EDGE ha svelato i suoi 'Migliori giochi del 2023': ecco i vincitori di tutte le categorie

EDGE ha svelato quali sono i migliori giochi dell'anno secondo la redazione della testata. Le categorie sono molteplici ma per quanto riguarda "GOTY", forse senza grande sorpresa, il gioco scelto è The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Vediamo in modo ordinato tutti i The EDGE Awards 2023:

PlayStation Game of the Year:

3. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

2. Season: A Letter To The Future

1. Humanity

Xbox Game of the Year:

3. Forza Motorsport

2. Hi-Fi Rush

1. Planet of Lana

Nintendo Game of the Year:

3. Pikmin 4

2. Super Mario Bros Wonder

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

PC Game of the Year:

3. Darkest Dungeon 2

2. Counter Strike 2

1. Baldur's Gate 3

Mobile Game of the Year:

3. Laya's Horizon

2. Subpar Pool

1. Finity

VR Game of the Year:

3. Synapse

2. Horizon: Call of the Mountain

1. Humanity

Best Visual Design:

3. Cocoon

2. The Invincible

1. Alan Wake 2

Best Audio Design:

3. Hi-Fi Rush

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

1. Alan Wake 2

Best Performance:

3. MJ Deans (A Highland Song)

2. David Harewood (Alan Wake 2)

1. Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)

Best Hardware:

3. PSVR 2

2. Steam Deck OLED

1. Quest 3

Publisher of the Year:

3. Devolver

2. Capcom

1. Nintendo

Studio of the Year: