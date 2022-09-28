PlayStation Store: inizia il Pianeta degli Sconti, nuova promozione sui giochi PS4 e PS5

PlayStation Store accoglie la nuova promozione Il Pianeta degli Sconti, che a partire da oggi, 28 settembre, e per un periodo limitato di tempo, consentirà di acquistare centinaia di giochi PS4 e PS5 a prezzi scontati, con una scelta veramente impressionante.
Il PlayStation blog ufficiale riporta anche l'elenco completo dei giochi a sconto con l'iniziativa Il Pianeta degli Sconti, che riportiamo qui sotto, ma non vengono segnalati i prezzi, per cui vi rimandiamo comunque al PlayStation Store per avere un'idea completa della cosa.
Intanto, l'elenco completo qui sotto può essere utile per sapere quali giochi sono attualmente in sconto, magari effettuando una ricerca specifica o seguendo l'ordine alfabetico:
- A Fisherman's Tale
- Absolver
- ACA NEOGEO Puzzle Bobble
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem - Total Mayhem Bundle
- Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Ultimate Edition
- Ambition Record
- ANNO: Mutationem Collector's Edition
- Aragami
- Arcade Archives Front Line
- Arcade Archives PIRATE PETE
- Arcade Archives The Ninja Warriors
- Arcade Archives Time Tunnel
- Arcade Archives TYPHOON GAL
- Arizona Sunshine
- Armed Emeth
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Deluxe Edition
- Assault Gunners HD Edition - Complete Set
- Astria Ascending
- Away: Journey to the Unexpected
- BAJA: Edge of Control HD
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Arkham Knight - Premium Edition
- Battlefield 2042
- Battlewake
- Ben 10 Bundle
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Black the Fall
- Blazing Chrome
- Blizzard® Arcade Collection
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
- Bloodshore
- Boiling Bolt
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead - PS4 & PS5
- Broforce
- Brotherhood United
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
- Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Call of Duty Ghosts & Season Pass Bundle
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts - Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Call of Duty: WWII - Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: WWII - Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War - Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War - Standard Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Chernobylite
- Chicken Police - Paint it RED!
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
- Cities: Skylines - Airports
- Cities: Skylines - Content Creator Pack: Map Pack
- Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
- Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space
- Clone Drone In The Danger Zone
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- Conan Exiles
- Cooking Simulator
- Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Corpse Party
- Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Cuphead
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course
- Dark Devotion
- DayZ Livonia Bundle
- Dead Cells
- DEADCRAFT
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition PS5
- DEADCRAFT_PS5
- Death Stranding: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Demon's Souls
- Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Destiny 2: Throne of Atheon Emote Bundle
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory
- Disciples: Liberation PS4
- Disciples: Liberation PS5
- DLC - Terminator: Resistance - Annihilation Line
- Don't Knock Twice
- Don't Starve Mega Pack 2020
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Lapis
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend
- Drawful 2
- DreadOut 2
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure
- Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeon Rushers
- Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition
- EA Family Bundle
- Edge of Eternity
- Effie
- Electronauts
- Elite Fishing Pack
- Empire of Sin
- Equipment Pack 1
- Espire 1: VR Operative
- F1 22 Early Champions Pre-Order + Champions Edition
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 - Automatron
- Fallout 4 - Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4 - Far Harbor
- Fallout 4 - Nuka-World
- Fallout 4 - Season Pass
- Fallout 4 - Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4 - Wasteland Workshop
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) Atoms
- Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) Atoms
- Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) Atoms
- Fallout 76: 500 Atoms
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star
- Fernz Gate
- Firewatch & Dynamic Theme Bundle
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - Lake Arnold
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - Lake Nelson
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - Quad Lake Pass
- Fishing: Barents Sea - Complete Edition
- Five Dates
- For Honor
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- For Honor - Year 3 Pass
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
- Gang Beasts
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 Upgrade
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Upgrade
- Ghostrunner PS5
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
- Gigapocalypse
- Gods Will Fall - Valiant Edition
- Goosebumps: The Game
- GORN
- Graveyard Keeper
- Greedfall
- Grizzland
- Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition
- Happy's Humble Burger Farm
- Headspun
- Heliborne
- Hell Pie
- Hello Neighbor
- Heroland
- High Isle Collection CE
- High Isle Upgrade CE
- Hitman 2 - Gold Edition
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Standard
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami Collection
- Hover
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- I Saw Black Clouds
- Infernax
- Infinity Runner
- Inside
- Instant Sports Winter Games
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - Gold Edition
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Job Simulator
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Judgment
- Jurassic World Evolution - Deluxe Edition
- Kandagawa Jet Girls - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
- Kill It With Fire
- Kill The Bad Guy
- King of Seas
- Kingdom of Arcadia PS4 & PS5
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2 - Deluxiest Version
- L.A. Noire
- Lake Hartwell
- Lara Croft Go
- Legend of Mana
- Lethis - Path of Progress
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
- Lost in Random
- Lost in Random PS5
- Lucky's Tale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Maid of Sker
- Maneater Apex Edition Bundle
- Maneater PS4 & PS5
- Martha Is Dead Digital Deluxe
- Martha Is Dead Ultimate Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Deluxe Edition
