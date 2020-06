Minecraft Dungeons: il DLC Jungle Awakens ha una data di uscita

Sweat drips down your brow. A wall of vines blocks your path. A distant rumble of something stirring deep in the undergrowth.

Your adventure is far from over! The first DLC, Jungle Awakens, arrives July 1st - already included with the Hero Pass!

