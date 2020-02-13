Nintendo Switch: vendite a 12 milioni di unità in Giappone, ecco la classifica

Nintendo Switch ha totalizzato la scorsa settimana vendite per oltre 100.000 unità, portando il totale della console ibrida a 12 milioni di pezzi in Giappone sommando il modello standard e la versione Lite.



Come ha fatto notare Daniel Ahmad su Twitter, c'è stato un incremento delle vendite di Nintendo Switch del 33% su base annuale, forse anche per timore dei possibili effetti del Coronavirus sulla disponibilità della console.



Sul fronte della classifica software vediamo invece il debutto in prima posizione di Granblue Fantasy: Versus, che si mette alle spalle Ring Fit Adventure e Pokémon Spada e Scudo.



Classifica software giapponese - settimana dal 3 al 9 febbraio 2020



[PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Cygames, 02/06/20) - 86,248 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 23,149 (675,906) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) - 23,114 (3,402,851) [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega, 01/17/20) - 10,589 (228,459) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) - 9,650 (142,181) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 9,336 (3,552,657) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 9,063 (1,252,623) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 8,911 (2,765,403) [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco, 01/17/20) - 7,860 (136,932) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) - 6,132 (1,336,277)