GeForce NOW in grande spolvero per il mese di dicembre con 30 nuovi giochi e una promo che dimezza il prezzo degli abbonamenti

La stagione delle feste porta grandi novità per gli appassionati di cloud gaming, con GeForce NOW che accoglie dicembre 2025 con un'offerta imperdibile. La piattaforma accoglie 30 nuovi giochi, tra cui i tanto attesi Hogwarts Legacy e la LEGO Harry Potter Collection, rendendo la fine dell'anno un'occasione perfetta per esplorare nuovi mondi direttamente dal cloud.
Una novità storica riguarda l'arrivo dei primi titoli Activision tramite Ubisoft+ Premium, tra cui i più amati Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e III, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy e Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Con questa mossa, GeForce NOW diventa la prima piattaforma di cloud gaming a offrire in streaming questi giochi tramite server GeForce RTX, garantendo performance elevate e un'esperienza senza compromessi.
La promozione di GeForce NOW ti fa risparmiare il 50%
Per festeggiare le imminenti festività, NVIDIA ha attivato la Half Price Holiday Sale, con 50% di sconto sul primo mese delle membership Performance o Ultimate, trasformando qualsiasi dispositivo in una console di fascia alta per mantenere viva la passione del gaming durante l'inverno.
In più, il Battle.net single sign-on permette ora di accedere facilmente a titoli come Overwatch 2 e Diablo IV con un solo login, mentre il GeForce NOW Community Video Contest invita i giocatori a condividere i migliori momenti di gioco, con la possibilità di vincere un anno di abbonamento Ultimate.
Tutti i nuovi giochi che entrano a far parte di GeForce NOW
Questa settimana, ecco i 10 nuovi giochi disponibili sul cloud:
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 1)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 2)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 2)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 2)
- XOCIETY (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 2)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 2)
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 2)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 (New release on Steam, available Dec. 4)
- ROUTINE (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 4)
- MIMESIS (Steam)
GeForce RTX 5080:
- Enshrouded (Steam)
- Fallout 76 (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
Giochi in arrivo a dicembre:
- Dome Keeper (New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 9)
- Death Howl (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 9)
- Everdream Village (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)
- For the King II (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)
- Arc Raiders (Epic Games Store)
- Dying Light: The Beast (Epic Games Store)
- Citizen Sleeper (Steam)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Epic Games Store)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Steam)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Pigeon Simulator (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Pacific Drive (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Powerwash Simulator 2 (Steam)
- Shape of Dreams (Steam)
- Storage Hunter Simulator (Steam)
- Sword of the Sea (Steam)
- Underground Garage (Steam)
- Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Witchfire (Epic Games Store)
Che cosa ne pensate di queste novità? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.