Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Bros. Wonder primo nell'eShop nonostante Mario vs. Donkey Kong

La classifica dell'eShop di questa settimana vede nuovamente al primo posto Super Mario Bros. Wonder, nonostante l'agguerrita concorrenza in casa di Mario vs. Donkey Kong, che debutta al secondo posto. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è terzo, per un podio interamente all'insegna del baffuto idraulico.
Vediamo la top 30 al completo:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Minecraft
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Saints Row: The Big Purple Package
- It Takes Two
- Poppy Playtime
- Mario Party Superstars
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Unravel Two
- Among Us
- Overcooked 2
- Suika Game
- Hades
- Metro Redux
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Windbound
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Inside
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
Tomb Raider Remaster domina la classifica dei giochi solo in digitale
Oltre alla classifica generale, l'eShop ci propone anche una top 30 riservata a tutti quei giochi disponibili solo in formato digitale. Il richiamo delle avventure di Lara Croft evidentemente è stato molto forte, con Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered che si è aggiudicato la vetta, seguito dal sempre verde Stardew Valley e da Poppy Playtime.
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Stardew Valley
- Poppy Playtime
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Among Us
- Suika Game
- Windbound
- Inside
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Hollow Knight
- Final Fantasy VII
- Lost in Random
- SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
- Dave the Diver
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- The Game of Life 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Limbo
- Little Nightmares
- Sea of Stars
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Uno
- Brotato
- Retro Bowl
- Human: Fall Flat
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Persona 4 Golden