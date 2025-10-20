0

Ecco le demo più giocate dell'ultimo Next Fest di Steam

Steam ha pubblicato l'elenco delle demo più giocate dell'ultimo Next Fest, senza dare numeri dei risultati dei singoli giochi.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   20/10/2025
Le fazioni di Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

Come sempre, al termine del Next Fest, Steam ha svelato quali sono state le demo più giocate dell'evento, che vi ricordiamo essere proprio caratterizzato dalla pubblicazione di centinaia di demo e da incontri virtuali con gli sviluppatori. Non sono stati forniti numeri precisi sulle performance dei singoli giochi, ma viene specificato che sono ordinate "per numero di giocatori unici durante la settimana dell'evento".

Quindi, possiamo dire che la più giocata in assoluto è stata quella dello strano action simulativo Half Sword, seguita da quella dell'attesissimo strategico a turni Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. In terza posizione troviamo l'indie YAPYAP, una commedia horror cooperativa e via via tutti gli altri, tra conferme come Reanimal e sorprese come Tears of Metal.

L'elenco delle demo

Ora bando alle ciance e vediamo l'elenco completo delle demo più giocate durante il Next Fest di Steam di ottobre 2025.

Half Sword è il più giocato del Next Fest di ottobre 2025
Half Sword è il più giocato del Next Fest di ottobre 2025
  1. Half Sword - 2025
  2. Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era - 2026
  3. YAPYAP - In arrivo
  4. Final Sentence - Q4 2025
  5. REANIMAL - In arrivo
  6. Everwind - In arrivo
  7. The Midnight Walkers - 21 nov 2025
  8. THE CUBE, SAVE US - Q4 2025
    9. Half Sword, abbiamo provato un gioco che punta a rendere lo smembramento virale Half Sword, abbiamo provato un gioco che punta a rendere lo smembramento virale
  9. MISERY - 23 ott 2025
  10. Long Drive North: Simulatore di camper co-op - novembre 2025
  11. Car Service Together - Q4 2025
  12. Roadside Research - Q1 2026
  13. Crashout Crew - In arrivo
  14. Servant of the Lake - 2026
  15. Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown - In arrivo
  16. Tears of Metal - 2025
  17. Painkiller - 21 ott 2025
  18. CarX Drift Racing Online 2 - Q4 2025
  19. PowerWash Simulator 2 - 23 ott 2025
  20. Ultimate Sheep Raccoon - 2025
  21. Starsand Island - Q1 2026
  22. Carnival Hunt - 2026
  23. Systemic War - Q4 2026
  24. GODBREAKERS - 23 ott 2025
  25. Eastern Era - In arrivo
  26. Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis - In arrivo
  27. Road to Vostok - In arrivo
  28. iRacing Arcade - 2 dic 2025
  29. MARVEL Cosmic Invasion - 2025
  30. Quarantine Zone: The Last Check - novembre 2025
  31. Sudden Attack Zero Point - In arrivo
  32. Master of Command - 27 ott 2025
  33. Teamfight Manager 2 - Q4 2025
  34. Anno 117: Pax Romana - 13 nov 2025
  35. Cloudheim - 2025
  36. The Legend of Khiimori - 3 mar 2026
  37. Cairn - Q1 2026
  38. Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked - 20 nov 2025
  39. MENACE - 5 feb 2026
  40. The Last Caretaker - 6 nov 2025
  41. Of Ash and Steel - 6 nov 2025
  42. Storebound - In arrivo
  43. HELLMART - In arrivo
  44. LORT - Q4 2025
  45. Skate Story - 8 dic 2025
  46. '83 - Q4 2025
  47. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II - Da annunciare
  48. SealChain: Call of Blood - 20 feb 2026
  49. Desktop Defender - 4 nov 2025
  50. MOTORSLICE - Da annunciare
#Steam
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Ecco le demo più giocate dell'ultimo Next Fest di Steam