco delle persone che hanno contribuito alla top 100 è davvero corposo e include diversi nomi illustri.

Come scoprirete scorrendo la lunga lista, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom non è il vincitore né è presente nell'elenco in quanto, evidentemente, la classifica è stata creata raccogliendo voti e informazioni prima che il gioco uscisse.

Dunque, chi sarà stato eletto miglior gioco di sempre? E quali titoli saranno riusciti a entrare nella top 10? Scopriamolo insieme.