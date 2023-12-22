EDGE ha svelato i suoi 'Migliori giochi del 2023': ecco i vincitori di tutte le categorie

EDGE ha svelato quali sono i migliori giochi dell'anno secondo la redazione della testata. Le categorie sono molteplici ma per quanto riguarda "GOTY", forse senza grande sorpresa, il gioco scelto è The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Vediamo in modo ordinato tutti i The EDGE Awards 2023:
PlayStation Game of the Year:
- 3. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- 2. Season: A Letter To The Future
- 1. Humanity
Xbox Game of the Year:
- 3. Forza Motorsport
- 2. Hi-Fi Rush
- 1. Planet of Lana
Nintendo Game of the Year:
- 3. Pikmin 4
- 2. Super Mario Bros Wonder
- 1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
PC Game of the Year:
- 3. Darkest Dungeon 2
- 2. Counter Strike 2
- 1. Baldur's Gate 3
Mobile Game of the Year:
- 3. Laya's Horizon
- 2. Subpar Pool
- 1. Finity
VR Game of the Year:
- 3. Synapse
- 2. Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- 1. Humanity
Best Visual Design:
- 3. Cocoon
- 2. The Invincible
- 1. Alan Wake 2
Best Audio Design:
- 3. Hi-Fi Rush
- 2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- 1. Alan Wake 2
Best Performance:
- 3. MJ Deans (A Highland Song)
- 2. David Harewood (Alan Wake 2)
- 1. Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
Best Hardware:
- 3. PSVR 2
- 2. Steam Deck OLED
- 1. Quest 3
Publisher of the Year:
- 3. Devolver
- 2. Capcom
- 1. Nintendo
Studio of the Year:
- 3. Remedy
- 2. Geometric Interactive
- 1. Larian Studios
Il gioco dell'anno per EDGE
Infine, per quanto riguarda i giochi dell'anno, EDGE ha realizzato una Top 10, invece che una più breve Top 3. Ecco i "Best Games of the Year":
- 10. Counter-Strike 2
- 9. A Highland Song
- 8. Street Fighter 6
- 7. Chants of Sennaar
- 6. Alan Wake 2
- 5. Cocoon
- 4. Humanity
- 3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- 2. Baldur's Gate 3
- 1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Infine, EDGE ha pubblicato nuove recensioni.