Hot Wheels Unleashed: lista di tutte le auto presenti nel gioco al D1

Hot Wheels Unleashed includerà al lancio ben 66 veicoli, tra auto Hot Wheels, mezzi basati su altre IP e anche veicoli basati su mezzi di veri produttori automobilistici. Vediamo quindi l'elenco completo dei mezzi disponibili nel gioco al D1.
Parliamo con le auto Hot Wheels disponibili:
- 24 Ours
- Bad to the Blade
- Boneshaker
- Boom Car
- Bump Around
- Buns of Steel
- Dragon Blaster
- Exotique
- Fast Gassin
- Formula Flashback
- GT Scorcher
- Hot Wheels High
- Jungle Mauler
- Motosaurus
- Mountain Mauler
- Night Shifter
- Off-Duty
- Power Rocket
- RD02
- Rip Rod
- RocketFire
- Rodger Dodger
- Roller Toaster
- Sandivore
- Sharkruiser
- Skull Crusher
- Solid Muscle
- Street Creeper
- Street Wiener
- Supercharged
- Surf 'N Turf
- Tanknator
- Time Attaxi
- Total Disposal
- Track Manga
- Tricera-Truck
- Tur-Bone Charged
- Twin Mill
- Veloci-Racer
- Winning Formula
Vediamo invece i mezzi basati su altri franchise, presenti in Hot Wheels Unleashed:
- Batmobile
- Back to the Future Time Machine
- K.I.T.T.
- TMNT Party Wagon
- Snoopy
Chiudiamo con i mezzi legati a veri produttori automobilistici:
- Audi R8 Spyder
- Audi Sport Quattro
- '55 Chevy Copo Camaro
- '71 El Camino
- '69 Dodge Charger Daytona
- RAM 1500 Rebel
- FIAT 500
- '32 Ford
- 1956 Ford Truck
- 2018 Ford Mustang GT
- Humvee
- Honda S2000
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
- Mini Cooper S Challenge
Dopo il lancio saranno aggiunti nuovi mezzi regolarmente, anche tramite una serie di "Pass Battaglia" per Hot Wheels Unleashed: ecco i dettagli. Ecco infine il video del Track Builder: ci mostra come creare i tracciati.