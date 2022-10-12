Marvel's Spider-Man supporta DLSS 3 al lancio dei driver dedicati GeForce Game Ready di Nvidia

Oggi Nvidia lancerà i nuovi driver GeForce Game Ready con DLSS 3 e ha annunciato che tra i primi cinque giochi a supportarlo ci sarà anche Marvel's Spider-Man di Insomniac Games, uno dei titoli di PlayStation pubblicati recentemente su PC.

Il lancio dei nuovi driver corrisponde anche a quello delle GPU GeForce RTX 4090, le prime a supportare completamente DLSS 3. Oltre al gioco dell'Uomo Ragno, anche Bright Memory: Infinite si aggiunge ai titoli che supportano DLSS 3. Vediamo i giochi che vedranno l'aggiunta di DLSS con installati i nuovi driver:

Giochi con DLSS 3 (con anche il supporto per il DLSS 2, noto anche come DLSS Super Resolution)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (lancio: 18/10)

Bright Memory: Infinite (LAUNCH TITLE: disponibile a partire da oggi)

F1 22 (in arrivo un aggiornamento)

Justice 'Fuyun Court' New Graphics Showcase (LAUNCH TITLE: disponibile a partire da oggi)

Loopmancer (LAUNCH TITLE: disponibile a partire da oggi)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (LAUNCH TITLE: disponibile a partire da oggi)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Lancio in beta per i membri del programma Xbox Insider il 17 ottobre)

SUPER PEOPLE (LAUNCH TITLE: disponibile ora in early access)

Giochi con DLSS 2 (DLSS Super Resolution)

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami

Dakar Desert Rally

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed

Gotham Knights

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Questi invece sono i giochi DirectX 12 che vedranno un netto miglioramento delle prestazioni, dopo l'installazione dei nuovi driver:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: fino al 25% (1080p)

Battlefield 2042: fino al 7% (1080p)

Borderlands 3: fino all'8% (1080p)

Call of Duty: Vanguard: fino al 12% (4K)

Control: fino al 6% (4K)

Cyberpunk 2077: fino al 20% (1080p)

F1(R) 22: fino al 17% (4K)

Far Cry 6: fino al 5% (1440p)

Forza Horizon 5: fino all'8% (1080P)

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: fino all'8% (4k)

Red Dead Redemption 2: fino al 7% (1080p)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: fino al 5% (1080p)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: fino al 5% (1080p)

Watch Dogs: Legion: fino al 9% (1440p)

Questo driver renderà i GeForce Gamers pronti anche per A Plague Tale: Requiem (in arrivo il 18 ottobre con DLSS 3), Gotham Knights, Scorn e Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.