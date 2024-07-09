Elden Ring non ce l'ha fatta a conquistare la classifica PlayStation Store di giugno

La classifica PlayStation Store di giugno vede al primo posto GTA V, sia in Europa che negli Stati Uniti: il blockbuster targato Rockstar Games, complici probabilmente le offerte, ha conquistato la vetta della top 10 lasciando a Elden Ring soltanto la seconda posizione.
Classifica PlayStation Store di giugno - PS5 (USA)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Elden Ring
- NBA 2K24
- Sea of Thieves
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- MLB: The Show 24
- V Rising
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
- Madden NFL 24
- Helldivers 2
Classifica PlayStation Store di giugno - PS5 (Europa)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Elden Ring
- Sea of Thieves
- NBA 2K24
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- EA Sports FC 24
- V Rising
- It Takes Two
- F1 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
Come si può vedere, Sea of Thieves si trova nelle parti alte della classifica, a conferma del grande successo che l'avventura a base di pirati di Rare sta riscuotendo anche su PlayStation, mentre Helldivers 2 si accontenta del decimo posto negli USA e del diciassettesimo in Europa.
La classifica PS4
Sorprendentemente, nella classifica PS4 non ritroviamo GTA V in vetta, bensì in quarta posizione, dietro un podio composto da Minecraft, Red Dead Redemption 2 e Firewatch, l'appassionante avventura sviluppata da Campo Santo e pubblicata nel 2016.
Classifica PlayStation Store di giugno - PS4 (USA)
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Firewatch
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K24
- Watch Dogs 2
- Gang Beasts
- The Forest
- A Way Out
- Bloodborne
Classifica PlayStation Store di giugno - PS4 (Europa)
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Firewatch
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Forest
- Watch Dogs 2
- A Way Out
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Gang Beasts
- EA Sports FC 24