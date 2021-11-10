Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, la lista completa delle 200 canzoni incluse

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition sarà un gioco enorme. Tre capolavori senza tempo sono stati riuniti in un'unica confezione. Decine di missioni, tre città enormi, centinaia di personaggi, ma anche splendide musiche. La Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, infatti, comprenderà oltre 200 brani, distribuiti in 29 stazioni radio che hanno contribuito a rendere leggendaria la serie di GTA.

Dai classici motivi di GTA III di Double Clef FM alla potente drum and bass di MSX FM; dalla musica melodrammatica di Emotion 98.3 in Vice City alla potenza del pop anni '80 di Wave 103, fino ad arrivare al rap della West Coast di radio Los Santos, alla house di Chicago di SF-UR e ai conduttori come Chuck D, Axl Rose e George Clinton in San Andreas, le stazioni radio di Grand Theft Auto sono sempre state un elemento portante dell'esperienza di Rockstar Games.