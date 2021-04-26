Oscar 2021: tutti i vincitori

Gli Oscar 2021 sono stati assegnati nella nottata appena trascorsa, all'interno di un'edizione ovviamente diversa dal solito a causa delle necessarie misure di sicurezza intraprese per evitare il contagio da Covid-19, dunque all'insegna del distanziamento sociale, e ora vediamo il riepilogo con tutti i vincitori all'interno delle varie categorie per quest'anno.
Il premio più prestigioso, ovvero quello per il Miglior Film, è andato come da previsioni a Nomadland, che si è aggiudicato anche il premio per la Miglior Regia andato a Chloe Zhao, a rimarcare il risalto che il film in questione ha avuto in questa edizione degli Academy Awards.
Piuttosto inaspettate le premiazioni per Miglior Attore e Miglior Attrice, andate rispettivamente a Anthony Hopkins (per The Father) e a Frances McDormand (ancora per Nomadland). in entrambi i casi si tratta di veri e propri veterani dell'industria cinematografica, ma in questa edizione partivano forse più svantaggiati nei pronostici, soprattutto Hopkins, ma hanno comunque saputo affermarsi su tutti gli altri.
Netflix ottiene ben 7 vittorie nella sua migliore performance di sempre agli Oscar: sue sono infatti le produzioni di Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (due premi) e Mank (due Oscar anche questo), My Octopus Teacher, Two Distant Strangers e If Anything Happens I Love You. Ci saremmo forse aspettati anche il premio a Chadwick Boseman come Miglior attore ma il premio è andato invece a Hopkins. In ogni caso si tratta di un ottimo bottino per il servizio di video streaming, che pure partiva da 31 nomination.
The Father ottiene anche l'Oscar per la Miglior sceneggiatura non originale, mentre Soul, di Pixar, ottiene i premi sia per il Miglior film d'animazione sia per la Miglior colonna sonora originale. Vediamo dunque l'elenco completo dei vincitori nelle varie categorie, segnati in grassetto all'interno delle nomination complete.
Miglior film
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior regia
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Miglior attore protagonista
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Migliore attrice protagonista
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Migliore sceneggiatura originale
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Migliore fotografia
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior montaggio
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Migliore scenografia
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Migliori costumi
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Migliore colonna sonora originale
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Migliore canzone originale
- Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami...
Miglior suono
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Migliori effetti speciali
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Miglior film d'animazione
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Miglior film in lingua straniera
- Another Round
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Miglior documentario
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Miglior trucco
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Miglior cortometraggio animato
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Miglior cortometraggio
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha