Overwatch, Mei prende vita nel cosplay di candelacosplay

La cosplayer candelacosplay ha impersonato in modo eccellente la Mei di Overwatch: ecco le foto del costume.

NOTIZIA di Simone Pettine   —   05/09/2020

Al di là del suo utilizzo mediatico per il caso di Hong Kong, Mei è sempre stato un personaggio molto amato di Overwatch, il celebre sparatutto in prima persona a squadre di Blizzard. E dunque anche Mei viene di tanto in tanto scelta come soggetto per i cosplay, come ricorderete oggi 5 settembre 2020.

D'accordo, magari sui social network un cosplay di Mei non attirerà tante attenzioni quanto potrebbero fare quelli di Mercy, Ashe e Sombra, ma la cosplayer candelacosplay ha dimostrato ancora una volta come la qualità possa fare la differenza. Il suo cosplay di Mei è praticamente imperfetto, che si voglia considerare l'interpretazione del personaggio, il luogo degli scatti o semplicemente i vestiti e gli accessori utilizzati.

Mei in Overwatch può sfruttare alcuni strumenti ad alta tecnologia a base di ghiaccio: celebre è la sua barriera per rallentare l'avanzata dei nemici. La Ultra sfrutta Nevino, l'assistente robot, per congelare direttamente tutti quanti.

Vi piace questo cosplay o preferite un costume di Mercy che vi mostrammo tempo fa? Fatecelo sapere con un bel commento in calce all'articolo.

