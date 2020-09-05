Overwatch, Mei prende vita nel cosplay di candelacosplay

Al di là del suo utilizzo mediatico per il caso di Hong Kong, Mei è sempre stato un personaggio molto amato di Overwatch, il celebre sparatutto in prima persona a squadre di Blizzard. E dunque anche Mei viene di tanto in tanto scelta come soggetto per i cosplay, come ricorderete oggi 5 settembre 2020.
D'accordo, magari sui social network un cosplay di Mei non attirerà tante attenzioni quanto potrebbero fare quelli di Mercy, Ashe e Sombra, ma la cosplayer candelacosplay ha dimostrato ancora una volta come la qualità possa fare la differenza. Il suo cosplay di Mei è praticamente imperfetto, che si voglia considerare l'interpretazione del personaggio, il luogo degli scatti o semplicemente i vestiti e gli accessori utilizzati.
Ecco una prima immagine.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Sorry I know I'm already recycling content.... I just posted my Mei set in February.... but my editing style has drastically changed since then, and I wanted to do my Mei justice. Plus I thought it'd be fun to contrast a bright and airy shoot against my darker moody edit for Shinobu 😋 Swipe ➡️ for before and after ✨ Cosplay: @miccostumes 📸: @candelacosplay
Mei in Overwatch può sfruttare alcuni strumenti ad alta tecnologia a base di ghiaccio: celebre è la sua barriera per rallentare l'avanzata dei nemici. La Ultra sfrutta Nevino, l'assistente robot, per congelare direttamente tutti quanti.
Vi piace questo cosplay o preferite un costume di Mercy che vi mostrammo tempo fa? Fatecelo sapere con un bel commento in calce all'articolo.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Not all characters are meant to be edited the same. I purposely decided to post my Mei photos after Shinobu to show a contrast between a moodier edit and a brighter edit. I wanted Mei's edit to make her seem cute and bright, but with Shinobu, I decided I would emulate the darker story of Demon Slayer, while making it still feel magical since her character is seen as whimsical (even though she's also dark). It's always fun deciding what kind of edit to do that would best suit your character or shoot 😊 Swipe for before and after 😋 Cosplay: @miccostumes 📸: @candelacosplay