0

Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Wonder è terzo nella classifica eShop, dopo Just Dance e Mario Kart 8

La classifica dell'eShop di questa settimana vede al primo posto Just Dance 2024, seguito da Mario Kart 8 e Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Wonder è terzo nella classifica eShop, dopo Just Dance e Mario Kart 8
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   13/01/2024

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch. In quella generale troviamo al primo posto Just Dance 2024 Edition, seguito dall'inarrestabile Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e l'ottimo Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Rispetto alla settimana scorsa dunque c'è stata un'inversione nelle prime due posizioni, con la serie rhythm di Ubisoft che ha conquistato la vetta, mentre Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è sceso al secondo posto. Il resto della top 30 come al solito è rappresentato da un gran numero di produzioni interne Nintendo accompagnate dai soliti noti lato terze parti, come Minecraft, EA Sports FC 24, Among Us e Hogwarts Legacy.

  1. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  4. Overcooked 2
  5. Nintendo Switch Sports
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  7. Minecraft
  8. Among Us
  9. Suika Game
  10. Stardew Valley
  11. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  12. Mario Party Superstars
  13. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  15. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
  16. Portal: Companion Collection
  17. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  18. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  19. Dave the Diver
  20. Super Mario Party
  21. Mortal Kombat 11
  22. It Takes Two
  23. Poppy Playtime
  24. Unpacking
  25. Bluey: The Videogame
  26. Super Mario RPG
  27. Pico Park
  28. Hades
  29. Unravel Two
  30. EA Sports FC 24

Classifica dei giochi più venduti su eShop disponibili solo in formato digitale

Among Us
Among Us

Di seguito invece abbiamo riportato la top 30 relativa ai giochi più venduti della settimana su eShop disponibili solo in formato digitale. Al primo e terzo posto troviamo i sempreverdi Among Us e Stardew Valley, mentre al secondo Suika Game, il simpatico e colorato puzzle game a base di frutta che da mesi conquista le posizioni più alte delle classifiche di Nintendo Switch.

  1. Among Us
  2. Suika Game
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Dave the Diver
  5. Poppy Playtime
  6. Pico Park
  7. Inside
  8. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  10. A Little to the Left
  11. Hollow Knight
  12. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  13. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  14. Celeste
  15. Limbo
  16. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  17. Ori and the Blind Forest
  18. Bowling Fever
  19. Vampire Survivors
  20. Cat Simulator
  21. Boomerang Fu
  22. Uno
  23. Don't Starve Together
  24. The Oregon Trail
  25. Truck Simulator 2024: USA Driver Zone
  26. Little Nightmares
  27. Stick Fight: The Game
  28. Sea of Stars
  29. Subnautica
  30. Ultimate Chicken Horse

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Wonder è terzo nella classifica eShop, dopo Just Dance e Mario Kart 8