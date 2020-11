Fall Guys ha una nuova modalità a tempo limitato

we have a new mode.

our first Star Show, curated by @NorthernlionLP.

it has:

• Whirligig

• Knight Fever

• Slime Climb

• Fall Ball

• Wall Guys

• Hoopsie Legends

• Hexagone

and will be available to play for four days.

[SAY SOMETHING FUNNY HERE] something funny pic.twitter.com/ROSXkx3bbK