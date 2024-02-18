Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Bros. Wonder primo nell'eShop nonostante Mario vs. Donkey Kong

La classifica dell'eShop di questa settimana vede nuovamente al primo posto Super Mario Bros. Wonder, nonostante l'agguerrita concorrenza in casa di Mario vs. Donkey Kong, che debutta al secondo posto. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è terzo, per un podio interamente all'insegna del baffuto idraulico.

Vediamo la top 30 al completo: