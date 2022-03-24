GDC e IGF Awards 2022: Inscryption trionfa, vediamo tutti i vincitori

Si sono svolte nella nottata la premiazioni per Game Developers Conference Awards e Independent Game Festival Awards 2022, con Inscryption mattatore.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   24/03/2022
Nella nottata si è svolta la premiazione degli Independent Games Festival Awards 2022 e dei Game Developers Choice Awards 2022, che hanno visto trionfare Inscryption, vincitore di ben quattro premi tra i quali l'ambito Seumas McNally Grand Prize nella prima sezione e del Game of the Year nella seconda, ma vediamo anche gli altri vincitori nelle varie categorie.

Vediamo dunque i premi principali dell'IGF 2022:

  • Best Student Game: Live Adventure (Live Adventure Team)
  • Excellence in Design: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)
  • Excellence in Visual Art: Papetura (Petums)
  • Excellence in Audio: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)
  • Nuovo Award: Memory Card (Lily Zone)
  • Excellence in Narrative: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)
  • Audience Award: Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)
  • Seumas McNally Grand Prize: Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Qui sotto riportiamo i premi Game Developers Choice Awards 2022:

  • Game of the Year winner: Inscryption
  • Best Audio winner: Unpacking
  • Best Design winner: It Takes Two
  • Best Debut winner: Valheim
  • Innovation Award winner: Unpacking
  • Best Narrative winner: Psychonauts 2
  • Social Impact Award winner: Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Best Technology winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Best Visual Art winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Ambassador Award winner: Steven Spohn
  • Lifetime Achievement winner: Yuji Horii
  • Audience Award winner: Valheim

Avevamo visto o candidati nelle 7 categorie a gennaio ed è infine giunto il momento di vedere i vincitori, con la premiazione che si è svolta durante la nottata all'interno della cornice della Game Developers Conference 2022.

Inscryption appare evidentemente come il vincitore della serata, portandosi a casa ben quattro premi principali su 8 negli IGF 2022, compreso l'ambito Seumas McNally, e anche il premio Game of the Year alla GDC 2022.

GDC e IGF Awards 2022: Inscryption trionfa, vediamo tutti i vincitori