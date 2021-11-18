PlayStation Store Black Friday, tanti sconti su giochi PS5 e PS4: Deathloop, Far Cry 6 e altri

Il Black Friday 2021 si abbatte anche sul PlayStation Store, che offre sconti su tantissimi giochi PS5 e PS4 anche recenti come Deathloop, Far Cry 6 e Back 4 Blood oltre a offerte su abbonamenti PlayStation Plus, gadget, abbigliamento e accessori PlayStation Gear e altro.

A partire da domani, venerdì 19 novembre, arriva il Black Friday su PlayStation Store e si tratta di un elenco veramente molto ricco di sconti in arrivo, in particolare per quanto riguarda i giochi tra i quali troviamo anche novità molto ricercate come Deathloop e Far Cry 6, in attesa di conoscere i prezzi scontati.

Oltre ai giochi, anche lo store PlayStation Gear celebra il Black Friday con il 20% di sconto su abbigliamento, accessori, oggetti da collezione e altro ancora.

Il Black Friday di PlayStation Store torna domani, 19 novembre 2021

A questo proposito, come riportato sul blog ufficiale PlayStation, si può utilizzare il codice "BLACKFRIDAY20" al momento del pagamento per avere uno sconto.

Sony ha annunciato anche l'arrivo di sconti sugli abbonamenti a PlayStation Plus ma non ci sono ancora dettagli al riguardo. La promozione del Black Friday su PlayStation Store è valida da venerdì 19 novembre a lunedì 29 novembre. Vediamo intanto l'elenco dei giochi PS5 e PS4 che saranno in sconto a partire da domani, in attesa di vedere i prezzi: