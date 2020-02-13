Nintendo Switch: vendite a 12 milioni di unità in Giappone, ecco la classifica 0

La classifica giapponese vede Nintendo Switch totalizzare vendite per 100.000 unità nell'ultima settimana, superando i 12 milioni di pezzi in totale.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   13/02/2020

Nintendo Switch ha totalizzato la scorsa settimana vendite per oltre 100.000 unità, portando il totale della console ibrida a 12 milioni di pezzi in Giappone sommando il modello standard e la versione Lite.

Come ha fatto notare Daniel Ahmad su Twitter, c'è stato un incremento delle vendite di Nintendo Switch del 33% su base annuale, forse anche per timore dei possibili effetti del Coronavirus sulla disponibilità della console.

Sul fronte della classifica software vediamo invece il debutto in prima posizione di Granblue Fantasy: Versus, che si mette alle spalle Ring Fit Adventure e Pokémon Spada e Scudo.

Classifica software giapponese - settimana dal 3 al 9 febbraio 2020

  1. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Cygames, 02/06/20) - 86,248 (New)
  2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 23,149 (675,906)
  3. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) - 23,114 (3,402,851)
  4. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega, 01/17/20) - 10,589 (228,459)
  5. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) - 9,650 (142,181)
  6. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 9,336 (3,552,657)
  7. [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 9,063 (1,252,623)
  8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 8,911 (2,765,403)
  9. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco, 01/17/20) - 7,860 (136,932)
  10. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) - 6,132 (1,336,277)

Classifica hardware giapponese - settimana dal 3 al 9 febbraio 2020

  1. Switch - 79,352 (10,833,689)
  2. Switch Lite - 21,609 (1,291,198)
  3. PlayStation 4 - 4,379 (7,301,629)
  4. PlayStation 4 Pro - 2,628 (1,438,161)
  5. New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 524 (1,697,341)
  6. New 3DS LL - 56 (5,886,332)
  7. Xbox One S - 42 (92,812)
  8. Xbox One X - 24 (18,915)

