GeForce NOW in grande spolvero per il mese di dicembre con 30 nuovi giochi e una promo che dimezza il prezzo degli abbonamenti

La stagione delle feste porta grandi novità per gli appassionati di cloud gaming, con GeForce NOW che accoglie dicembre 2025 con un'offerta imperdibile. La piattaforma accoglie 30 nuovi giochi, tra cui i tanto attesi Hogwarts Legacy e la LEGO Harry Potter Collection, rendendo la fine dell'anno un'occasione perfetta per esplorare nuovi mondi direttamente dal cloud.

Una novità storica riguarda l'arrivo dei primi titoli Activision tramite Ubisoft+ Premium, tra cui i più amati Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e III, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy e Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Con questa mossa, GeForce NOW diventa la prima piattaforma di cloud gaming a offrire in streaming questi giochi tramite server GeForce RTX, garantendo performance elevate e un'esperienza senza compromessi.