Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 è il gioco PS5 più venduto su PS Store a novembre, bene anche ARC Raiders e Dispatch

Il PlayStation Blog ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più venduti in formato digitale negli Stati Uniti/Canada e in Europa a novembre. Il risultato vede un chiaro vincitore: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ha conquistato la vetta su PS5 in entrambe le regioni, confermandosi come il titolo più popolare del mese.
La versione PS4, invece, non ha ottenuto lo stesso successo: terzo posto in Nord America e solo quattordicesimo in Europa, segno che la maggior parte dei fan della serie si è ormai spostata sulla console di nuova generazione.
Battlefield 6 non è più primo, ma rimane nelle posizioni alte
Ottime performance anche per ARC Raiders e Dispatch, rispettivamente secondo e terzo negli USA/Canada, mentre in Europa si sono piazzati al terzo e quinto posto. Battlefield 6, che a ottobre guidava le classifiche, ha perso terreno ed è scivolato fuori dal podio, ma resta comunque tra i titoli più acquistati su PS5.
Di seguito le classifiche del PlayStation Store: PS5 - USA e Canada
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- ARC Raiders
- Dispatch
- Battlefield 6
- NBA 2K26
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Minecraft
- EA SPORTS College Football 26
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- MLB The Show 25
- Forza Horizon 5
- UFC 5
- Mortal Kombat 1
- The Outer Worlds 2
- It Takes Two
- Hogwarts Legacy
PS5 - Europa
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Dispatch
- Grand Theft Auto V
- UFC 5
- Minecraft
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road
- Forza Horizon 5
- It Takes Two
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- NBA 2K26
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Football Manager 26 Console
- Anno 117: Pax Romana
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
PS4 - USA e Canada
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- A Way Out
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption
- The Forest
- Minecraft
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Cuphead
- Mortal Kombat X
- Far Cry Primal
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Unravel Two
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
PS4 - Europa
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- A Way Out
- Unravel Two
- The Forest
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Need for Speed Heat
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Far Cry Primal
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Red Dead Redemption
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint