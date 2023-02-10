PlayStation Store, classifiche di gennaio 2023: GTA 5 è il gioco più scaricato su PS5

Tramite il PS Blog, Sony ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store per PS5, PS4 e PlayStation VR durante il mese di gennaio 2023. Trovate le classifiche complete, divise per categoria, poco più sotto.
PS5 USA / Canada
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dead Space
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- NBA 2K23
- FIFA 23
- Madden NFL 23
- Forspoken
- The Last of Us Part I
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE
- God of War Ragnarök
- Need For Speed Unbound
- ELDEN RING
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Among Us
- Gran Turismo 7
Europa
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 23
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Dead Space
- Forspoken
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE
- Need For Speed Unbound
- NBA 2K23
- ELDEN RING
- The Last of Us Part I
- Among Us
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- God of War Ragnarök
- It Takes Two
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- GRAN TURISMO 7
PS4
USA / Canada
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Forest
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Last of Us Part II
- NBA 2K23
- Gang Beasts
- Need for Speed Payback
- Madden NFL 23
- EA Sports UFC 4
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Need for Speed Heat
- God of War
- A Way Out
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Persona 4 Golden
- God of War Ragnarök
- ARK: Survival Evolved
Europa
- FIFA 23
- Minecraft
- The Forest
- Grand Theft Auto V
- A Way Out
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Last of Us Part II
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Need for Speed Payback
- Gang Beasts
- Need for Speed Heat
- NBA 2K23
- EA Sports UFC 4
- God of War
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Monopoly Plus
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Among Us
- Assetto Corsa
- Goat Simulator
PlayStation VR
USA / Canada
- Job Simulator
- Beat Saber
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- SUPERHOT VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Swordsman VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Batman: Arkham VR
- NFL ProERA '22
Europa
- Job Simulator
- Beat Saber
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- SUPERHOT VR
- Swordsman VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- PlayStation VR Worlds
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
USA / Canada
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Fortnite
- Fall Guys
- Apex Legends
- Rocket League
- Overwatch 2
- The Sims 4
- Rec Room
- eFootball 2023
- Genshin Impact
Europa
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- The Sims 4
- eFootball 2023
- Overwatch 2
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- MultiVersus
Incredibile ma vero, il gioco più scaricato lo scorso mese su PS5 sia in Europa che Nord America e Canada è stato l'immortale GTA 5. Al secondo posto troviamo Dead Space negli States e FIFA 23 in Europa. Come possiamo vedere poi, oltre ai soliti noti, Forspoken, Monster Hunter Rise e The Last of Us Parte 1 sono riusciti ad aggiudicarsi un posto nella top 10.
Su PS4 invece, Minecraft e The Forest sono tra i giochi che vanno per la maggiore, assieme a Red Dead Redemption 2 e The Last of Us Parte 2.