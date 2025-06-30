Mario Kart World cede il passo a Death Stranding 2 nella classifica inglese

Dopo le anticipazioni di Christopher Dring, è arrivata la classifica completa dei giochi più venduti in formato fisico nel Regno Unito durante il corso della precedente settimana.
Confermato il cambio al vertice: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, pur con molte meno copie acquistate al lancio rispetto al capitolo precedente, conquista la prima posizione, superando Mario Kart World, ora sceso al secondo posto dopo aver dominato la classifica sin dal lancio di Nintendo Switch 2.
Ottimo debutto per The Thing: Remastered
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach non è l'unica novità in classifica. Al settimo posto troviamo la versione fisica di The Thing: Remastered, uscita lo scorso 26 giugno. Come in un effetto domino, l'ultima fatica di Hideo Kojima ha fatto arretrare di una posizione i titoli in vetta: Cyberpunk 2077 scende al terzo posto, seguito da Hogwarts Legacy, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Minecraft.
Vediamo la classifica di seguito:
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Mario Kart World
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- The Thing: Remastered
- EA Sports FC 25
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Elden Ring
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- GTA 5
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Tekken 8