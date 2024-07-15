0

PlayStation ha annunciato la sua line-up per il ChinaJoy 2024: vediamo la lista dei giochi

PlayStation ha annunciato ufficialmente la sua line-up per il ChinaJoy 2024, l'evento videoludico di riferimento per la Cina che si terrà dal 26 al 29 luglio a Shanghai: ecco la lista dei giochi.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   15/07/2024
La protagonista di Awaken: Astral Blade

Sony ha annunciato la line-up di PlayStation per il ChinaJoy 2024: l'evento si svolgerà dal 26 al 29 luglio presso il New International Expo Center di Shanghai e offrirà uno sguardo anche alle produzioni che la casa giapponese sta realizzando in collaborazione con sviluppatori cinesi.

PlayStation China Hero Project

  • AI-LIMIT (CE-Asia / SenseGames)
  • AWAKEN: Astral Blade (ESDigital Games / Dark Pigeon Games)
  • Convallaria (SIE / Loong Force)
  • Daba: Land of Water Scar (Dark Star)
  • EVOTINCTION (Astrolabe Games / Spikewave Games)
  • Exiledge (Enigmatrix)

First-Party

  • ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI)
  • Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studio)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Third-Party

  • EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts)
  • Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment / FromSoftware)
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK)
  • Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment / Crafts & Meister)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft / Ubisoft Quebec)
  • Infinity Nikki (Infold Games / Papergames)
  • Let's School (PM Studios / Pathea Games)
  • NBA 2K (2K / Visual Concepts)
  • Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
  • Rusty Rabbit (NetEase Games / NITRO PLUS)
  • Strinova (iDreamSky)
  • Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (Bandai Namco Entertainment / Dimps Corporation)
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco Entertainment / ZOC / Monkeycraft)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Soprattutto China Hero

Come si può vedere, l'elenco non riserva grandi sorprese per quanto concerne first party e third party, mentre la lista dei giochi realizzati nell'ambito del progetto China Hero potrebbe avere qualcosa da dire anche nell'edizione di quest'anno del ChinaJoy.

Il soulslike AI-Limit
Il soulslike AI-Limit

Diversi i titoli interessanti, dal soulslike AI-Limit allo spettacolare action Awaken: Astral Blade, a dimostrazione di come la scena cinese sia sempre più consapevole del proprio potenziale e pronta a esprimerlo, anche grazie al supporto di PlayStation.

#Sony
