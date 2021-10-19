Golden Joystick Awards: i giochi nominati per tutte le categorie

I 39° Golden Joystick Awards di GamesRadar hanno annunciato tutti i giochi nominati per le varie categorie. Figurano molteplici videogame Sony, Microsoft e Nintendo. Vediamo i dettagli.

Miglior Storytelling

  • Life is Strange: True Colours
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Wildermyth
  • 12 Minutes
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Tales of Arise

Miglior gioco multigiocatore

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Chivalry 2
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Valheim
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Miglior design grafico

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Artful Escape
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Hitman 3
  • Genesis Noir

Miglior gioco indie

  • Death's Door
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Old World
  • Wildermyth
  • Bonfire Peaks
  • Sable

Studio dell'anno

  • Io Interactive
  • Arkane
  • Housemarque
  • Double Fine
  • Capcom
  • Draknek & Friends

Miglior espansione

  • Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
  • The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
  • Sims 4: Cottage Living
  • Super Mario 3D World: Bowser's Fury
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2

Miglior gioco mobile

  • Clap Hanz Golf
  • Fantasian
  • Overboard!
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Cozy Grove
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift

Miglior audio

  • Returnal
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Sable
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Resident Evil Village
  • The Artful Escape

Miglior Performer

  • Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
  • Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
  • Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  • Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Psychonauts 2

Miglior Community

  • Final Fantasy 14
  • No Man's Sky
  • Dreams
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Destiny 2
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena

Gioco dell'anno PC

  • Wildermyth
  • Chivalry 2
  • Old World
  • Hitman 3
  • Pathfinder
  • The Forgotten City

Gioco dell'anno PlayStation

  • Returnal
  • Deathloop
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil: Village
  • Death Stranding Director's Cut
  • Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Gioco dell'anno Nintendo

  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Neo: The World Ends with You
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Bravely Default 2
  • WarioWare: Get It Together
  • Metroid Dread

Gioco dell'anno Xbox

  • Lost Judgment
  • The Ascent
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • The Artful Escape
  • 12 Minutes

Miglior hardware da gaming

  • PS5
  • Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series S
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
  • Nintendo Switch OLED
  • WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Premio per "titolo al quale giochiamo ancora"

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Destiny 2
  • GTA Online
  • Genshin Impact
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Rocket League
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Gioco più atteso

  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Halo Infinite
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns
  • GTA V: Enhanced Edition
  • Skate 4
  • Elden Ring
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Starfield
  • Gotham Knights

Gioco dell'anno

  • Deathloop
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Wildermyth
  • Hitman 3
  • The Forgotten City
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Diteci, quali votereste? Se siete in cerca di giochi da giocare, vi ricordiamo che i giochi gratis aggiunti a fine ottobre 2021 su Xbox Game Pass.

