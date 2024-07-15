PlayStation ha annunciato la sua line-up per il ChinaJoy 2024: vediamo la lista dei giochi

Sony ha annunciato la line-up di PlayStation per il ChinaJoy 2024 : l'evento si svolgerà dal 26 al 29 luglio presso il New International Expo Center di Shanghai e offrirà uno sguardo anche alle produzioni che la casa giapponese sta realizzando in collaborazione con sviluppatori cinesi.

Soprattutto China Hero

Come si può vedere, l'elenco non riserva grandi sorprese per quanto concerne first party e third party, mentre la lista dei giochi realizzati nell'ambito del progetto China Hero potrebbe avere qualcosa da dire anche nell'edizione di quest'anno del ChinaJoy.

Il soulslike AI-Limit

Diversi i titoli interessanti, dal soulslike AI-Limit allo spettacolare action Awaken: Astral Blade, a dimostrazione di come la scena cinese sia sempre più consapevole del proprio potenziale e pronta a esprimerlo, anche grazie al supporto di PlayStation.