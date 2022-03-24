GDC e IGF Awards 2022: Inscryption trionfa, vediamo tutti i vincitori

Nella nottata si è svolta la premiazione degli Independent Games Festival Awards 2022 e dei Game Developers Choice Awards 2022, che hanno visto trionfare Inscryption, vincitore di ben quattro premi tra i quali l'ambito Seumas McNally Grand Prize nella prima sezione e del Game of the Year nella seconda, ma vediamo anche gli altri vincitori nelle varie categorie.

Vediamo dunque i premi principali dell'IGF 2022:

Best Student Game: Live Adventure (Live Adventure Team)

Excellence in Design: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Excellence in Visual Art: Papetura (Petums)

Excellence in Audio: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Nuovo Award: Memory Card (Lily Zone)

Excellence in Narrative: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Audience Award: Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)

Seumas McNally Grand Prize: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Qui sotto riportiamo i premi Game Developers Choice Awards 2022:

Game of the Year winner: Inscryption

Best Audio winner: Unpacking

Best Design winner: It Takes Two

Best Debut winner: Valheim

Innovation Award winner: Unpacking

Best Narrative winner: Psychonauts 2

Social Impact Award winner: Boyfriend Dungeon

Best Technology winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Visual Art winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ambassador Award winner: Steven Spohn

Lifetime Achievement winner: Yuji Horii

Audience Award winner: Valheim

Avevamo visto o candidati nelle 7 categorie a gennaio ed è infine giunto il momento di vedere i vincitori, con la premiazione che si è svolta durante la nottata all'interno della cornice della Game Developers Conference 2022.

Inscryption appare evidentemente come il vincitore della serata, portandosi a casa ben quattro premi principali su 8 negli IGF 2022, compreso l'ambito Seumas McNally, e anche il premio Game of the Year alla GDC 2022.