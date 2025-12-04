1

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 è il gioco PS5 più venduto su PS Store a novembre, bene anche ARC Raiders e Dispatch

La versione PS5 di Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 domina le classifiche di vendita del PlayStation Store di novembre. Dispatch, ARC Raiders e Battlefield 6 hanno registrato ottimi piazzamenti.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   04/12/2025
Militari in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Il PlayStation Blog ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più venduti in formato digitale negli Stati Uniti/Canada e in Europa a novembre. Il risultato vede un chiaro vincitore: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ha conquistato la vetta su PS5 in entrambe le regioni, confermandosi come il titolo più popolare del mese.

La versione PS4, invece, non ha ottenuto lo stesso successo: terzo posto in Nord America e solo quattordicesimo in Europa, segno che la maggior parte dei fan della serie si è ormai spostata sulla console di nuova generazione.

Battlefield 6 non è più primo, ma rimane nelle posizioni alte

Ottime performance anche per ARC Raiders e Dispatch, rispettivamente secondo e terzo negli USA/Canada, mentre in Europa si sono piazzati al terzo e quinto posto. Battlefield 6, che a ottobre guidava le classifiche, ha perso terreno ed è scivolato fuori dal podio, ma resta comunque tra i titoli più acquistati su PS5.

La Stagione 1 di Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 è gigantesca: ecco tutti i contenuti La Stagione 1 di Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 è gigantesca: ecco tutti i contenuti

Di seguito le classifiche del PlayStation Store: PS5 - USA e Canada

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  2. ARC Raiders
  3. Dispatch
  4. Battlefield 6
  5. NBA 2K26
  6. EA SPORTS FC 26
  7. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Ghost of Yōtei
  10. Minecraft
  11. EA SPORTS College Football 26
  12. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  13. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  14. MLB The Show 25
  15. Forza Horizon 5
  16. UFC 5
  17. Mortal Kombat 1
  18. The Outer Worlds 2
  19. It Takes Two
  20. Hogwarts Legacy

PS5 - Europa

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  2. EA SPORTS FC 26
  3. ARC Raiders
  4. Battlefield 6
  5. Dispatch
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. UFC 5
  8. Minecraft
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  10. INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road
  11. Forza Horizon 5
  12. It Takes Two
  13. Hogwarts Legacy
  14. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  15. NBA 2K26
  16. Ghost of Yōtei
  17. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  18. Football Manager 26 Console
  19. Anno 117: Pax Romana
  20. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Uno dei nemici meccanici di ARC Raiders
Uno dei nemici meccanici di ARC Raiders

PS4 - USA e Canada

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Batman: Arkham Knight
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  4. A Way Out
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Red Dead Redemption
  7. The Forest
  8. Minecraft
  9. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  10. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  11. EA SPORTS FC 26
  12. UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection
  13. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
  14. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  15. Cuphead
  16. Mortal Kombat X
  17. Far Cry Primal
  18. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  19. Unravel Two
  20. Assassin's Creed Odyssey

PS4 - Europa

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. EA SPORTS FC 26
  3. A Way Out
  4. Unravel Two
  5. The Forest
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Minecraft
  8. Batman: Arkham Knight
  9. Assassin's Creed Syndicate
  10. Need for Speed Heat
  11. Assassin's Creed Origins
  12. Hogwarts Legacy
  13. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  14. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  15. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  16. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  17. Far Cry Primal
  18. Mafia: Trilogy
  19. Red Dead Redemption
  20. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
#Classifica #PlayStation Store
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 è il gioco PS5 più venduto su PS Store a novembre, bene anche ARC Raiders e Dispatch