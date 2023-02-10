PlayStation Store, classifiche di gennaio 2023: GTA 5 è il gioco più scaricato su PS5

Sony ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi più scaricati del PlayStation Store nel mese di gennaio 2023 su PS5, PS4 e PlayStation VR.

PlayStation Store, classifiche di gennaio 2023: GTA 5 è il gioco più scaricato su PS5
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   10/02/2023
0

Tramite il PS Blog, Sony ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store per PS5, PS4 e PlayStation VR durante il mese di gennaio 2023. Trovate le classifiche complete, divise per categoria, poco più sotto.

PS5 USA / Canada

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Dead Space
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  4. NBA 2K23
  5. FIFA 23
  6. Madden NFL 23
  7. Forspoken
  8. The Last of Us Part I
  9. MONSTER HUNTER RISE
  10. God of War Ragnarök
  11. Need For Speed Unbound
  12. ELDEN RING
  13. Ghost of Tsushima
  14. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  15. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  16. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  17. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
  18. Mortal Kombat 11
  19. Among Us
  20. Gran Turismo 7

Europa

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  4. Dead Space
  5. Forspoken
  6. MONSTER HUNTER RISE
  7. Need For Speed Unbound
  8. NBA 2K23
  9. ELDEN RING
  10. The Last of Us Part I
  11. Among Us
  12. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  13. God of War Ragnarök
  14. It Takes Two
  15. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
  16. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  17. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  18. Cyberpunk 2077
  19. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  20. GRAN TURISMO 7

PS4

USA / Canada

  1. Minecraft
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. The Forest
  5. FIFA 23
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. The Last of Us Part II
  8. NBA 2K23
  9. Gang Beasts
  10. Need for Speed Payback
  11. Madden NFL 23
  12. EA Sports UFC 4
  13. The Last of Us Remastered
  14. Need for Speed Heat
  15. God of War
  16. A Way Out
  17. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  18. Persona 4 Golden
  19. God of War Ragnarök
  20. ARK: Survival Evolved

Europa

  1. FIFA 23
  2. Minecraft
  3. The Forest
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. A Way Out
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. The Last of Us Part II
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  9. Need for Speed Payback
  10. Gang Beasts
  11. Need for Speed Heat
  12. NBA 2K23
  13. EA Sports UFC 4
  14. God of War
  15. The Last of Us Remastered
  16. Monopoly Plus
  17. ARK: Survival Evolved
  18. Among Us
  19. Assetto Corsa
  20. Goat Simulator

Dead Space Remake
Dead Space Remake

PlayStation VR

USA / Canada

  1. Job Simulator
  2. Beat Saber
  3. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  4. SUPERHOT VR
  5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  6. Swordsman VR
  7. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  8. PlayStation VR Worlds
  9. Batman: Arkham VR
  10. NFL ProERA '22

Europa

  1. Job Simulator
  2. Beat Saber
  3. Batman: Arkham VR
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. SUPERHOT VR
  6. Swordsman VR
  7. Sniper Elite VR
  8. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  9. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  10. PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

USA / Canada

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Fortnite
  3. Fall Guys
  4. Apex Legends
  5. Rocket League
  6. Overwatch 2
  7. The Sims 4
  8. Rec Room
  9. eFootball 2023
  10. Genshin Impact

Europa

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Fall Guys
  5. The Sims 4
  6. eFootball 2023
  7. Overwatch 2
  8. Apex Legends
  9. Genshin Impact
  10. MultiVersus

Incredibile ma vero, il gioco più scaricato lo scorso mese su PS5 sia in Europa che Nord America e Canada è stato l'immortale GTA 5. Al secondo posto troviamo Dead Space negli States e FIFA 23 in Europa. Come possiamo vedere poi, oltre ai soliti noti, Forspoken, Monster Hunter Rise e The Last of Us Parte 1 sono riusciti ad aggiudicarsi un posto nella top 10.

Su PS4 invece, Minecraft e The Forest sono tra i giochi che vanno per la maggiore, assieme a Red Dead Redemption 2 e The Last of Us Parte 2.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
PlayStation Store, classifiche di gennaio 2023: GTA 5 è il gioco più scaricato su PS5