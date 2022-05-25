PlayStation Store: al via i Days of Play con oltre 1.300 giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta

Sono iniziate le nuove promozioni dei PlayStation Store dei Days of Play di Sony, ecco una selezione delle offerte attualmente disponibili per PS5 e PS4.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   25/05/2022
2

Da oggi prendono via i Days of Play, i nuovi sconti del PlayStation Store che coinvolgono oltre 1.800 giochi per PS5 e PS4. Le offerte sono valide da oggi, mercoledì 25 maggio, fino all'8 giugno 2022 (per la precisione le 00:59 del 9 giugno) e coinvolgono tantissimi titoli di grande spessore, come Call of Duty: Vanguard, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart e The Last of Us Parte II, giusto per citarne alcuni.

La pagina dedicata ai Days of Play è già attiva su PlayStation Store e potrete raggiungerla a questo indirizzo. Di seguito trovate una selezione dei giochi PS5 e PS4 attualmente in offerta:

  • Cyberpunk 2077 per PS5 e PS4 a 24,99 euro (-50%)
  • Among Us per PS5 e PS4 a 3,19 euro (-20%)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 per PS5 e PS4 a 34,99 euro (-50%)
  • No Man's Sky per PS5 e PS4 a 24,99 euro (-50%)
  • Uncharted - Raccolta: L'Eredità dei Ladri per PS5 a 29,99 euro (-40%)
  • Resident Evil Village per PS5 e PS4 a 30,09 euro (-57%)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 per PS4 a 23,99 euro (-60%)
  • Borderlands 3 per PS5 e PS4 a 13,99 euro (-80%)
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human per PS54 e PS4 a 55,99 euro (-20%)
  • Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker per PS5 e PS4 a 47,99 euro (-20%)
  • WWE 2K22 per PS5 a 52,49 euro (-30%)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo per PS5 a 34,99 euro (-50%)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart per PS5 a 49,59 euro (-38%)
  • Far Cry 6 per PS5 e PS4 a 27,9 euro (-60%)
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands per PS5 e PS4 a 59,99 euro (-20%)
  • Dragon Ball Z Kakarot per PS4 a 19,59 euro (-72%)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirtis per PS5 e PS4 a 25,99 euro (-35%)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe a 24,99 euro (-50%)
  • Deathloop per PS5 a 27,99 euro (-60%)
  • Nioh Collection per PS5 a 49,59 euro (-38%)

Days of Play
Days of Play

Che ne pensate, c'è qualche offerta dei Days of Play che vi stuzzica in particolare? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.

Multiplayer Login

con il tuo social network

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Grazie per esserti registrato!

A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

PlayStation Store: al via i Days of Play con oltre 1.300 giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta