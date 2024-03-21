0

GDC Awards 2024: Baldur's Gate 3 è il gioco dell'anno, vediamo tutti i vincitori

All'interno della GDC si sono svolti anche i Game Developers Choice Awards 2024, i premi da parte degli sviluppatori ai migliori giochi dell'anno.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   21/03/2024

Come da tradizione, nella cornice della GDC si è svolta anche la premiazione dei Game Developers Choice Awards 2024, ovvero i riconoscimenti assegnati a team e giochi usciti nel corso dell'anno da parte di una giuria composta da addetti ai lavori: il gioco dell'anno è andato a Baldur's Gate 3 anche in questo caso, ma vediamo tutti i vincitori.

Riportiamo qui sotto tutte le categorie con i candidati finalisti e i vincitori segnalati in ognuna.

Best Audio:

  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks) - Vincitore
  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Best Debut:

  • Venba (Visai Games) - Vincitore
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Best Design:

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) - Vincitore
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Innovation award:

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - Vincitore
  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

Best narrative:

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) - Vincitore
  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Social impact award:

  • Venba (Visai Games) - Vincitore
  • A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

Best technology:

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - Vincitore
  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Best visual art:

  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games) - Vincitore
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Game of the year:

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) - Vincitore
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Baldur's Gate 3 ha inoltre vinto il "premio del pubblico".

Zelda e Baldur's Gate 3 ancora i più premiati

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom resta sempre tra i più premiati dell'anno
Vediamo dunque come Baldur's Gate 3 sia emerso ancora una volta come gioco dell'anno, ovvero vincitore del premio più importante, ma anche come più premiato in generale, con tre award portati a casa più quello speciale del pubblico.

A seguire c'è il solito The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom che conquista due premi, così come anche il particolare indie Venba che primeggia come debutto e gioco dal maggiore impatto sociale. Per il resto, si segnala il premio alla grafica per Alan Wake 2 e quello per l'audio a Hi-Fi Rush.

