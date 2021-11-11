GTA: The Trilogy, ecco quali canzoni sono assenti nelle remaster

A partire da oggi pomeriggio GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition sarà disponibile su PC e console. Ieri Rockstar Games ha svelato la lista delle oltre 200 canzoni presenti nella ri-edizione della trilogia, ma tra queste, come era prevedibile, mancano un buon numero di tracce delle versioni originali di GTA 3, Vice City e San Andreas.

Facendo un confronto tra la tracklist dei giochi originali con quella ufficiale condivisa ieri, infatti mancano all'appello più di 40 canzoni tra Vice City e San Andreas, mentre quella di GTA 3 è al gran completo. Questo è dovuto al fatto che Rockstar non ha rinnovato la licenza di utilizzo di alcune canzoni nei suoi giochi.

Come riporta VGC, tuttavia l'elenco riportato ieri in realtà a quanto pare non è del tutto corretto. Nella lista in questione infatti mancavano alcune tracce che, sulla base dei video gameplay emersi in rete in queste ultime ore, in realtà sono presenti nel gioco, come ad esempio Love Missile F1-11 di Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Video Killed the Radio Star dei The Buggles e "Japanese Boy" di Aneka.

GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, uno scatto da GTA 3

Nelle liste di seguito trovate tutte le canzoni che erano state già rimosse nelle precedenti re-release dei GTA originali (e quindi assenti anche nelle remaster della GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition) e di quelle mancanti nell'elenco stilato da Rockstar Games ma che, come detto in precedenza, in realtà potrebbero essere presenti nei giochi.

GTA Vice City - canzoni assenti nelle precedenti re-release e nella Definitive Edition

Wow - Kate Bush

Bark at the Moon - Ozzy Osbourne

Rockit - Herbie Hancock

Looking for the Perfect Beat - Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force

The Smurf - Tyrone Brunson

Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' - Michael Jackson

Billie Jean - Michael Jackson

Running with the Night - Lionel Richie

Añunga Ñunga - Irakere

GTA Vice City - canzoni assenti nella lista di Rockstar

Cum On Feel the Noize - Quiet Riot

She Sells Sanctuary - The Cult

Working for the Weekend - Loverboy

God Blessed Video - Alcatrazz

Fist Fury - Love Fist

Cars - Gary Numan

Poison Arrow - ABC

Obsession - Animotion

Video Killed the Radio Star - The Buggles

Japanese Boy - Aneka

Steppin' Out - Joe Jackson

One Thing Leads to Another - The Fixx

Pump Me Up - Trouble Funk

Get It Girl - 2 Live Crew

A Gozar Con Mi Combo - Cachao

GTA San Andreas - canzoni assenti nelle precedenti re-release e nella Definitive Edition

Yum Yum (Gimme Some) - Fatback Band

You Dropped a Bomb on Me - Gap Band

Running Away - Roy Ayers

Runnin' Down a Dream - Tom Petty

Woman to Woman - Joe Cocker

Don't Let It Go to Your Head - Black Harmony

Ring My Bell - Blood Sisters

I Don't Give a Fuck - 2Pac feat. Pogo

Express Yourself - N.W.A.

Hellraiser - Ozzy Osbourne

Killing in the Name - Rage Against the Machine

Express Yourself - Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band

Rock Creek Park - The Blackbyrds

Funky President (People It's Bad) - James Brown

The Payback - James Brown

The Grunt - The JB's

GTA San Andreas - canzoni assenti nella lista di Rockstar Games

Loopzilla - George Clinton

Hot Pants - I'm Coming, I'm Coming, I'm Coming - Bobby Byrd

Rock Me Again And Again - Lyn Collins

Soul Power' 74 - Maceo & The Macks

I Know You Got Soul - Bobby Byrd

Aggiorneremo l'elenco delle canzoni disponibili nella GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition non appena ci saranno maggiori certezze in merito alle tracklist complete.