Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Wonder è terzo nella classifica eShop, dopo Just Dance e Mario Kart 8

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch. In quella generale troviamo al primo posto Just Dance 2024 Edition, seguito dall'inarrestabile Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e l'ottimo Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Rispetto alla settimana scorsa dunque c'è stata un'inversione nelle prime due posizioni, con la serie rhythm di Ubisoft che ha conquistato la vetta, mentre Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è sceso al secondo posto. Il resto della top 30 come al solito è rappresentato da un gran numero di produzioni interne Nintendo accompagnate dai soliti noti lato terze parti, come Minecraft, EA Sports FC 24, Among Us e Hogwarts Legacy.
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Overcooked 2
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Suika Game
- Stardew Valley
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Mario Party Superstars
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Party
- Mortal Kombat 11
- It Takes Two
- Poppy Playtime
- Unpacking
- Bluey: The Videogame
- Super Mario RPG
- Pico Park
- Hades
- Unravel Two
- EA Sports FC 24
Classifica dei giochi più venduti su eShop disponibili solo in formato digitale
Di seguito invece abbiamo riportato la top 30 relativa ai giochi più venduti della settimana su eShop disponibili solo in formato digitale. Al primo e terzo posto troviamo i sempreverdi Among Us e Stardew Valley, mentre al secondo Suika Game, il simpatico e colorato puzzle game a base di frutta che da mesi conquista le posizioni più alte delle classifiche di Nintendo Switch.
- Among Us
- Suika Game
- Stardew Valley
- Dave the Diver
- Poppy Playtime
- Pico Park
- Inside
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- A Little to the Left
- Hollow Knight
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Celeste
- Limbo
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Bowling Fever
- Vampire Survivors
- Cat Simulator
- Boomerang Fu
- Uno
- Don't Starve Together
- The Oregon Trail
- Truck Simulator 2024: USA Driver Zone
- Little Nightmares
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Sea of Stars
- Subnautica
- Ultimate Chicken Horse