PlayStation Store: i giochi più scaricati di maggio 2023 vedono Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in testa

Sony ha svelato quali sono stati i titoli più scaricati dal PlayStation Store a maggio 2023, con Star War Jedi: Survivor che domina in tutti i territori.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   06/06/2023

Vediamo quali sono i giochi per PS5 e PS VR2 più scaricati sul PlayStation Store a maggio 2023. A dominare è Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, che si trova primo sia in USA, sia in Europa, seguono GTA V e Dead Island 2 in USA/Canada e GTA V e FIFA 23 in Europa.

In prima posizione nella classifica di PS VR2 troviamo invece il solito Beat Saber, una delle hit VR più durature in assoluto. Interessante il fatto che Horizon Call of the Mountain non sia più in classifica, pur essendo uno dei giochi di punta del nuovo visore.

PS5
USA/Canada

  1. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Dead Island 2
  4. NBA 2K23
  5. MLB The Show 23
  6. Mortal Kombat 11
  7. Hogwarts Legacy
  8. FIFA 23
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  10. Need For Speed Unbound
  11. Madden NFL 23
  12. WWE 2K23
  13. NHL 23
  14. Resident Evil 3
  15. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  16. FAR CRY 6
  17. Gotham Knights
  18. Resident Evil 4
  19. Alan Wake Remastered
  20. Space Engineers

Europa

  1. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. FIFA 23
  4. Dead Island 2
  5. Need For Speed Unbound
  6. NBA 2K23
  7. Hogwarts Legacy
  8. FAR CRY 6
  9. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  10. Resident Evil 3
  11. Football Manager 2023
  12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  13. Space Engineers
  14. Mortal Kombat 11
  15. Alan Wake Remastered
  16. AFL 23
  17. Among Us
  18. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  19. Diablo II: Resurrected
  20. Resident Evil Village

Gochi PS VR2
USA/Canada

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Walkabout Mini Golf
  3. Red Matter 2
  4. Pavlov
  5. PISTOL WHIP
  6. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  7. Job Simulator
  8. Kayak VR: Mirage
  9. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
  10. Swordsman VR

Europa

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Red Matter 2
  3. Walkabout Mini Golf
  4. Pavlov
  5. Kayak VR: Mirage
  6. Job Simulator
  7. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  8. PISTOL WHIP
  9. The Dark Pictures: Switchback
  10. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

