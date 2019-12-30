Netflix, le serie TV e i film più visti nel 2019 in Italia

Tempo di bilanci un po' per tutti, arrivati ormai alla fine del 2019, anche per Netflix che ha pubblicato le classifiche relative alle Serie TV e film più visti sul servizio in streaming in Italia, per quanto riguarda complessivamente tutti i prodotti e anche specificamente per ogni tipologia, ovvero Serie TV, film, documentari e stand up Comedy.
In generale, in Italia, il titolo più visto in assoluto è la La Casa di Carta: Parte 3, seguito da 6 Underground e poi The Irishman. Tra i film, il più visto è 6 Underground seguito da The Irishman e Murder Mistery, mentre tra le serie TV troviamo ovviamente La Casa di Carta: Parte 3 e poi Stranger Things 3 e Sex Education. Vediamo dunque quali sono i titoli in questione nelle varie classifiche riguardanti il 2019 di Netflix in Italia.
I 10 titoli più visti del 2019
- La casa di Carta Parte 3
- 6 Underground
- The Irishman
- Stranger Things 3
- Murder Mystery
- Sex Education
- The Witcher
- The Perfect Date
- Triple Frontier
- Baby S2
I 10 film più visti del 2019
- 6 Underground
- The Irishman
- Murder Mystery
- The Perfect Date
- Triple Frontier
- Non è romantico?
- Lo Spietato
- Tall Girl
- El Camino: il film di Breaking Bad
- Jumanji - Benvenuti nella giungla
Le 10 serie TV più popolari del 2019
- La Casa di Carta Parte 3
- Stranger Things 3
- Sex Education
- The Witcher
- Baby S2
- Elite S2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Suburra: La Serie S2
- You S2
- Tredici S3
I 10 documentari più visti del 2019
- Il nostro pianeta
- Gli ultimi Zar
- Travis Scott: Look Mom I can Fly
- Dentro la mente di Bill Gates
- Diego Maradona
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Conversazioni con un killer: Il caso Bundy
- La mente svelata
- The Great Hack - Privacy violata
- Street Food
Le 10 stand up comedies più popolari del 2019
- Edoardo Ferrario: Temi Caldi
- Francesco De Carlo: Cose di questo mondo
- Saverio Raimondo: Il Satiro Parlante
- Amy Schumer Growing
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
- Dave Chapelle: Sticks & Stones
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
- Aziz Ansari: RIGHT NOW
- COMEDIANS of the world