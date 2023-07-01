Metacritic ha svelato quali sono finora i giochi del 2023 con la media voto più alta

Il noto aggregatore di voti Metacritic ha svelato l'elenco dei venti giochi del 2023 con la media voto più alta, almeno finora. Non stupisce più di tanto di vedere nella prima posizione The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, che ha convinto davvero tutti, ma anche le altre posizioni sono interessanti.
Considerate che nella classifica sono incluse anche le uscite più recenti, come Final Fantasy XVI. Vedremo a fine anno quali giochi si aggiungeranno all'elenco e quali usciranno dalla top 20.
Vediamo la classifica completa:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) - 96
- Metroid Prime Remastered (Switch) - 94
- Resident Evil 4 remake (PS5) - 93
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5) - 92
- Dead Space (PS5) - 89
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - 88
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (Switch) - 87
- Hi-Fi Rush (Xbox Series X) - 87
- Diablo IV (PC) - 87
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) - 85
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Switch) - 85
- Humanity (PS5) - 85
- A Space For The Unbound (Switch) - 85
- Octopath Traveler II (Switch) - 84
- The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog (PC) - 84
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) - 84
- Cassette Beasts (PC) - 84
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (Switch) - 83
- Age of Wonders 4 (PC) - 83
- Doomblade (PC) - 83
Come potete vedere, i giochi Nintendo occupano le prime due posizioni, seguiti da Resident Evil 4 Remake e Street Fighter 6. In generale sono presenti quasi tutti i giochi più grossi dell'anno, compreso Hogwarts Legacy in sedicesima posizione.