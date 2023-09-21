Pikmin 4 ancora in testa alle classifiche giapponesi, Nintendo Switch batte tutti

Pikmin 4 domina ancora le classifiche giapponesi, battendo Super Bomberman R 2 e Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, i due nuovi lanci di questa settimana nella top 10 software. Nintendo Switch di suo vince a livello hardware e software, risultando essere la console più venduta con 71.578 unità (tutte le versioni), contro le 38.611 unità vendute dalla famiglia PS5. Le Xbox Series hanno invece venduto solo 1.670 unità complessivamente, un risultato non esaltante ma non strano per la console di Microsoft in Giappone.