GDC Awards 2024: Baldur's Gate 3 è il gioco dell'anno, vediamo tutti i vincitori

Come da tradizione, nella cornice della GDC si è svolta anche la premiazione dei Game Developers Choice Awards 2024, ovvero i riconoscimenti assegnati a team e giochi usciti nel corso dell'anno da parte di una giuria composta da addetti ai lavori: il gioco dell'anno è andato a Baldur's Gate 3 anche in questo caso, ma vediamo tutti i vincitori.
Riportiamo qui sotto tutte le categorie con i candidati finalisti e i vincitori segnalati in ognuna.
Best Audio:
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks) - Vincitore
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Best Debut:
- Venba (Visai Games) - Vincitore
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)
Best Design:
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) - Vincitore
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Innovation award:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - Vincitore
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)
Best narrative:
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) - Vincitore
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Social impact award:
- Venba (Visai Games) - Vincitore
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)
Best technology:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - Vincitore
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Best visual art:
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games) - Vincitore
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Game of the year:
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) - Vincitore
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Baldur's Gate 3 ha inoltre vinto il "premio del pubblico".
Zelda e Baldur's Gate 3 ancora i più premiati
Vediamo dunque come Baldur's Gate 3 sia emerso ancora una volta come gioco dell'anno, ovvero vincitore del premio più importante, ma anche come più premiato in generale, con tre award portati a casa più quello speciale del pubblico.
A seguire c'è il solito The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom che conquista due premi, così come anche il particolare indie Venba che primeggia come debutto e gioco dal maggiore impatto sociale. Per il resto, si segnala il premio alla grafica per Alan Wake 2 e quello per l'audio a Hi-Fi Rush.