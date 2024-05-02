GeForce Now: MotoGP 24 e Gray Zone Warfare tra le novità, 24 giochi in arrivo a maggio

NVIDIA ha svelato le nuove aggiunte al catalogo di GeForce Now di questa settimana, che includono Helldblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Grazy Zone Warfare e MotoGP 24. Non solo, sono stati anticipati anche gli altri giochi in arrivo a maggio, ben 24 in totale.
Partiamo con i nuovi giochi aggiunti questa settimana:
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Steam e Xbox Store, disponibile su PC Game Pass) Stormgate Closed Beta (Steam, 30/04)
- Gray Zone Warfare (Steam, 30/04)
- MotoGP24 (Steam, 2/05)
- FOUNDRY (Steam, 2/05)
- INDIKA (Steam, 2/05)
- Orcs Must Die! 3 (Epic Games Store, 2/05)
Presto anche The Rogue Prince of Persia e Honkai: Star Rail
Come anticipato in apertura, altri diciasette giochi si uniranno a GeForce Now durante il corso di maggio. Tra i più interessanti c'è il celebre GDR free-to-play Honkai Star Rail (dall'8 maggio) e una serie di giochi che debutteranno sul servizio al lancio, inclusi The Rogue Prince of Persia, Little Kitty, Big City (in arrivo anche su Game Pass) e Crowns Wars: The Black Prince.
- Little Kitty, Big City (Steam e Xbox, disponibile su PC Game Pass, 9/05)
- Ships at Sea (Steam, 9/05)
- The Rogue Prince of Persia (Steam, 14/05)
- Men of War II (Steam, 15/05)
- Die by the Blade (Steam, 16/05)
- Norland (Steam, 16/05)
- Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (Steam, 21/05)
- Synergy (Steam, 21/05)
- SunnySide (Steam, 21/05)
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince (Steam, 23/05)
- Capes (Steam, 29/05)
- Colony Survival (Steam)
- Exo One (Steam)
- Farmer's Life (Steam)
- Honkai: Star Rail (Epic Games Store, 08/05)
- Phantom Brigade (Steam)
- Supermarket Simulator (Steam)
Ricordiamo che pochi giorni fa sono arrivati nel servizio anche Manor Lords, Dead Island 2 e alcune delle vecchie glorie firmate Blizzard, come Starcraft e Diablo.