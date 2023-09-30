0

Golden Joystick Awards 2023, le nomination: ecco la lista completa dei finalisti

Gli organizzatori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2023 hanno annunciato le nomination con la lista completa dei finalisti di questa edizione, aprendo il voto.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   30/09/2023

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Joystick Awards 2023: la lista completa dei finalisti vede la presenza di giochi come Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Final Fantasy 16 e Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

È possibile votare i propri titoli preferiti visitando GamesRadar+ e cliccando sul pulsante "Start Voting": c'è tempo fino al 20 ottobre. All'elenco manca ancora la categoria Ultimate Game of the Year 2023, i cui finalisti verranno annunciati il 23 ottobre e potranno essere votati fino al 27 ottobre.

Best Audio

  • Stray Gods
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
  • Starfield
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
  • Final Fantasy XVI

Best Storytelling

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
  • Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
  • PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Game Community

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Warframe
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Dreams
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Best Game Expansion

  • Power Wash Simulator DLC
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
  • The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
  • A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Gaming Hardware

  • PlayStation VR2
  • Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
  • Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
  • Nitro Deck
  • ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
  • Samsung 990 PRO

Best Indie Game

  • Dave the Diver
  • Pizza Tower
  • Dredge
  • Cocoon
  • Viewfinder
  • Sea of Stars

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Exoprimal
  • Diablo IV
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Remnant II
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best Visual Design

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Starfield
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Viewfinder
  • Lies Of P
  • Street Fighter 6

Nintendo Game of the Year

  • Pikmin 4
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Octopath Traveller II
  • Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Dave the Diver
  • Tchia
  • System Shock
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Humanity
  • Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year

  • Starfield
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Planet of Lana
  • Dead Space
  • Pentiment

Still Playing Award

  • No Man's Sky
  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Fortnite
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • GTA Online
  • Warframe
  • Valorant
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Dota 2
  • Call of Duty

Studio of the Year

  • Larian Studios
  • Digital Eclipse
  • Nintendo EPD
  • Mimimi Games
  • Remedy Entertainment
  • CD Projekt Red

Best Game Trailer

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer
  • Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3
  • Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
  • Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer
  • Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Most Wanted Game

  • Death Stranding 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Tekken 8
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Hades II
  • Fable
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • EVERYWHERE
  • Frostpunk 2
  • ARK 2
  • METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Pacific Drive
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Returning in 2023 Best VR Game

  • C-Smash VRS
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
  • Synapse
  • Vertigo 2 VR
  • F1 23 VR
  • The Light Brigade

I protagonisti di questa edizione

Starfield ha ricevuto tre nomination in questa edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards, mentre Baldur's Gate 3 è a quota quattro nomination, così come The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

