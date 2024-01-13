Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Wonder è terzo nella classifica eShop, dopo Just Dance e Mario Kart 8

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch. In quella generale troviamo al primo posto Just Dance 2024 Edition, seguito dall'inarrestabile Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e l'ottimo Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Rispetto alla settimana scorsa dunque c'è stata un'inversione nelle prime due posizioni, con la serie rhythm di Ubisoft che ha conquistato la vetta, mentre Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è sceso al secondo posto. Il resto della top 30 come al solito è rappresentato da un gran numero di produzioni interne Nintendo accompagnate dai soliti noti lato terze parti, come Minecraft, EA Sports FC 24, Among Us e Hogwarts Legacy.