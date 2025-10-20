Ecco le demo più giocate dell'ultimo Next Fest di Steam

Come sempre, al termine del Next Fest, Steam ha svelato quali sono state le demo più giocate dell'evento, che vi ricordiamo essere proprio caratterizzato dalla pubblicazione di centinaia di demo e da incontri virtuali con gli sviluppatori. Non sono stati forniti numeri precisi sulle performance dei singoli giochi, ma viene specificato che sono ordinate "per numero di giocatori unici durante la settimana dell'evento".

Quindi, possiamo dire che la più giocata in assoluto è stata quella dello strano action simulativo Half Sword, seguita da quella dell'attesissimo strategico a turni Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. In terza posizione troviamo l'indie YAPYAP, una commedia horror cooperativa e via via tutti gli altri, tra conferme come Reanimal e sorprese come Tears of Metal.