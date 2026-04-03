Crimson Desert e MLB The Show 26 sono i giochi più venduti a marzo su PlayStation Store

Crimson Desert e MLB The Show 26 sono stati i giochi più venduti a marzo su PlayStation Store: l'action adventure di Pearl Abyss si è imposto nella classifica europea, mentre il simulatore di baseball ha conquistato la vetta della classifica americana.
In entrambi i casi Resident Evil Requiem si è dovuto accontentare della terza posizione, seguito da titoli come WWE 2K26, NBA 2K26, Grand Theft Auto V e Minecraft, che si sono occupati di completare le due top five.
Classifica PS5 di marzo - USA / Canada
- MLB The Show 26
- Crimson Desert
- Resident Evil Requiem
- WWE 2K26
- NBA 2K26
- Marathon
- ARC Raiders
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- EA Sports FC 26
Classifica PS5 di marzo - Europa
- Crimson Desert
- EA Sports FC 26
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- WWE 2K26
- EA Sports UFC 5
- Resident Evil 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- ARC Raiders
La classifica dei free-to-play
Da qualche tempo il PlayStation Blog pubblica anche la classifica dei giochi free-to-play più scaricati dal PlayStation Store, che a marzo è stata dominata da The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, il cui lancio è avvenuto quasi alla fine del mese.
Classifica free-to-play di marzo - USA / Canada
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Free Access
- Apex Legends
- Marvel Rivals
- Fall Guys
- eBaseball: Pro Spirit
Classifica free-to-play di marzo - Europa
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Free Access
- eFootball
- War Thunder
- Asphalt Legends
- Fall Guys