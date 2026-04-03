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Crimson Desert e MLB The Show 26 sono i giochi più venduti a marzo su PlayStation Store

Sony ha pubblicato le classifiche del PlayStation Store per il mese di marzo, che hanno visto Crimson Desert e MLB The Show 26 dominare sugli altri giochi per PS5.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   03/04/2026
Il protagonista di Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert e MLB The Show 26 sono stati i giochi più venduti a marzo su PlayStation Store: l'action adventure di Pearl Abyss si è imposto nella classifica europea, mentre il simulatore di baseball ha conquistato la vetta della classifica americana.

In entrambi i casi Resident Evil Requiem si è dovuto accontentare della terza posizione, seguito da titoli come WWE 2K26, NBA 2K26, Grand Theft Auto V e Minecraft, che si sono occupati di completare le due top five.

Classifica PS5 di marzo - USA / Canada

  1. MLB The Show 26
  2. Crimson Desert
  3. Resident Evil Requiem
  4. WWE 2K26
  5. NBA 2K26
  6. Marathon
  7. ARC Raiders
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  10. EA Sports FC 26
Crimson Desert ha raggiunto un altro traguardo di vendite su PC, PS5 e Xbox Crimson Desert ha raggiunto un altro traguardo di vendite su PC, PS5 e Xbox

Classifica PS5 di marzo - Europa

  1. Crimson Desert
  2. EA Sports FC 26
  3. Resident Evil Requiem
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Minecraft
  6. WWE 2K26
  7. EA Sports UFC 5
  8. Resident Evil 4
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  10. ARC Raiders

La classifica dei free-to-play

Da qualche tempo il PlayStation Blog pubblica anche la classifica dei giochi free-to-play più scaricati dal PlayStation Store, che a marzo è stata dominata da The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, il cui lancio è avvenuto quasi alla fine del mese.

Classifica free-to-play di marzo - USA / Canada

  1. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
  2. Fortnite
  3. Roblox
  4. Rocket League
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Free Access
  7. Apex Legends
  8. Marvel Rivals
  9. Fall Guys
  10. eBaseball: Pro Spirit

Classifica free-to-play di marzo - Europa

  1. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Roblox
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Free Access
  7. eFootball
  8. War Thunder
  9. Asphalt Legends
  10. Fall Guys
#PlayStation Store #Classifica
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Crimson Desert e MLB The Show 26 sono i giochi più venduti a marzo su PlayStation Store