Ecco le demo più giocate dell'ultimo Next Fest di Steam

Come sempre, al termine del Next Fest, Steam ha svelato quali sono state le demo più giocate dell'evento, che vi ricordiamo essere proprio caratterizzato dalla pubblicazione di centinaia di demo e da incontri virtuali con gli sviluppatori. Non sono stati forniti numeri precisi sulle performance dei singoli giochi, ma viene specificato che sono ordinate "per numero di giocatori unici durante la settimana dell'evento".
Quindi, possiamo dire che la più giocata in assoluto è stata quella dello strano action simulativo Half Sword, seguita da quella dell'attesissimo strategico a turni Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. In terza posizione troviamo l'indie YAPYAP, una commedia horror cooperativa e via via tutti gli altri, tra conferme come Reanimal e sorprese come Tears of Metal.
L'elenco delle demo
Ora bando alle ciance e vediamo l'elenco completo delle demo più giocate durante il Next Fest di Steam di ottobre 2025.
- Half Sword - 2025
- Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era - 2026
- YAPYAP - In arrivo
- Final Sentence - Q4 2025
- REANIMAL - In arrivo
- Everwind - In arrivo
- The Midnight Walkers - 21 nov 2025
- THE CUBE, SAVE US - Q4 2025
- MISERY - 23 ott 2025
- Long Drive North: Simulatore di camper co-op - novembre 2025
- Car Service Together - Q4 2025
- Roadside Research - Q1 2026
- Crashout Crew - In arrivo
- Servant of the Lake - 2026
- Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown - In arrivo
- Tears of Metal - 2025
- Painkiller - 21 ott 2025
- CarX Drift Racing Online 2 - Q4 2025
- PowerWash Simulator 2 - 23 ott 2025
- Ultimate Sheep Raccoon - 2025
- Starsand Island - Q1 2026
- Carnival Hunt - 2026
- Systemic War - Q4 2026
- GODBREAKERS - 23 ott 2025
- Eastern Era - In arrivo
- Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis - In arrivo
- Road to Vostok - In arrivo
- iRacing Arcade - 2 dic 2025
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion - 2025
- Quarantine Zone: The Last Check - novembre 2025
- Sudden Attack Zero Point - In arrivo
- Master of Command - 27 ott 2025
- Teamfight Manager 2 - Q4 2025
- Anno 117: Pax Romana - 13 nov 2025
- Cloudheim - 2025
- The Legend of Khiimori - 3 mar 2026
- Cairn - Q1 2026
- Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked - 20 nov 2025
- MENACE - 5 feb 2026
- The Last Caretaker - 6 nov 2025
- Of Ash and Steel - 6 nov 2025
- Storebound - In arrivo
- HELLMART - In arrivo
- LORT - Q4 2025
- Skate Story - 8 dic 2025
- '83 - Q4 2025
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II - Da annunciare
- SealChain: Call of Blood - 20 feb 2026
- Desktop Defender - 4 nov 2025
- MOTORSLICE - Da annunciare