PlayStation ha annunciato la sua line-up per il ChinaJoy 2024: vediamo la lista dei giochi

Sony ha annunciato la line-up di PlayStation per il ChinaJoy 2024: l'evento si svolgerà dal 26 al 29 luglio presso il New International Expo Center di Shanghai e offrirà uno sguardo anche alle produzioni che la casa giapponese sta realizzando in collaborazione con sviluppatori cinesi.
PlayStation China Hero Project
- AI-LIMIT (CE-Asia / SenseGames)
- AWAKEN: Astral Blade (ESDigital Games / Dark Pigeon Games)
- Convallaria (SIE / Loong Force)
- Daba: Land of Water Scar (Dark Star)
- EVOTINCTION (Astrolabe Games / Spikewave Games)
- Exiledge (Enigmatrix)
First-Party
- ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI)
- Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studio)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
Third-Party
- EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts)
- Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment / FromSoftware)
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK)
- Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment / Crafts & Meister)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft / Ubisoft Quebec)
- Infinity Nikki (Infold Games / Papergames)
- Let's School (PM Studios / Pathea Games)
- NBA 2K (2K / Visual Concepts)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Rusty Rabbit (NetEase Games / NITRO PLUS)
- Strinova (iDreamSky)
- Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (Bandai Namco Entertainment / Dimps Corporation)
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco Entertainment / ZOC / Monkeycraft)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
Soprattutto China Hero
Come si può vedere, l'elenco non riserva grandi sorprese per quanto concerne first party e third party, mentre la lista dei giochi realizzati nell'ambito del progetto China Hero potrebbe avere qualcosa da dire anche nell'edizione di quest'anno del ChinaJoy.
Diversi i titoli interessanti, dal soulslike AI-Limit allo spettacolare action Awaken: Astral Blade, a dimostrazione di come la scena cinese sia sempre più consapevole del proprio potenziale e pronta a esprimerlo, anche grazie al supporto di PlayStation.