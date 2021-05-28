Nintendo Switch torna a dominare le classifiche giapponesi con Rune Factory 5 e Miitopia

Nintendo Switch è tornata a dominare le classifiche giapponesi, con il lancio di Rune Factory 5 e Miitopia, che occupano rispettivamente la prima e la seconda posizione, seguiti da Monster Hunter Rise.

Nella top 10 software c'è solo un gioco non Switch: Resident Evil Village per PS4 in quinta posizione. I giochi diventano due se consideriamo la top 20, con Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed che spunta in diciassettesima posizione. In totale nella top 30 ci sono soltanto sei giochi non Switch, quattro dei quali per PS4 e due per PS5.

Il dominio di Nintendo sul mercato giapponese si riflette anche nella classifica hardware, dove la famiglia Nintendo Switch ha venduto quasi altre 100.000 unità, con PS5 che si ferma a meno di sedicimila (considerando le due edizioni), probabilmente per i soliti problemi di scorte.

Classifica software - 17/5/21 - 23/5/21

[NSW] Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous, 05/20/21) - 102,853 (Nuovo) [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) - 72,725 (Nuovo) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) - 26,253 (2,201,869) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 18,623 (2,586,777) [PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom, 05/08/21) - 16,332 (162,548) [NSW] Angelique Luminarise (Koei Tecmo, 05/20/21) - 12,844 (Nuovo) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) - 11,401 (2,191,728) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 10,361 (1,960,244) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) - 10,207 (749,349) [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) - 9,767 (221,745) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 9,289 (3,844,200) [NSW] Uncharted Waters IV with Power-Up Kit HD Version (Koei Tecmo, 05/20/21) - 6,865 (Nuovo) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 6,679 (4,285,272) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 6,261 (6,778,146) [NSW] Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (Acquire, 05/20/21) - 5,558 (Nuovo) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) - 4,960 (1,893,317) [PS4] Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (Acquire, 05/20/21) - 4,888 (Nuovo) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) - 4,869 (710,549) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) - 4,349 (3,868,221) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) - 3,649 (4,052,668) [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) - 3,418 (101,705) [PS5] Resident Evil Village (Capcom, 05/08/21) - 3,377 (48,173) [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (Square Enix, 04/22/21) - 3,087 (154,203) [PS4] Judgment (New Price Version) (Sega, 04/22/21) - 3,053 (15,668) [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) - 2,877 (591,417) [NSW] Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind + The Missing Heir (Nintendo, 05/14/21) - 2,864 (15,133) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) - 2,013 (1,818,207) [PS5] Judgment (Sega, 04/22/21) - 1,658 (14,749) [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) - 1,576 (149,905) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) - 1,522 (595,771)

