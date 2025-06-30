0

Mario Kart World cede il passo a Death Stranding 2 nella classifica inglese

Dopo settimane al vertice, Mario Kart World è stato superato da Death Stranding 2: On the Beach nella classifica di vendita del Regno Unito.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   30/06/2025
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Articoli News Video Immagini

Dopo le anticipazioni di Christopher Dring, è arrivata la classifica completa dei giochi più venduti in formato fisico nel Regno Unito durante il corso della precedente settimana.

Confermato il cambio al vertice: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, pur con molte meno copie acquistate al lancio rispetto al capitolo precedente, conquista la prima posizione, superando Mario Kart World, ora sceso al secondo posto dopo aver dominato la classifica sin dal lancio di Nintendo Switch 2.

Ottimo debutto per The Thing: Remastered

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach non è l'unica novità in classifica. Al settimo posto troviamo la versione fisica di The Thing: Remastered, uscita lo scorso 26 giugno. Come in un effetto domino, l'ultima fatica di Hideo Kojima ha fatto arretrare di una posizione i titoli in vetta: Cyberpunk 2077 scende al terzo posto, seguito da Hogwarts Legacy, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Minecraft.

Mario e Luigi in Mario Kart World
Mario e Luigi in Mario Kart World
Death Stranding 2: Guida completa ai Trofei e al Platino Death Stranding 2: Guida completa ai Trofei e al Platino

Vediamo la classifica di seguito:

  1. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  2. Mario Kart World
  3. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
  4. Hogwarts Legacy
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Minecraft
  7. The Thing: Remastered
  8. EA Sports FC 25
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
  10. Mortal Kombat 1
  11. Elden Ring
  12. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  13. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  14. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  17. GTA 5
  18. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  19. Nintendo Switch Sports
  20. Tekken 8
#Classifica
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Mario Kart World cede il passo a Death Stranding 2 nella classifica inglese