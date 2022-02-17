Classifiche giapponesi: Nintendo Switch annichilisce tutti, ma spunta un gioco PS4 nella top 10

Nintendo Switch continua ad annichilire la concorrenza nelle classifiche giapponesi, dove però spunta timido un gioco di PS4 nella top 10.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   17/02/2022
0

Nintendo Switch domina ancora le classifiche giapponesi con ben 118.065 unità vendute, contro le appena 6.418 di PS5. A livello software, c'è solo un gioco di PS4 a spezzare il monocolore Switch: Dying Light 2, che riesce a piazzarsi in quinta posizione, rimanendo nella top 10.

Vendite software (dal 7 al 13 febbraio 2022)

  1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) - 140,149 (1,923,870)
  2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 15,515 (4,429,626)
  3. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) - 14,812 (865,507)
  4. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 11,134 (4,764,379)
  5. [PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft, 02/04/22) - 10,305 (34,466)
  6. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 9,784 (2,514,952)
  7. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) - 8,163 (2,502,926)
  8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 7,779 (7,183,331)
  9. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 7,652 (3,074,777)
  10. [NSW] My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! - Pirates that Stir the Waters (Idea Factory, 02/10/22) - 6,676 (Nuovo)

Vendite hardware (dal 7 al 13 febbraio 2022)

  1. Switch OLED Model - 66,152 (1,186,491)
  2. Switch - 34,979 (17,992,188)
  3. Switch Lite - 16,934 (4,566,776)
  4. PlayStation 5 - 5,744 (1,149,434)
  5. Xbox Series S - 3,616 (65,586)
  6. Xbox Series X - 2,339 (82,393)
  7. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 674 (211,210)
  8. New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 360 (1,181,930)
  9. PlayStation 4 - 4 (7,819,314)

Dato interessante quello delle Xbox Series, che vendono complessivamente 5.955 unità, non un'enormità, ma considerando i numeri fatti da Xbox One in Giappone, possiamo considerarle abbastanza positive, lì dove è chiaro che Microsoft non riuscirà probabilmente mai a raggiungere le vendite di Sony e Nintendo a casa loro.

A livello software Leggende Pokémon: Arceus rimane in testa, seguito dall'onnipresente Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, forte dei nuovi contenuti, e dal ben venduto Mario Party Superstars. L'unico titolo nuovo della top 10 è My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! - Pirates that Stir the Waters, che si è piazzato in decima posizione.

