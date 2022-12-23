Classifiche giapponesi: Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto ancora in vetta, PS5 fa ottimi numeri

La rivista Famitsu ha pubblicato le consuete classifiche giapponesi hardware e software, che vedono nuovamente il dominio di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto lato software, con PS5 che fa un ottimo risultato lato hardware. Vediamo:
Classifica software (dal 12 al 18 dicembre 2022)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) - 260,784 (3,963,266)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) - 68,927 (3,566,641)
- [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) - 54,522 (New)
- [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) - 53,481 (New)
- [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) - 48,527 (New)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) - 33,006 (843,257)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) - 31,656 (175,306)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 23,343 (2,922,071)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 22,740 (4,972,488)
- [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) - 15,060 (46,173)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 12,598 (5,043,043)
- [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) - 12,092 (130,031)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) - 11,522 (95,086)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) - 11,231 (1,092,131)
- [NSW] Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (Nippon Columbia, 12/15/22) - 11,201 (New)
- [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) - 11,124 (949,632)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 10,142 (7,377,389)
- [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) - 9,485 (64,150)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) - 9,348 (2,762,507)
- [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) - 8,011 (50,742)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) - 7,864 (206,233)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) - 4,724 (1,099,254)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) - 4,463 (245,782)
- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) - 4,425 (1,046,047)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 4,250 (3,312,038)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) - 3,941 (2,107,932)
- [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) - 3,853 (181,216)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) - 3,561 (13,233)
- [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) - 3,940 (45,761)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) - 3,372 (1,258,486)
Classifica hardware (dal 12 al 18 dicembre 2022)
- Switch OLED Model - 97,909 (3,488,037)
- PlayStation 5 - 64,420 (2,000,593)
- Switch - 47,125 (19,005,911)
- Switch Lite - 28,049 (5,066,543)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 6,076 (307,977)
- PlayStation 4 - 3,161 (7,838,883)
- Xbox Series S - 875 (225,206)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 48 (1,189,473)
- Xbox Series X - 35 (172,080)
Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto sono quindi sulla soglia dei quattro milioni di copie fisiche vendute e hanno ormai ampiamente superato Splatoon 3, che si è comunque posizionato al secondo posto della classifica. Da sottolineare l'ottimo risultato di Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, che tra tutte le versioni ha superato le 150.000 copie vendute.
Notevole il risultato di PS5 lato hardware che, pur rimanendo sotto a Nintendo Switch OLED, si è comunque piazzata in seconda posizione con più di 70.000 unità vendute (se sommiamo le vendite del modello standard a quelle della Digital Edition). Molto male Xbox Series X, che ha venduto soltanto 35 unità, con Xbox Series S che è scesa sotto alle 1.000 unità.