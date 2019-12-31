Netflix, ecco serie e film più popolari del 2019 1

Scopriamo quali sono state le serie e i film più popolari su Netflix nel 2019, tra quelli lanciati nel corso dell'anno appena trascorso.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   31/12/2019

Scopriamo quali sono stati i film e le serie più popolari tra le nuove uscite su Netflix nel 2019. Al primo posto troviamo a sorpresa Murder Mystery, di cui da noi si è parlato poco, ma che pare essere stato amatissimo dal pubblico mondiale. Stranger Things stagione 3 appare in seconda posizione, confermandosi come una delle serie in streaming più amate di sempre. La serie The Witcher si trova in sesta posizione, dietro al bellissimo The Irishman di Martin Scorsese. Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo le classifiche complete.

Attenzione, perché si tratta di classifiche internazionali. Per quelle italiane, cliccate qui.

Le novità più popolari del 2019

  1. Murder Mystery
  2. Stranger Things 3
  3. 6 Underground
  4. The Incredibles 2
  5. The Irishman
  6. The Witcher
  7. Triple Frontier
  8. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
  9. The Umbrella Academy
  10. The Highwaymen

I film più popolari del 2019

  1. Murder Mystery
  2. 6 Underground
  3. The Incredibles 2
  4. The Irishman
  5. Triple Frontier
  6. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
  7. The Highwaymen
  8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  9. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
  10. Secret Obsession

I documentari del 2019 più popolari

  1. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
  2. Our Planet
  3. FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
  4. Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
  5. Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
  6. Abducted in Plain Sight
  7. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
  8. The Family
  9. Street Food: Volume 1
  10. Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up

