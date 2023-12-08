Fallout: un nuovo trailer per la serie TV Amazon dai Game Awards 2023

In occasione dei The Game Awards 2023 è stato presentato un nuovo trailer della serie TV Fallout di Amazon , tratta dall'omonima serie videoludica attualmente in mano a Bethesda.

Il trailer

Il video dura pochi secondi e mostra abitanti del Vault, armature atomiche e alcune delle creature mutanti che popoleranno la serie.

Da sottolineare il simpatico siparietto visto sul palco della manifestazione dopo il trailer, con un attore vestito con un'armatura atomica che si è rivolto a Todd Howard, presente tra il pubblico.

Prima di lasciarvi vi ricordiamo che la serie TV di Fallout sarà disponibile dal 12 aprile 2024, su Amazon Video, naturalmente. Il cast della serie include Ella Purnell ('Yellowjackets'), Walton Goggins ('The Hateful Eight'), Aaron Moten ('Emancipation'), Moisés Arias ('The King of Staten Island'), Kyle MacLachlan ('Twin Peaks'), Sarita Choudhury ('Homeland'), Michael Emerson ('Person of Interest'), Leslie Uggams ('Deadpool'), Frances Turner ('The Boys'), Dave Register ('Heightened'), Zach Cherry ('Severance'), Johnny Pemberton ('Ant-Man'), Rodrigo Luzzi ('Dead Ringers'), Annabel O'Hagan ('Law & Order: SVU'), e Xelia Mendes-Jones ('The Wheel of Time').