La classifica GQ dei 100 giochi migliori di sempre stilata da sviluppatori, giornalisti e analisti

GQ ha pubblicato la classifica dei 100 giochi migliori di sempre, stilata in collaborazione con sviluppatori, giornalisti e analisti dell'industria videoludica: l'elenco delle persone che hanno contribuito alla top 100 è davvero corposo e include diversi nomi illustri.
Come scoprirete scorrendo la lunga lista, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom non è il vincitore né è presente nell'elenco in quanto, evidentemente, la classifica è stata creata raccogliendo voti e informazioni prima che il gioco uscisse.
Dunque, chi sarà stato eletto miglior gioco di sempre? E quali titoli saranno riusciti a entrare nella top 10? Scopriamolo insieme.
- 100. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2004)
- 99. Rez (2001)
- 98. Age Of Empires II: The Age of Kings (1999)
- 97. The Return of the Obra Dinn (2018)
- 96. Super Mario Bros (1985)
- 95. Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss (1992)
- 94. Okami (2006)
- 93. Fable II (2008)
- 92. Mass Effect (2007)
- 91. Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)
- 90. Super Mario Kart (1992)
- 89. Hitman: World of Assassination (2016 - 2021)
- 88. The Last Guardian (2016)
- 87. Super Mario Odyssey (2017)
- 86. Civilization V (2010)
- 85. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013)
- 84. Shenmue (1999)
- 83. Bioshock Infinite (2013)
- 82. Dragon Age: Origins (2009)
- 81. Fortnite (2017)
- 80. Firewatch (2016)
- 79. Tetris Effect (2018)
- 78. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 (2000)
- 77. The Secret of Monkey Island (1990)
- 76. Pokémon Gold and Silver (1999)
- 75. Metroid Prime (2002)
- 74. Undertale (2015)
- 73. Final Fantasy VI (1994)
- 72. Yakuza 0 (2015)
- 71. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
- 70. Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)
- 69. The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (2000)
- 68. Thief: The Dark Project (1998)
- 67. The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker (2002)
- 66. Fallout New Vegas (2010)
- 65. GoldenEye 007 (1997)
- 64. Persona 5 (2016)
- 63. The Sims 2 (2004)
- 62. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997)
- 61. Grand Theft Auto III (2001)
- 60. Super Metroid (1994)
- 59. Fallout 3 (2008)
- 58. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (2006)
- 57. Final Fantasy IX (2000)
- 56. Inside (2016)
- 55. Hollow Knight (2016)
- 54. Ico (2001)
- 53. Dishonored 2 (2016)
- 52. Half-Life (1998)
- 51. Final Fantasy X (2001)
- 50. Spelunky (2008)
- 49. Stardew Valley (2016)
- 48. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)
- 47. God of War (2018)
- 46. Destiny (2014)
- 45. Halo 3 (2007)
- 44. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (2003)
- 43. Nier Automata (2017)
- 42. Chrono Trigger (1995)
- 41. The Sims (2000)
- 40. Super Mario Galaxy (2007)
- 39. What Remains of Edith Finch (2017)
- 38. Hades (2020)
- 37. Silent Hill 2 (2001)
- 36. Super Mario Bros 3 (1991)
- 35. Portal (2007)
- 34. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)
- 33. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)
- 32. Deus Ex (2000)
- 31. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)
- 30. Outer Wilds (2019)
- 29. Journey (2012)
- 28. The Last of Us Part II (2020)
- 27. Street Fighter II (1991)
- 26. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991)
- 25. Pokémon Red & Blue (1996)
- 24. Minecraft (2011)
- 23. Bioshock (2007)
- 22. World of Warcraft (2004)
- 21. Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)
- 20. Elden Ring (2022)
- 19. Doom (1993)
- 18. Super Mario 64 (1996)
- 17. Final Fantasy VII (1997)
- 16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)
- 15. Red Dead Redemption II (2018)
- 14. Super Mario World (1990)
- 13. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)
- 12. Disco Elysium (2019)
- 11. Resident Evil 4 (2005)
- 10. Half-Life 2 (2004)
- 9. Dark Souls (2011)
- 8. Portal 2 (2011)
- 7. Metal Gear Solid (1998)
- 6. Mass Effect 2
- 5. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (2015)
- 4. Bloodborne (2015)
- 3. Tetris (1985)
- 2. The Last of Us (2013)
- 1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)