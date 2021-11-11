GTA: The Trilogy, ecco quali canzoni sono assenti nelle remaster

A partire da oggi pomeriggio GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition sarà disponibile su PC e console. Ieri Rockstar Games ha svelato la lista delle oltre 200 canzoni presenti nella ri-edizione della trilogia, ma tra queste, come era prevedibile, mancano un buon numero di tracce delle versioni originali di GTA 3, Vice City e San Andreas.
Facendo un confronto tra la tracklist dei giochi originali con quella ufficiale condivisa ieri, infatti mancano all'appello più di 40 canzoni tra Vice City e San Andreas, mentre quella di GTA 3 è al gran completo. Questo è dovuto al fatto che Rockstar non ha rinnovato la licenza di utilizzo di alcune canzoni nei suoi giochi.
Come riporta VGC, tuttavia l'elenco riportato ieri in realtà a quanto pare non è del tutto corretto. Nella lista in questione infatti mancavano alcune tracce che, sulla base dei video gameplay emersi in rete in queste ultime ore, in realtà sono presenti nel gioco, come ad esempio Love Missile F1-11 di Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Video Killed the Radio Star dei The Buggles e "Japanese Boy" di Aneka.
Nelle liste di seguito trovate tutte le canzoni che erano state già rimosse nelle precedenti re-release dei GTA originali (e quindi assenti anche nelle remaster della GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition) e di quelle mancanti nell'elenco stilato da Rockstar Games ma che, come detto in precedenza, in realtà potrebbero essere presenti nei giochi.
GTA Vice City - canzoni assenti nelle precedenti re-release e nella Definitive Edition
- Wow - Kate Bush
- Bark at the Moon - Ozzy Osbourne
- Rockit - Herbie Hancock
- Looking for the Perfect Beat - Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force
- The Smurf - Tyrone Brunson
- Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' - Michael Jackson
- Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
- Running with the Night - Lionel Richie
- Añunga Ñunga - Irakere
GTA Vice City - canzoni assenti nella lista di Rockstar
- Cum On Feel the Noize - Quiet Riot
- She Sells Sanctuary - The Cult
- Working for the Weekend - Loverboy
- God Blessed Video - Alcatrazz
- Fist Fury - Love Fist
- Cars - Gary Numan
- Poison Arrow - ABC
- Obsession - Animotion
- Video Killed the Radio Star - The Buggles
- Japanese Boy - Aneka
- Steppin' Out - Joe Jackson
- One Thing Leads to Another - The Fixx
- Pump Me Up - Trouble Funk
- Get It Girl - 2 Live Crew
- A Gozar Con Mi Combo - Cachao
GTA San Andreas - canzoni assenti nelle precedenti re-release e nella Definitive Edition
- Yum Yum (Gimme Some) - Fatback Band
- You Dropped a Bomb on Me - Gap Band
- Running Away - Roy Ayers
- Runnin' Down a Dream - Tom Petty
- Woman to Woman - Joe Cocker
- Don't Let It Go to Your Head - Black Harmony
- Ring My Bell - Blood Sisters
- I Don't Give a Fuck - 2Pac feat. Pogo
- Express Yourself - N.W.A.
- Hellraiser - Ozzy Osbourne
- Killing in the Name - Rage Against the Machine
- Express Yourself - Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band
- Rock Creek Park - The Blackbyrds
- Funky President (People It's Bad) - James Brown
- The Payback - James Brown
- The Grunt - The JB's
GTA San Andreas - canzoni assenti nella lista di Rockstar Games
- Loopzilla - George Clinton
- Hot Pants - I'm Coming, I'm Coming, I'm Coming - Bobby Byrd
- Rock Me Again And Again - Lyn Collins
- Soul Power' 74 - Maceo & The Macks
- I Know You Got Soul - Bobby Byrd
Aggiorneremo l'elenco delle canzoni disponibili nella GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition non appena ci saranno maggiori certezze in merito alle tracklist complete.