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- Monster Energy Supercross - Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Monster Truck Championship
- Moonlighter
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MotoGP 20
- Moving Out
- Mutant Football League
- Mutant Football League - Dynasty Edition
- MXGP 2020 - The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Hero One's Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
- NASCAR 21: Ignition
- NASCAR 21: Ignition - Champions Edition
- NASCAR 21: Ignition - Season Pass
- NASCAR Heat 5
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- NERF LEGENDS PS5
- Nerf: Legends Digital Deluxe
- NERF: LEGENDS PS4
- NeuroVoider
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
- Nioh
- Nioh Remastered - The Complete Edition
- Nioh: Complete Edition
- Out Of Space: Couch Edition
- Outbreak Palladium Collection
- Overcooked! 2 - Gourmet Edition
- OVERPASS Deluxe Edition
- Paint the Town Red
- Pang Adventures
- Pankapu
- Pathologic 2
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition - The Big Score Bundle
- Persona®5 Strikers
- Pile Up
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Pumpkin Jack
- Pyre
- Quake - PS4
- Quake - PS5
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series - Lake Okeechobee Pack
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Raw Data
- Recompile
- Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Returnal
- Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Ride 2
- RIDE 4
- RIDE 4 - Special Edition
- Risk of Rain 2
- Road Redemption
- Rollerdrome
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition
- ScourgeBringer
- Secret Neighbor
- Secret of Mana
- SGWC2 COMPLETE EDITION
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shape of the World
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One PS4
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- Silver Chains
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition Upgrade
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition
- SnowRunner [NEW BUNDLE]
- Sonic Origins
- South of the Circle
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- SpeedRunners
- SpellForce III Reforced
- Spelunky
- Spelunky 2
- Splash Cars
- Splasher
- Sprint Vector
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe Upgrade
- Stellaris: Apocalypse
- Stellaris: Federations
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
- Stranded Deep
- Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg
- Strategic Mind: The Pacific
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All - Blazing Freedom Bundle
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All - Lizzy Musi Bundle
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All - Ryan Martin Bundle
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All - Skull Noir Bundle
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All - Stargazer Bundle
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Base Game)
- Street Outlaws: The List
- Streets of Rage 4
- Strikers Edge
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Super Arcade Soccer 2021
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Surviving Mars - Below and Beyond
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Task Force Kampas
- TERA Coin 1,000
- TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)
- TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)
- TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)
- TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
- The Crew 2 (Full Game - Standard / Trial)
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition (New)
- The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
- The Final Evolution of DEEEER
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV DX
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV TEAM PASS 1
- The Last Door: Complete Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Lucid Dreamer Bundle
- The Messenger
- The Nioh Collection
- The Serpent Rogue
- The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Standard Edition
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition
- They Always Run
- Time on Frog Island
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands - Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World® 2: Bakerloo Line
- Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP36PH-3C 'Baby Bullet'
- Train Sim World® 2: Great Western Express
- Train Sim World® 2: Harlem Line: Grand Central Terminal - North White Plains
- Train Sim World® 2: Main Spessart Bahn
- Train Sim World® 2: Rapid Transit
- Train Sim World® 2: Sand Patch Grade
- Train Sim World® 2: Schnellfahrstrecke Köln-Aachen
- Train Sim World® 2: Sherman Hill: Cheyenne - Laramie
- Train Sim World® 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington - Saltburn-by-the-Sea
- Train Sim World®2: Brighton Main Line: London Victoria - Brighton
- Train Sim World®2: CSX C40-8W
- Train Sim World®2: DB BR 101
- Train Sim World®2: Nahverkehrsnetz Dresden - Riesa
- Train Sim World®2: Northeast Corridor: Boston - Providence
- Transcripted
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - Complete Edition
- Trials of Mana
- Tropico 6 - Next Gen Edition
- Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
- Type:Rider
- Ultimate Brawlers Pass
- Ultimate NERF Bundle
- Ultra Mission (SIEE, PS4)
- Ultra Mission (SIEE, PS5)
- Unbound: Worlds Apart
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vanguard - Cross-Gen Edition
- Vanguard - PS5 Cross-Gen Edition
- Vanguard - PS5 Ultimate Edition
- Vanguard - Standard Edition
- Vanguard - Ultimate Edition
- Venus: Improbable Dream
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game & DLC Pack
- V-Rally 4
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr: Complete Collection
- Warhammer Vermintide - The Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Grail Knight
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Outcast Engineer
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Sister of the Thorn
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Warrior Priest of Sigmar
- Way of the Hunter - Elite Edition
- Weird West
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?
- Windjammers
- Windjammers 2
- Without Escape
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- Young Souls TAC Full Game
- Ys Origin
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Three
- Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Two
- Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip
- Zorro The Chronicles
Insomma, la quantità di giochi è davvero notevole, tra questi possiamo evidenziare alcuni particolarmente noti e recenti one Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon's Souls, Death Stranding, Destiny 2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, The Nioh Collection e Returnal, ma si tratta solo di una minuscola selezione.