Marvel's Spider-Man supporta DLSS 3 al lancio dei driver dedicati GeForce Game Ready di Nvidia

Oggi Nvidia lancerà i nuovi driver GeForce Game Ready con DLSS 3 e ha annunciato che tra i primi cinque giochi a supportarlo ci sarà anche Marvel's Spider-Man di Insomniac Games, uno dei titoli di PlayStation pubblicati recentemente su PC.
Il lancio dei nuovi driver corrisponde anche a quello delle GPU GeForce RTX 4090, le prime a supportare completamente DLSS 3. Oltre al gioco dell'Uomo Ragno, anche Bright Memory: Infinite si aggiunge ai titoli che supportano DLSS 3. Vediamo i giochi che vedranno l'aggiunta di DLSS con installati i nuovi driver:
Giochi con DLSS 3 (con anche il supporto per il DLSS 2, noto anche come DLSS Super Resolution)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (lancio: 18/10)
- Bright Memory: Infinite (LAUNCH TITLE: disponibile a partire da oggi)
- F1 22 (in arrivo un aggiornamento)
- Justice 'Fuyun Court' New Graphics Showcase (LAUNCH TITLE: disponibile a partire da oggi)
- Loopmancer (LAUNCH TITLE: disponibile a partire da oggi)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (LAUNCH TITLE: disponibile a partire da oggi)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Lancio in beta per i membri del programma Xbox Insider il 17 ottobre)
- SUPER PEOPLE (LAUNCH TITLE: disponibile ora in early access)
Giochi con DLSS 2 (DLSS Super Resolution)
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami
- Dakar Desert Rally
- Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed
- Gotham Knights
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Questi invece sono i giochi DirectX 12 che vedranno un netto miglioramento delle prestazioni, dopo l'installazione dei nuovi driver:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: fino al 25% (1080p)
- Battlefield 2042: fino al 7% (1080p)
- Borderlands 3: fino all'8% (1080p)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard: fino al 12% (4K)
- Control: fino al 6% (4K)
- Cyberpunk 2077: fino al 20% (1080p)
- F1(R) 22: fino al 17% (4K)
- Far Cry 6: fino al 5% (1440p)
- Forza Horizon 5: fino all'8% (1080P)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: fino all'8% (4k)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: fino al 7% (1080p)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: fino al 5% (1080p)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: fino al 5% (1080p)
- Watch Dogs: Legion: fino al 9% (1440p)
Questo driver renderà i GeForce Gamers pronti anche per A Plague Tale: Requiem (in arrivo il 18 ottobre con DLSS 3), Gotham Knights, Scorn e Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.