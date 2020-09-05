Overwatch, Mei prende vita nel cosplay di candelacosplay

Al di là del suo utilizzo mediatico per il caso di Hong Kong, Mei è sempre stato un personaggio molto amato di Overwatch, il celebre sparatutto in prima persona a squadre di Blizzard. E dunque anche Mei viene di tanto in tanto scelta come soggetto per i cosplay, come ricorderete oggi 5 settembre 2020.

D'accordo, magari sui social network un cosplay di Mei non attirerà tante attenzioni quanto potrebbero fare quelli di Mercy, Ashe e Sombra, ma la cosplayer candelacosplay ha dimostrato ancora una volta come la qualità possa fare la differenza. Il suo cosplay di Mei è praticamente imperfetto, che si voglia considerare l'interpretazione del personaggio, il luogo degli scatti o semplicemente i vestiti e gli accessori utilizzati.

Ecco una prima immagine.