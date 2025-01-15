PlayStation Store lancia gli sconti del Nuovo Anno: tante offerte sui giochi PS4 e PS5 per iniziare il 2025

Sony ha annunciato l'avvio di una nuova iniziativa promozionale su PlayStation Store con l'inizio degli Sconti del Nuovo Anno, che propongono una notevole quantità di giochi PS4 e PS5 in offerta per iniziare al meglio il 2025.
Dopo gli sconti di gennaio, che dovrebbero terminare proprio oggi, parte dunque questa nuova iniziativa che non risulta ancora ufficialmente nella sezione italiana di PlayStation Store ma che è stata comunicata dal blog PlayStation ufficiale del Regno Unito, e dovrebbe dunque presentarsi nello stesso modo in tutta l'area europea.
Ci sono titoli molto interessanti tra le offerte proposte, tra i quali segnaliamo in particolare la presenza di Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition, Hitman World of Assassination, The Crew: Motorfest Deluxe Edition, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle, Unicorn Overlord e tanti altri.
Qualche esempio dei giochi in sconto
Rimaniamo in attesa dell'aggiornamento sulla versione internet di PlayStation Store per poter avere una visione completa di questa nuova iniziativa, ma intanto possiamo vedere alcuni sconti selezionati.
Questi sono solo alcuni dei titoli che verranno proposti in promozione a partire da oggi:
- A Way Out
- Alien: Isolation
- AQP base game
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battlefield 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of the Wild: The Angler - Fishing Starter Pack
- Call of the Wild: theAngler
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- College Football - Deluxe Edition
- Coral Island
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle: N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Digital Only)
- Dead Space - Deluxe Edition
- DEATH STRANDING Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Detroit: Become Human
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- Dying Light
- Dying Light 1 + Dying Light 2 Bundle
- EA Sports FC 25 – Ultimate Edition
- F1 Manager 2024
- Far Cry 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 Bundle
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
- FAR CRY 6 Gold Edition
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- For Honor - Year 8 Gold Edition
- For Honor - Year 8 Standard Edition
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4)
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Lords of the Fallen – Standard Edition
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Clans
- MechWarrior 5: Clans – Digital Collectors Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Monster Hunter Rise+Sunbreak Deluxe
- Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 e PS5
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MW2 - PS4 Cross-Gen Edition
- MW3 - Cross-Gen Edition
- MX vs ATV Legends
- MX vs ATV Legends - Ultimate Edition
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Outlast
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror
- Overcooked! 2
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Planet Coaster 2: Deluxe Edition
- Planet Zoo
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition (post-launch)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ravenswatch - Legendary Edition
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- Sinful Edition
- SnowRunner - Premium Edition [NEW BUNDLE]
- Sonic Origins
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Teardown
- Tekken 7
- Tekken 7 - Definitive Edition
- The Crew: Motorfest Deluxe Edition
- The Crew: Motorfest Gold Edition Year 2
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV DX
- The Last of Us Part I Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition 2021
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Edition (JP/Asia: Sound Ultimate)(EU/US:Ultimate)
- Unicorn Overlord
- Unravel Two
- Way of the Hunter
Gli sconti sono validi da oggi, 15 gennaio, e andranno avanti fino al 29 gennaio 2025.