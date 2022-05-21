Nintendo Switch Sports domina anche la classifica digitale dell'eShop Nintendo

Vediamo le classifiche settimanali riferite ai giochi più venduti e scaricati su Nintendo eShop, per quanto riguarda i retail e quelli sono in digitale.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   21/05/2022
1

Nintendo Switch Sports si conferma il gioco più popolare in questi giorni sulla console, risultando primo anche nella classifica dei giochi più venduti/scaricati in digitale su Nintendo eShop, almeno per quanto riguarda i titoli retail.

Vediamo dunque la classifica dei giochi retail più venduti nella settimana su Nintendo eShop:

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Among Us
  3. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  4. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
  5. Cuphead
  6. Arise: A Simple Story
  7. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
  8. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
  9. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
  10. Slime Rancher: Portable Edition
  11. Subnautica
  12. Hollow Knight
  13. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
  14. Bugsnax
  15. Human: Fall Flat
  16. Mini Motorways
  17. The Gardens Between
  18. Soundfall
  19. Boomerang Fu
  20. House Flipper
  21. Cozy Grove
  22. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
  23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  24. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  25. Don't Starve Together
  26. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
  27. Final Fantasy VII
  28. Seven Pirates H
  29. Crash Drive 3
  30. Dungeons of Dreadrock

Per quanto riguarda invece i giochi solo in digitale, è Stardew Valley a continuare a conquistare i cuori dei giocatori su Nintendo Switch, appena sopra Among Us. Vediamo dunque la classifica eShop della settimana per quanto riguarda i giochi solo in digitale:

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Among Us
  3. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  4. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
  5. Cuphead
  6. Arise: A Simple Story
  7. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
  8. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
  9. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
  10. Slime Rancher: Portable Edition
  11. Subnautica
  12. Hollow Knight
  13. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
  14. Bugsnax
  15. Human: Fall Flat
  16. Mini Motorways
  17. The Gardens Between
  18. Soundfall
  19. Boomerang Fu
  20. House Flipper
  21. Cozy Grove
  22. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
  23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  24. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  25. Don't Starve Together
  26. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
  27. Final Fantasy VII
  28. Seven Pirates H
  29. Crash Drive 3
  30. Dungeons of Dreadrock

Multiplayer Login

con il tuo social network

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Grazie per esserti registrato!

A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

Nintendo Switch Sports domina anche la classifica digitale dell'eShop Nintendo