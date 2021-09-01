Hot Wheels Unleashed: lista di tutte le auto presenti nel gioco al D1

Ecco la lista completa delle auto di Hot Wheels Unleashed disponibili al D1. Sono compresi anche mezzi basati su altri franchise e vere auto.

01/09/2021
Hot Wheels Unleashed includerà al lancio ben 66 veicoli, tra auto Hot Wheels, mezzi basati su altre IP e anche veicoli basati su mezzi di veri produttori automobilistici. Vediamo quindi l'elenco completo dei mezzi disponibili nel gioco al D1.

Parliamo con le auto Hot Wheels disponibili:

  • 24 Ours
  • Bad to the Blade
  • Boneshaker
  • Boom Car
  • Bump Around
  • Buns of Steel
  • Dragon Blaster
  • Exotique
  • Fast Gassin
  • Formula Flashback
  • GT Scorcher
  • Hot Wheels High
  • Jungle Mauler
  • Motosaurus
  • Mountain Mauler
  • Night Shifter
  • Off-Duty
  • Power Rocket
  • RD02
  • Rip Rod
  • RocketFire
  • Rodger Dodger
  • Roller Toaster
  • Sandivore
  • Sharkruiser
  • Skull Crusher
  • Solid Muscle
  • Street Creeper
  • Street Wiener
  • Supercharged
  • Surf 'N Turf
  • Tanknator
  • Time Attaxi
  • Total Disposal
  • Track Manga
  • Tricera-Truck
  • Tur-Bone Charged
  • Twin Mill
  • Veloci-Racer
  • Winning Formula

Vediamo invece i mezzi basati su altri franchise, presenti in Hot Wheels Unleashed:

  • Batmobile
  • Back to the Future Time Machine
  • K.I.T.T.
  • TMNT Party Wagon
  • Snoopy

Chiudiamo con i mezzi legati a veri produttori automobilistici:

  • Audi R8 Spyder
  • Audi Sport Quattro
  • '55 Chevy Copo Camaro
  • '71 El Camino
  • '69 Dodge Charger Daytona
  • RAM 1500 Rebel
  • FIAT 500
  • '32 Ford
  • 1956 Ford Truck
  • 2018 Ford Mustang GT
  • Humvee
  • Honda S2000
  • 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
  • Mini Cooper S Challenge

Dopo il lancio saranno aggiunti nuovi mezzi regolarmente, anche tramite una serie di "Pass Battaglia" per Hot Wheels Unleashed: ecco i dettagli. Ecco infine il video del Track Builder: ci mostra come creare i tracciati.

