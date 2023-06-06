PlayStation Store: i giochi più scaricati di maggio 2023 vedono Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in testa

Vediamo quali sono i giochi per PS5 e PS VR2 più scaricati sul PlayStation Store a maggio 2023. A dominare è Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, che si trova primo sia in USA, sia in Europa, seguono GTA V e Dead Island 2 in USA/Canada e GTA V e FIFA 23 in Europa.

In prima posizione nella classifica di PS VR2 troviamo invece il solito Beat Saber, una delle hit VR più durature in assoluto. Interessante il fatto che Horizon Call of the Mountain non sia più in classifica, pur essendo uno dei giochi di punta del nuovo visore.

PS5

USA/Canada

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Grand Theft Auto V Dead Island 2 NBA 2K23 MLB The Show 23 Mortal Kombat 11 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Need For Speed Unbound Madden NFL 23 WWE 2K23 NHL 23 Resident Evil 3 Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered FAR CRY 6 Gotham Knights Resident Evil 4 Alan Wake Remastered Space Engineers

Europa

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Dead Island 2 Need For Speed Unbound NBA 2K23 Hogwarts Legacy FAR CRY 6 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Resident Evil 3 Football Manager 2023 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Space Engineers Mortal Kombat 11 Alan Wake Remastered AFL 23 Among Us The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Diablo II: Resurrected Resident Evil Village

Gochi PS VR2

USA/Canada

Beat Saber Walkabout Mini Golf Red Matter 2 Pavlov PISTOL WHIP Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition Job Simulator Kayak VR: Mirage Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Swordsman VR

Europa