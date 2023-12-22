0

EDGE ha svelato i suoi "Migliori giochi del 2023": ecco i vincitori di tutte le categorie

EDGE ha svelato quali sono, a suo parere, i "Migliori giochi del 2023": ecco i vincitori di tutte le categorie, compresa ovviamente il GOTY, che non sorprenderà.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   22/12/2023

EDGE ha svelato quali sono i migliori giochi dell'anno secondo la redazione della testata. Le categorie sono molteplici ma per quanto riguarda "GOTY", forse senza grande sorpresa, il gioco scelto è The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Vediamo in modo ordinato tutti i The EDGE Awards 2023:

PlayStation Game of the Year:

  • 3. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • 2. Season: A Letter To The Future
  • 1. Humanity

Xbox Game of the Year:

  • 3. Forza Motorsport
  • 2. Hi-Fi Rush
  • 1. Planet of Lana

Nintendo Game of the Year:

  • 3. Pikmin 4
  • 2. Super Mario Bros Wonder
  • 1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

PC Game of the Year:

  • 3. Darkest Dungeon 2
  • 2. Counter Strike 2
  • 1. Baldur's Gate 3

Mobile Game of the Year:

  • 3. Laya's Horizon
  • 2. Subpar Pool
  • 1. Finity

VR Game of the Year:

  • 3. Synapse
  • 2. Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • 1. Humanity

Best Visual Design:

  • 3. Cocoon
  • 2. The Invincible
  • 1. Alan Wake 2

Best Audio Design:

  • 3. Hi-Fi Rush
  • 2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • 1. Alan Wake 2

Best Performance:

  • 3. MJ Deans (A Highland Song)
  • 2. David Harewood (Alan Wake 2)
  • 1. Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)

Best Hardware:

  • 3. PSVR 2
  • 2. Steam Deck OLED
  • 1. Quest 3

Publisher of the Year:

  • 3. Devolver
  • 2. Capcom
  • 1. Nintendo

Studio of the Year:

  • 3. Remedy
  • 2. Geometric Interactive
  • 1. Larian Studios

Il gioco dell'anno per EDGE

Infine, per quanto riguarda i giochi dell'anno, EDGE ha realizzato una Top 10, invece che una più breve Top 3. Ecco i "Best Games of the Year":

  • 10. Counter-Strike 2
  • 9. A Highland Song
  • 8. Street Fighter 6
  • 7. Chants of Sennaar
  • 6. Alan Wake 2
  • 5. Cocoon
  • 4. Humanity
  • 3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • 2. Baldur's Gate 3
  • 1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Infine, EDGE ha pubblicato nuove recensioni.

