PlayStation Store: al via i Days of Play con oltre 1.300 giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta

Da oggi prendono via i Days of Play, i nuovi sconti del PlayStation Store che coinvolgono oltre 1.800 giochi per PS5 e PS4. Le offerte sono valide da oggi, mercoledì 25 maggio, fino all'8 giugno 2022 (per la precisione le 00:59 del 9 giugno) e coinvolgono tantissimi titoli di grande spessore, come Call of Duty: Vanguard, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart e The Last of Us Parte II, giusto per citarne alcuni.

La pagina dedicata ai Days of Play è già attiva su PlayStation Store e potrete raggiungerla a questo indirizzo. Di seguito trovate una selezione dei giochi PS5 e PS4 attualmente in offerta:

Cyberpunk 2077 per PS5 e PS4 a 24,99 euro (-50%)

Among Us per PS5 e PS4 a 3,19 euro (-20%)

Crash Bandicoot 4 per PS5 e PS4 a 34,99 euro (-50%)

No Man's Sky per PS5 e PS4 a 24,99 euro (-50%)

Uncharted - Raccolta: L'Eredità dei Ladri per PS5 a 29,99 euro (-40%)

Resident Evil Village per PS5 e PS4 a 30,09 euro (-57%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 per PS4 a 23,99 euro (-60%)

Borderlands 3 per PS5 e PS4 a 13,99 euro (-80%)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human per PS54 e PS4 a 55,99 euro (-20%)

Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker per PS5 e PS4 a 47,99 euro (-20%)

WWE 2K22 per PS5 a 52,49 euro (-30%)

Ghostwire: Tokyo per PS5 a 34,99 euro (-50%)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart per PS5 a 49,59 euro (-38%)

Far Cry 6 per PS5 e PS4 a 27,9 euro (-60%)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands per PS5 e PS4 a 59,99 euro (-20%)

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot per PS4 a 19,59 euro (-72%)

Kena: Bridge of Spirtis per PS5 e PS4 a 25,99 euro (-35%)

The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe a 24,99 euro (-50%)

Deathloop per PS5 a 27,99 euro (-60%)

Nioh Collection per PS5 a 49,59 euro (-38%)

Che ne pensate, c'è qualche offerta dei Days of Play che vi stuzzica in particolare? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.