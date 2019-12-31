Netflix, ecco serie e film più popolari del 2019

Scopriamo quali sono stati i film e le serie più popolari tra le nuove uscite su Netflix nel 2019. Al primo posto troviamo a sorpresa Murder Mystery, di cui da noi si è parlato poco, ma che pare essere stato amatissimo dal pubblico mondiale. Stranger Things stagione 3 appare in seconda posizione, confermandosi come una delle serie in streaming più amate di sempre. La serie The Witcher si trova in sesta posizione, dietro al bellissimo The Irishman di Martin Scorsese. Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo le classifiche complete.



Attenzione, perché si tratta di classifiche internazionali. Per quelle italiane, cliccate qui.



Le novità più popolari del 2019

Murder Mystery Stranger Things 3 6 Underground The Incredibles 2 The Irishman The Witcher Triple Frontier Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile The Umbrella Academy The Highwaymen