Mario vs. Donkey Kong è in cima alla classifica giapponese, Nintendo Switch batte PS5

Come ogni settimana Famitsu ha pubblicato le classifiche di vendita settimanali del mercato videoludico giapponese. Non stupisce vedere Mario vs. Donkey Kong in cima alla vetta della top 30 software, seguito dal campione d'incassi Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Stesso discorso per la classifica hardware, che vede ancora una volta in testa Nintendo Switch. Di seguito la top 30 software.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 16/02/24) - 61.930 (nuovo) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 20/10/23) - 13.036 (1.745.124) Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 16/11/23) - 10.355 (980.891) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 28/04/17) - 7.607 (5.710.865) Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 25/01/24) - 7.501 (121.272) The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak (Nihon Falcom, 15/02/24) - 7.160 (nuovo) Skull and Bones (Ubisoft, 16/02/24) - 6.635 (nuovo) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 20/03/20) - 5.716 (7.695.467) Minecraft (Microsoft, 21/06/18) - 5.603 (3.447.165) Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) - 5.308 (91.362) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 26/01/24) - 4.734 (106.425) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 20/10/23) - 4.649 (287.738) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) - 4.368 (5.448.437) Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto (The Pokemon Company, 18/11/22) - 4.303 (5.297.348) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 26/01/24) - 4.237 (129.729) Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) - 4.081 (4.228.865) Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (CD Projekt RED, 15/02/24) - 3.844 (nuovo) Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 01/02/24) - 3.652 (60.854) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 21/07/23) - 3.400 (1.176.973) Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) - 3.385 (50.220) Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 05/06/20) - 3.377 (1.247.783) Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 29/04/22) - 3.318 (1.274.935) FRONT MISSION 2: Remake (Rainy Frog, 15/02/24) - 3.182 (nuovo) Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 29/10/21) - 2.931 (1.401.329) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 12/05/23) - 2.904 (1.955.850) Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 05/10/18) - 2.727 (2.256.384) Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto + Il Tesoro dell'Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 03/11/23) - 2.602 (112.040) WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 03/11/23) - 2.504 (167.890) Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 01/02/24) - 2.432 (28.370) Gunvolt Records Cychronicle (Inti Creates, 15/02/24) - 2.375 (nuovo)

Oltre alla nuova esclusiva Nintendo Switch, le altre new entry di questa settimana sono rappresentate da The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak al sesto posto, Skull and Bones al settimo posto, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition al diciassettesimo posto, Front Mission 2 Remake al ventitreesimo posto e Gunvolt Records Cychronicle all'ultimo posto.