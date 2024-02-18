0

Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Bros. Wonder primo nell'eShop nonostante Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Neanche Mario vs. Donkey Kong riesce a scalzare Super Mario Bros. Wonder dalla vetta della classifica dei giochi più venduti dell'eShop.

18/02/2024

La classifica dell'eShop di questa settimana vede nuovamente al primo posto Super Mario Bros. Wonder, nonostante l'agguerrita concorrenza in casa di Mario vs. Donkey Kong, che debutta al secondo posto. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è terzo, per un podio interamente all'insegna del baffuto idraulico.

Vediamo la top 30 al completo:

  1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  2. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  5. Minecraft
  6. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
  7. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  11. Overcooked: Special Edition
  12. Saints Row: The Big Purple Package
  13. It Takes Two
  14. Poppy Playtime
  15. Mario Party Superstars
  16. Raft Survival Simulator
  17. Nintendo Switch Sports
  18. Unravel Two
  19. Among Us
  20. Overcooked 2
  21. Suika Game
  22. Hades
  23. Metro Redux
  24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  25. Windbound
  26. EA Sports FC 24
  27. Hogwarts Legacy
  28. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  29. Inside
  30. Kirby's Dream Buffet

Tomb Raider Remaster domina la classifica dei giochi solo in digitale

Tomb Raider I Ii Iii Remastered 4

Oltre alla classifica generale, l'eShop ci propone anche una top 30 riservata a tutti quei giochi disponibili solo in formato digitale. Il richiamo delle avventure di Lara Croft evidentemente è stato molto forte, con Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered che si è aggiudicato la vetta, seguito dal sempre verde Stardew Valley e da Poppy Playtime.

  1. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Poppy Playtime
  4. Raft Survival Simulator
  5. Among Us
  6. Suika Game
  7. Windbound
  8. Inside
  9. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  10. Hollow Knight
  11. Final Fantasy VII
  12. Lost in Random
  13. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
  14. Dave the Diver
  15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  16. The Game of Life 2
  17. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  18. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  19. Limbo
  20. Little Nightmares
  21. Sea of Stars
  22. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  23. Uno
  24. Brotato
  25. Retro Bowl
  26. Human: Fall Flat
  27. Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
  28. Contra Anniversary Collection
  29. Castle Crashers Remastered
  30. Persona 4 Golden

