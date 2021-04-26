Oscar 2021: tutti i vincitori

Gli Oscar 2021 sono stati assegnati nella nottata appena trascorsa, all'interno di un'edizione ovviamente diversa dal solito a causa delle necessarie misure di sicurezza intraprese per evitare il contagio da Covid-19, dunque all'insegna del distanziamento sociale, e ora vediamo il riepilogo con tutti i vincitori all'interno delle varie categorie per quest'anno.

Il premio più prestigioso, ovvero quello per il Miglior Film, è andato come da previsioni a Nomadland, che si è aggiudicato anche il premio per la Miglior Regia andato a Chloe Zhao, a rimarcare il risalto che il film in questione ha avuto in questa edizione degli Academy Awards.



Oscar 2021: Chloe Zhao ha vinto per la Miglior Regia, ma il suo Nomadland è stato anche Miglior Film



Piuttosto inaspettate le premiazioni per Miglior Attore e Miglior Attrice, andate rispettivamente a Anthony Hopkins (per The Father) e a Frances McDormand (ancora per Nomadland). in entrambi i casi si tratta di veri e propri veterani dell'industria cinematografica, ma in questa edizione partivano forse più svantaggiati nei pronostici, soprattutto Hopkins, ma hanno comunque saputo affermarsi su tutti gli altri.

Netflix ottiene ben 7 vittorie nella sua migliore performance di sempre agli Oscar: sue sono infatti le produzioni di Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (due premi) e Mank (due Oscar anche questo), My Octopus Teacher, Two Distant Strangers e If Anything Happens I Love You. Ci saremmo forse aspettati anche il premio a Chadwick Boseman come Miglior attore ma il premio è andato invece a Hopkins. In ogni caso si tratta di un ottimo bottino per il servizio di video streaming, che pure partiva da 31 nomination.

The Father ottiene anche l'Oscar per la Miglior sceneggiatura non originale, mentre Soul, di Pixar, ottiene i premi sia per il Miglior film d'animazione sia per la Miglior colonna sonora originale. Vediamo dunque l'elenco completo dei vincitori nelle varie categorie, segnati in grassetto all'interno delle nomination complete.

Miglior film

