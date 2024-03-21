GDC Awards 2024: Baldur's Gate 3 è il gioco dell'anno, vediamo tutti i vincitori

Game of the year :

Come da tradizione, nella cornice della GDC si è svolta anche la premiazione dei Game Developers Choice Awards 2024 , ovvero i riconoscimenti assegnati a team e giochi usciti nel corso dell'anno da parte di una giuria composta da addetti ai lavori : il gioco dell'anno è andato a Baldur's Gate 3 anche in questo caso, ma vediamo tutti i vincitori .

Zelda e Baldur's Gate 3 ancora i più premiati

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom resta sempre tra i più premiati dell'anno

Vediamo dunque come Baldur's Gate 3 sia emerso ancora una volta come gioco dell'anno, ovvero vincitore del premio più importante, ma anche come più premiato in generale, con tre award portati a casa più quello speciale del pubblico.

A seguire c'è il solito The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom che conquista due premi, così come anche il particolare indie Venba che primeggia come debutto e gioco dal maggiore impatto sociale. Per il resto, si segnala il premio alla grafica per Alan Wake 2 e quello per l'audio a Hi-Fi Rush.