Classifiche giapponesi: Nintendo Switch annichilisce tutti, ma spunta un gioco PS4 nella top 10

Nintendo Switch domina ancora le classifiche giapponesi con ben 118.065 unità vendute, contro le appena 6.418 di PS5. A livello software, c'è solo un gioco di PS4 a spezzare il monocolore Switch: Dying Light 2, che riesce a piazzarsi in quinta posizione, rimanendo nella top 10.

Vendite software (dal 7 al 13 febbraio 2022)

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) - 140,149 (1,923,870) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 15,515 (4,429,626) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) - 14,812 (865,507) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 11,134 (4,764,379) [PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft, 02/04/22) - 10,305 (34,466) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 9,784 (2,514,952) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) - 8,163 (2,502,926) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 7,779 (7,183,331) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 7,652 (3,074,777) [NSW] My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! - Pirates that Stir the Waters (Idea Factory, 02/10/22) - 6,676 (Nuovo)

Vendite hardware (dal 7 al 13 febbraio 2022)

Switch OLED Model - 66,152 (1,186,491) Switch - 34,979 (17,992,188) Switch Lite - 16,934 (4,566,776) PlayStation 5 - 5,744 (1,149,434) Xbox Series S - 3,616 (65,586) Xbox Series X - 2,339 (82,393) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 674 (211,210) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 360 (1,181,930) PlayStation 4 - 4 (7,819,314)

Dato interessante quello delle Xbox Series, che vendono complessivamente 5.955 unità, non un'enormità, ma considerando i numeri fatti da Xbox One in Giappone, possiamo considerarle abbastanza positive, lì dove è chiaro che Microsoft non riuscirà probabilmente mai a raggiungere le vendite di Sony e Nintendo a casa loro.

A livello software Leggende Pokémon: Arceus rimane in testa, seguito dall'onnipresente Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, forte dei nuovi contenuti, e dal ben venduto Mario Party Superstars. L'unico titolo nuovo della top 10 è My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! - Pirates that Stir the Waters, che si è piazzato in decima posizione.