PlayStation Store, classifiche di gennaio 2023: GTA 5 è il gioco più scaricato su PS5

Tramite il PS Blog, Sony ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store per PS5, PS4 e PlayStation VR durante il mese di gennaio 2023. Trovate le classifiche complete, divise per categoria, poco più sotto.

PS5 USA / Canada

Grand Theft Auto V Dead Space Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Madden NFL 23 Forspoken The Last of Us Part I MONSTER HUNTER RISE God of War Ragnarök Need For Speed Unbound ELDEN RING Ghost of Tsushima Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Mortal Kombat 11 Among Us Gran Turismo 7

Europa

Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Dead Space Forspoken MONSTER HUNTER RISE Need For Speed Unbound NBA 2K23 ELDEN RING The Last of Us Part I Among Us Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege God of War Ragnarök It Takes Two ONE PIECE ODYSSEY The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Kena: Bridge of Spirits Cyberpunk 2077 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart GRAN TURISMO 7

PS4

USA / Canada

Minecraft Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Part II NBA 2K23 Gang Beasts Need for Speed Payback Madden NFL 23 EA Sports UFC 4 The Last of Us Remastered Need for Speed Heat God of War A Way Out theHunter: Call of the Wild Persona 4 Golden God of War Ragnarök ARK: Survival Evolved

Europa

FIFA 23 Minecraft The Forest Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out Red Dead Redemption 2 The Last of Us Part II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Need for Speed Payback Gang Beasts Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K23 EA Sports UFC 4 God of War The Last of Us Remastered Monopoly Plus ARK: Survival Evolved Among Us Assetto Corsa Goat Simulator

Dead Space Remake

PlayStation VR

USA / Canada

Job Simulator Beat Saber Astro Bot Rescue Mission SUPERHOT VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Swordsman VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PlayStation VR Worlds Batman: Arkham VR NFL ProERA '22

Europa

Job Simulator Beat Saber Batman: Arkham VR Creed: Rise to Glory SUPERHOT VR Swordsman VR Sniper Elite VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Astro Bot Rescue Mission PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

USA / Canada

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Fortnite Fall Guys Apex Legends Rocket League Overwatch 2 The Sims 4 Rec Room eFootball 2023 Genshin Impact

Europa

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Fortnite Rocket League Fall Guys The Sims 4 eFootball 2023 Overwatch 2 Apex Legends Genshin Impact MultiVersus

Incredibile ma vero, il gioco più scaricato lo scorso mese su PS5 sia in Europa che Nord America e Canada è stato l'immortale GTA 5. Al secondo posto troviamo Dead Space negli States e FIFA 23 in Europa. Come possiamo vedere poi, oltre ai soliti noti, Forspoken, Monster Hunter Rise e The Last of Us Parte 1 sono riusciti ad aggiudicarsi un posto nella top 10.

Su PS4 invece, Minecraft e The Forest sono tra i giochi che vanno per la maggiore, assieme a Red Dead Redemption 2 e The Last of Us Parte 2.