Netflix, le serie TV e i film più visti nel 2019 in Italia

Tempo di bilanci un po' per tutti, arrivati ormai alla fine del 2019, anche per Netflix che ha pubblicato le classifiche relative alle Serie TV e film più visti sul servizio in streaming in Italia, per quanto riguarda complessivamente tutti i prodotti e anche specificamente per ogni tipologia, ovvero Serie TV, film, documentari e stand up Comedy.



In generale, in Italia, il titolo più visto in assoluto è la La Casa di Carta: Parte 3, seguito da 6 Underground e poi The Irishman. Tra i film, il più visto è 6 Underground seguito da The Irishman e Murder Mistery, mentre tra le serie TV troviamo ovviamente La Casa di Carta: Parte 3 e poi Stranger Things 3 e Sex Education. Vediamo dunque quali sono i titoli in questione nelle varie classifiche riguardanti il 2019 di Netflix in Italia.



I 10 titoli più visti del 2019

La casa di Carta Parte 3 6 Underground The Irishman Stranger Things 3 Murder Mystery Sex Education The Witcher The Perfect Date Triple Frontier Baby S2