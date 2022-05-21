Nintendo Switch Sports domina anche la classifica digitale dell'eShop Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Sports si conferma il gioco più popolare in questi giorni sulla console, risultando primo anche nella classifica dei giochi più venduti/scaricati in digitale su Nintendo eShop, almeno per quanto riguarda i titoli retail.

Vediamo dunque la classifica dei giochi retail più venduti nella settimana su Nintendo eShop:

Stardew Valley Among Us Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Cuphead Arise: A Simple Story SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Slime Rancher: Portable Edition Subnautica Hollow Knight The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare Bugsnax Human: Fall Flat Mini Motorways The Gardens Between Soundfall Boomerang Fu House Flipper Cozy Grove Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Don't Starve Together Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Final Fantasy VII Seven Pirates H Crash Drive 3 Dungeons of Dreadrock

Per quanto riguarda invece i giochi solo in digitale, è Stardew Valley a continuare a conquistare i cuori dei giocatori su Nintendo Switch, appena sopra Among Us. Vediamo dunque la classifica eShop della settimana per quanto riguarda i giochi solo in digitale: