GeForce Now: MotoGP 24 e Gray Zone Warfare tra le novità, 24 giochi in arrivo a maggio

NVIDIA ha svelato le nuove aggiunte al catalogo di GeForce Now di questa settimana, che includono Helldblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Grazy Zone Warfare e MotoGP 24. Non solo, sono stati anticipati anche gli altri giochi in arrivo a maggio , ben 24 in totale.

Presto anche The Rogue Prince of Persia e Honkai: Star Rail

MotoGP 24 è tra le novità di questa settimana di GeForce Now

Come anticipato in apertura, altri diciasette giochi si uniranno a GeForce Now durante il corso di maggio. Tra i più interessanti c'è il celebre GDR free-to-play Honkai Star Rail (dall'8 maggio) e una serie di giochi che debutteranno sul servizio al lancio, inclusi The Rogue Prince of Persia, Little Kitty, Big City (in arrivo anche su Game Pass) e Crowns Wars: The Black Prince.

Little Kitty, Big City (Steam e Xbox, disponibile su PC Game Pass, 9/05)

Ships at Sea (Steam, 9/05)

The Rogue Prince of Persia (Steam, 14/05)

Men of War II (Steam, 15/05)

Die by the Blade (Steam, 16/05)

Norland (Steam, 16/05)

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (Steam, 21/05)

Synergy (Steam, 21/05)

SunnySide (Steam, 21/05)

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (Steam, 23/05)

Capes (Steam, 29/05)

Colony Survival (Steam)

Exo One (Steam)

Farmer's Life (Steam)

Honkai: Star Rail (Epic Games Store, 08/05)

Phantom Brigade (Steam)

Supermarket Simulator (Steam)

Ricordiamo che pochi giorni fa sono arrivati nel servizio anche Manor Lords, Dead Island 2 e alcune delle vecchie glorie firmate Blizzard, come Starcraft e Diablo.