GeForce Now: MotoGP 24 e Gray Zone Warfare tra le novità, 24 giochi in arrivo a maggio

Il catalogo di GeForce Now continua a espandersi. Altri sette giochi sono stati aggiunti questa settimana per un totale di 24 previsti per maggio.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   02/05/2024

NVIDIA ha svelato le nuove aggiunte al catalogo di GeForce Now di questa settimana, che includono Helldblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Grazy Zone Warfare e MotoGP 24. Non solo, sono stati anticipati anche gli altri giochi in arrivo a maggio, ben 24 in totale.

Partiamo con i nuovi giochi aggiunti questa settimana:

  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Steam e Xbox Store, disponibile su PC Game Pass)
    • Stormgate Closed Beta (Steam, 30/04)
  • Gray Zone Warfare (Steam, 30/04)
  • MotoGP24 (Steam, 2/05)
  • FOUNDRY (Steam, 2/05)
  • INDIKA (Steam, 2/05)
  • Orcs Must Die! 3 (Epic Games Store, 2/05)

Presto anche The Rogue Prince of Persia e Honkai: Star Rail

MotoGP 24 è tra le novità di questa settimana di GeForce Now
Come anticipato in apertura, altri diciasette giochi si uniranno a GeForce Now durante il corso di maggio. Tra i più interessanti c'è il celebre GDR free-to-play Honkai Star Rail (dall'8 maggio) e una serie di giochi che debutteranno sul servizio al lancio, inclusi The Rogue Prince of Persia, Little Kitty, Big City (in arrivo anche su Game Pass) e Crowns Wars: The Black Prince.

  • Little Kitty, Big City (Steam e Xbox, disponibile su PC Game Pass, 9/05)
  • Ships at Sea (Steam, 9/05)
  • The Rogue Prince of Persia (Steam, 14/05)
  • Men of War II (Steam, 15/05)
  • Die by the Blade (Steam, 16/05)
  • Norland (Steam, 16/05)
  • Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (Steam, 21/05)
  • Synergy (Steam, 21/05)
  • SunnySide (Steam, 21/05)
  • Crown Wars: The Black Prince (Steam, 23/05)
  • Capes (Steam, 29/05)
  • Colony Survival (Steam)
  • Exo One (Steam)
  • Farmer's Life (Steam)
  • Honkai: Star Rail (Epic Games Store, 08/05)
  • Phantom Brigade (Steam)
  • Supermarket Simulator (Steam)

Ricordiamo che pochi giorni fa sono arrivati nel servizio anche Manor Lords, Dead Island 2 e alcune delle vecchie glorie firmate Blizzard, come Starcraft e Diablo.

