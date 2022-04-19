Nintendo Switch, Game Boy e GB Advance in arrivo? I giochi rivelati da un leak

Game Boy e Game Boy Advance verranno emulati su Nintendo Switch, stando a un leak che ha rivelato anche la lista dei giochi in arrivo per gli abbonati a Nintendo Switch Online.
Già lo scorso settembre un rumor sosteneva che i giochi Game Boy sarebbero arrivati su Nintendo Switch Online dopo quelli N64 e Mega Drive, e a quanto pare si trattava di informazioni fondate.
Un utente, tale TrashBandatcoot, ha infatti pubblicato su Twitter tantissime immagini che proverebbbero l'ormai imminente debutto dell'emulazione Game Boy e GBA su Switch, come potete vedere qui sotto.
Un altro utente, Mondo_Mega, ha postato invece la lista dei giochi per Game Boy e Game Boy Advance che dovremmo vedere a breve sulla console ibrida Nintendo, e che include i seguenti titoli:
Game Boy / Game Boy Color
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
- Qix
- Super Mario Land
- Tetris
Game Boy Advance
- Astro Boy: Omega Factor
- Car Battler Joe
- Castlevania: Aira of Sorrow
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
- ChuChu Rocket! Drill Dozer
- Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
- F-Zero: Maximum Velocity
- Game & Watch Gallery 4
- Golden Sun
- Golden Sun: The Lost Age
- Gunstar Super Heroes
- Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town
- Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories
- Kirby and the Amazing Mirror
- Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu!
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Lufia: The Ruins of Lore
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- Mario Golf: Advance Tour Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mario Party Advance
- Mario Tennis: Power Tour
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Mega Man Battle Network 5 - Team ProtoMan
- Mega Man Battle Network 2
- Mega Man Zero 3
- Metroid Fusion
- Metroid: Zero Mission
- Mr. Driller 2
- Ninja Five-O
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team
- Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation
- Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis
- Wario Land 4
- WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
- Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
I dati, provenienti a quanto pare da un kit di sviluppo per Nintendo Switch, proverebbero che la casa giapponese sta testando diversi emulatori (anche quelli ritenuti illegali, sembrerebbe) al fine di trovare la soluzione migliore nell'ottica della compatibilità.