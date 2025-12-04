Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 è il gioco PS5 più venduto su PS Store a novembre, bene anche ARC Raiders e Dispatch

Il PlayStation Blog ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più venduti in formato digitale negli Stati Uniti/Canada e in Europa a novembre. Il risultato vede un chiaro vincitore: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ha conquistato la vetta su PS5 in entrambe le regioni, confermandosi come il titolo più popolare del mese.

La versione PS4, invece, non ha ottenuto lo stesso successo: terzo posto in Nord America e solo quattordicesimo in Europa, segno che la maggior parte dei fan della serie si è ormai spostata sulla console di nuova generazione.