Elden Ring non ce l'ha fatta a conquistare la classifica PlayStation Store di giugno

Nonostante il lancio dell'espansione Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring non ce l'ha fatta a conquistare la vetta della classifica PlayStation Store per il mese di giugno: ecco chi la comanda.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   09/07/2024
Un artwork di Elden Ring

La classifica PlayStation Store di giugno vede al primo posto GTA V, sia in Europa che negli Stati Uniti: il blockbuster targato Rockstar Games, complici probabilmente le offerte, ha conquistato la vetta della top 10 lasciando a Elden Ring soltanto la seconda posizione.

Classifica PlayStation Store di giugno - PS5 (USA)

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Elden Ring
  3. NBA 2K24
  4. Sea of Thieves
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  6. MLB: The Show 24
  7. V Rising
  8. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
  9. Madden NFL 24
  10. Helldivers 2

Classifica PlayStation Store di giugno - PS5 (Europa)

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Sea of Thieves
  4. NBA 2K24
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  6. EA Sports FC 24
  7. V Rising
  8. It Takes Two
  9. F1 24
  10. Hogwarts Legacy

Come si può vedere, Sea of Thieves si trova nelle parti alte della classifica, a conferma del grande successo che l'avventura a base di pirati di Rare sta riscuotendo anche su PlayStation, mentre Helldivers 2 si accontenta del decimo posto negli USA e del diciassettesimo in Europa.

La classifica PS4

Sorprendentemente, nella classifica PS4 non ritroviamo GTA V in vetta, bensì in quarta posizione, dietro un podio composto da Minecraft, Red Dead Redemption 2 e Firewatch, l'appassionante avventura sviluppata da Campo Santo e pubblicata nel 2016.

Un'immagine di Firewatch
Un'immagine di Firewatch

Classifica PlayStation Store di giugno - PS4 (USA)

  1. Minecraft
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Firewatch
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. NBA 2K24
  6. Watch Dogs 2
  7. Gang Beasts
  8. The Forest
  9. A Way Out
  10. Bloodborne

Classifica PlayStation Store di giugno - PS4 (Europa)

  1. Minecraft
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Firewatch
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. The Forest
  6. Watch Dogs 2
  7. A Way Out
  8. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  9. Gang Beasts
  10. EA Sports FC 24
