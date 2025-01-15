PlayStation Store lancia gli sconti del Nuovo Anno: tante offerte sui giochi PS4 e PS5 per iniziare il 2025

Sony ha annunciato l'avvio di una nuova iniziativa promozionale su PlayStation Store con l'inizio degli Sconti del Nuovo Anno, che propongono una notevole quantità di giochi PS4 e PS5 in offerta per iniziare al meglio il 2025.

Dopo gli sconti di gennaio, che dovrebbero terminare proprio oggi, parte dunque questa nuova iniziativa che non risulta ancora ufficialmente nella sezione italiana di PlayStation Store ma che è stata comunicata dal blog PlayStation ufficiale del Regno Unito, e dovrebbe dunque presentarsi nello stesso modo in tutta l'area europea.

Ci sono titoli molto interessanti tra le offerte proposte, tra i quali segnaliamo in particolare la presenza di Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition, Hitman World of Assassination, The Crew: Motorfest Deluxe Edition, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle, Unicorn Overlord e tanti altri.