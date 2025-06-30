Mario Kart World cede il passo a Death Stranding 2 nella classifica inglese

Ottimo debutto per The Thing: Remastered

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach non è l'unica novità in classifica. Al settimo posto troviamo la versione fisica di The Thing: Remastered, uscita lo scorso 26 giugno. Come in un effetto domino, l'ultima fatica di Hideo Kojima ha fatto arretrare di una posizione i titoli in vetta: Cyberpunk 2077 scende al terzo posto, seguito da Hogwarts Legacy, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Minecraft.

Mario e Luigi in Mario Kart World

Vediamo la classifica di seguito: