Netflix, le serie TV e i film più visti nel 2019 in Italia 0

Vediamo il resoconto annuale sui titoli più visti nel 2019 in Italia su Netflix fra serie TV, film, documentari e altro, nelle varie classifiche stilate dal servizio in streaming.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   30/12/2019

Tempo di bilanci un po' per tutti, arrivati ormai alla fine del 2019, anche per Netflix che ha pubblicato le classifiche relative alle Serie TV e film più visti sul servizio in streaming in Italia, per quanto riguarda complessivamente tutti i prodotti e anche specificamente per ogni tipologia, ovvero Serie TV, film, documentari e stand up Comedy.

In generale, in Italia, il titolo più visto in assoluto è la La Casa di Carta: Parte 3, seguito da 6 Underground e poi The Irishman. Tra i film, il più visto è 6 Underground seguito da The Irishman e Murder Mistery, mentre tra le serie TV troviamo ovviamente La Casa di Carta: Parte 3 e poi Stranger Things 3 e Sex Education. Vediamo dunque quali sono i titoli in questione nelle varie classifiche riguardanti il 2019 di Netflix in Italia.

I 10 titoli più visti del 2019

  1. La casa di Carta Parte 3
  2. 6 Underground
  3. The Irishman
  4. Stranger Things 3
  5. Murder Mystery
  6. Sex Education
  7. The Witcher
  8. The Perfect Date
  9. Triple Frontier
  10. Baby S2

I 10 film più visti del 2019

  1. 6 Underground
  2. The Irishman
  3. Murder Mystery
  4. The Perfect Date
  5. Triple Frontier
  6. Non è romantico?
  7. Lo Spietato
  8. Tall Girl
  9. El Camino: il film di Breaking Bad
  10. Jumanji - Benvenuti nella giungla

Le 10 serie TV più popolari del 2019

  1. La Casa di Carta Parte 3
  2. Stranger Things 3
  3. Sex Education
  4. The Witcher
  5. Baby S2
  6. Elite S2
  7. The Umbrella Academy
  8. Suburra: La Serie S2
  9. You S2
  10. Tredici S3

I 10 documentari più visti del 2019

  1. Il nostro pianeta
  2. Gli ultimi Zar
  3. Travis Scott: Look Mom I can Fly
  4. Dentro la mente di Bill Gates
  5. Diego Maradona
  6. Formula 1: Drive to Survive
  7. Conversazioni con un killer: Il caso Bundy
  8. La mente svelata
  9. The Great Hack - Privacy violata
  10. Street Food

Le 10 stand up comedies più popolari del 2019

  1. Edoardo Ferrario: Temi Caldi
  2. Francesco De Carlo: Cose di questo mondo
  3. Saverio Raimondo: Il Satiro Parlante
  4. Amy Schumer Growing
  5. Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
  6. Dave Chapelle: Sticks & Stones
  7. Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
  8. Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
  9. Aziz Ansari: RIGHT NOW
  10. COMEDIANS of the world

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Multiplayer.it

Abbiamo aggiornato la normativa sulla privacy. Devi accettarla per andare avanti.

Segnalazione Errore

Netflix, le serie TV e i film più visti nel 2019 in Italia