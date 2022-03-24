GDC e IGF Awards 2022: Inscryption trionfa, vediamo tutti i vincitori

Nella nottata si è svolta la premiazione degli Independent Games Festival Awards 2022 e dei Game Developers Choice Awards 2022, che hanno visto trionfare Inscryption, vincitore di ben quattro premi tra i quali l'ambito Seumas McNally Grand Prize nella prima sezione e del Game of the Year nella seconda, ma vediamo anche gli altri vincitori nelle varie categorie.
Vediamo dunque i premi principali dell'IGF 2022:
- Best Student Game: Live Adventure (Live Adventure Team)
- Excellence in Design: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)
- Excellence in Visual Art: Papetura (Petums)
- Excellence in Audio: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)
- Nuovo Award: Memory Card (Lily Zone)
- Excellence in Narrative: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)
- Audience Award: Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)
- Seumas McNally Grand Prize: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)
Qui sotto riportiamo i premi Game Developers Choice Awards 2022:
- Game of the Year winner: Inscryption
- Best Audio winner: Unpacking
- Best Design winner: It Takes Two
- Best Debut winner: Valheim
- Innovation Award winner: Unpacking
- Best Narrative winner: Psychonauts 2
- Social Impact Award winner: Boyfriend Dungeon
- Best Technology winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Visual Art winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ambassador Award winner: Steven Spohn
- Lifetime Achievement winner: Yuji Horii
- Audience Award winner: Valheim
Avevamo visto o candidati nelle 7 categorie a gennaio ed è infine giunto il momento di vedere i vincitori, con la premiazione che si è svolta durante la nottata all'interno della cornice della Game Developers Conference 2022.
Inscryption appare evidentemente come il vincitore della serata, portandosi a casa ben quattro premi principali su 8 negli IGF 2022, compreso l'ambito Seumas McNally, e anche il premio Game of the Year alla GDC 2022.